Grateful Bread Co. Relaunches After Labor Shortage Causes Closure

Grateful Bread Company fans will once again be able to line up at the Golden bakery on Saturday for their weekly bread.

Last month, Grateful Bread Company founder Jeff Cleary closed up shop because he was down to four employees, when his wholesale bakery normally takes close to twenty bakers to run efficiently and service the many hotel and restaurant accounts he has built up over the years. Grateful Bread's Saturday retail shop, at 429 Violet Street in Golden, had ceased operations earlier in the spring for the same reason. But Cleary has spent the intervening weeks hiring and training a new cadre of bakers and will reopen the retail portion of the business this Saturday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

"There are ten of us now," Cleary notes, and he's expecting more reinforcements in the form of skilled, experienced bakers returning who had previously worked at the bakery, and out-of-town professionals who have made commitments to join the company later this summer.