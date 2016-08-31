menu


Is Mona's on the Move?

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 5:25 a.m.
By Westword
Outside Mona's yesterday morning.EXPAND
Outside Mona's yesterday morning.
Westword
For twelve years, Mona's would attract crowds of hungry weekend brunchers to its storefront home at 2364 15th Street, in a neighborhood that became increasingly hip during that time. And it started out pretty cool: The eatery was just down the street from My Brother's Bar, and Mona's took its name from the Stefano mural that graces the side of the building, a leftover from the space's days as a cutting-edge art gallery. (Before that, it was home to the studio of owner John De Andrea — best known as the creator of "Linda" at the Denver Art Museum.)

But now that mural is about all that's left; a moving van was parked there yesterday morning, packing up the contents of Mona's. According to the restaurant's voicemail message, Mona's is closed through September 1 for renovations.

The interior of Mona's, now outside.EXPAND
The interior of Mona's, now outside.
Westword

That's a more hopeful message than passersby found yesterday morning, when a moving van pulled up to the side of the restaurant; most of the contents of Mona's, as well as its iconic sign, awaited pick up in the parking lot. A sign on the door notes that the place is closed for renovation.

At one point, there were three Mona's locations in Denver; we'll be watching to see what happens to this one.

Mona's
2364 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-455-4503

www.monasrestaurant.com

