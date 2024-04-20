Every Opening and Closing This Week: Drive-Thru Gyros, Elk Burgers and More

Now the space is occupied again. Popular food truck Original by Greeks has moved in, offering pita sandwiches, feta fries, Greek salads and more, all available via the drive-thru as well as in the revamped dining room, which is bright and welcoming.
Scottish brand BrewDog opened its first U.S. franchise in the RiNo neighborhood on April 19. The 10,000-square-foot location includes a large patio with a connecting dog park, as well as shuffleboard and arcade games. While the brand has faced controversy in recent years, the local family behind this outpost hopes it will be a good fit with the Denver craft beer scene.
the reboot of restaurateur Troy Guard's TAG Burger Bar, which closed its original Congress Park location in 2021 after more than a decade in business.
Another burger favorite, the 49th, which makes its patties with a blend of beef and elk, has opened a second location in Littleton. The concept, which is inspired by Alaska, the country's 49th state, is one of our picks for the ten best burgers in the metro area.
In Aurora, locally owned Indian eatery Madras Cafe has been taken over by a national fast-food Indian brand, Desi Bites.
Following an April 14 fire, one of the metro area's few soul-food spots is on pause, though owner Priscilla Smith tells Westword that she's not sure if she wants to reopen. After nearly twenty years in business, she says it's harder than ever for independent restaurants to make a profit.
Gone for good is the Guapo Taco at Colorado Mills, which the team behind 5280 Burger Bar opened in October 2022. That may not be the end of the concept, though. "Stay tuned in the future for a potential new location," says an Instagram post announcing the closure.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Whataburger will open its closest location to Denver yet on April 23.
- Renegade Brewing will shutter on May 3.
OpeningsThe 49th, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
BrewDog Denver, 3950 Wynkoop Street
Desi Bites, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora
High Point Creamery, 7473 East 29th Place
Original by Greeks, 2300 South Broadway
TAG Burger Bar, 10155 East 29th Drive
Temporary ClosuresCoraFaye's, 15395 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
ClosuresGuapo Taco at Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Madras Cafe, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
