Every Opening and Closing This Week: Drive-Thru Gyros, Elk Burgers and More

Other fresh additions to the scene include BrewDog Denver and the return of TAG Burger Bar.
April 20, 2024
Original by Greeks has a new brick and mortar with a drive-thru.
Original by Greeks has a new brick and mortar with a drive-thru. Molly Martin
A drive-thru on South Broadway that was once a Taco Bell has gone through several iterations since then, including a Mexican concept and, most recently, FEASTbox, an outpost of a Utah-based chain that shut down all of its locations shortly after moving into the Denver market.

Now the space is occupied again. Popular food truck Original by Greeks has moved in, offering pita sandwiches, feta fries, Greek salads and more, all available via the drive-thru as well as in the revamped dining room, which is bright and welcoming.

Scottish brand BrewDog opened its first U.S. franchise in the RiNo neighborhood on April 19. The 10,000-square-foot location includes a large patio with a connecting dog park, as well as shuffleboard and arcade games. While the brand has faced controversy in recent years, the local family behind this outpost hopes it will be a good fit with the Denver craft beer scene.
The Central Park neighborhood has two new spots with the debut of High Point Creamery's fourth location as well as the reboot of restaurateur Troy Guard's TAG Burger Bar, which closed its original Congress Park location in 2021 after more than a decade in business.

Another burger favorite, the 49th, which makes its patties with a blend of beef and elk, has opened a second location in Littleton. The concept, which is inspired by Alaska, the country's 49th state, is one of our picks for the ten best burgers in the metro area.

In Aurora, locally owned Indian eatery Madras Cafe has been taken over by a national fast-food Indian brand, Desi Bites.

Following an April 14 fire, one of the metro area's few soul-food spots is on pause, though owner Priscilla Smith tells Westword that she's not sure if she wants to reopen. After nearly twenty years in business, she says it's harder than ever for independent restaurants to make a profit.

Gone for good is the Guapo Taco at Colorado Mills, which the team behind 5280 Burger Bar opened in October 2022. That may not be the end of the concept, though. "Stay tuned in the future for a potential new location," says an Instagram post announcing the closure.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
Openings

The 49th, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
BrewDog Denver, 3950 Wynkoop Street
Desi Bites, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora
High Point Creamery, 7473 East 29th Place
Original by Greeks, 2300 South Broadway
TAG Burger Bar, 10155 East 29th Drive

Temporary Closures

CoraFaye's, 15395 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Closures

Guapo Taco at Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Madras Cafe, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
