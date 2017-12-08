The Wait Is Over: Ultreia Opens Today at Union Station

One of the premier offerings on the opening menu at Ultrieia is Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, a cured Spanish ham aged for four years before being sold. With as many delays as owners Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch have experienced since announcing their plan to open a Spanish/Portuguese "gastroteka" inside Union Station, it almost feels like that ham is young by comparison.

The reality is that the two, who also run Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall and Stoic & Genuine, made their plans public in August 2016. Building a restaurant inside a historic building under the aegis of the U.S. National Park Service takes time and patience, but Ultreia is finally ready to open, beginning with lunch service today (Friday, December 8) at 11 a.m. The tight new space, with an open kitchen wedged beneath a mezzanine dining area, is a veritable tour book of Jasinski and Gruitch's travels across the Iberian Peninsula, complete with herb-garnished gin-tonics (as they're called in Spain), sherries, regional wines and a wide range of booze-friendly food.