Big Nights: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 17-21


Squeezed Out: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 24-28

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 5:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The portrait of Grandma Savina Mendoza will be moved to the new La Loma at 1801 Broadway.
The portrait of Grandma Savina Mendoza will be moved to the new La Loma at 1801 Broadway.
Danielle Lirette
A A

News of closings overshadowed openings this week, especially with the loss of the Squeeze Inn (one of the city's tiniest bars, which is now gone from our list of the ten best dive bars) and La Loma, which closed its doors on Monday after 35 years at the same address. But there's some consolation in the fact that La Loma will soon reopen in a new downtown space (the former home of the Trinity) at the intersection of Tremont Street, Broadway and 18th Street.

As a tribute to Denver's unique style of Mexican cooking, as exemplified by La Loma's green chile and crispy chile rellenos, we visited three other Den-Mex institutions and explored the menus, going a little deeper than the standard favorites.

And Laura Shunk chatted with Josh Pollack, whose Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli is on the rise after a temporary closure over the summer. In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
Kaladi Coffee Roasters (roasting only, coffee bar opens November 14),  2823 South Broadway, Englewood

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Hall Brewing Company Tap Room, 10970 South Parker Road, Parker
Pebbles Bakery, 2160 South Holly Street
The Squeeze Inn, 5395 West 48th Avenue
La Loma, 2527 West 26th Avenue

La Loma Restaurant - Closed
More Info
More Info

1801 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202

303-433-8300

www.lalomamexican.com

miles
Rosenberg's Bagels and Deli
More Info
More Info

725 E. 26th Ave.
Denver, CO 80205

www.rosenbergsbagels.com

miles
Kaladi Coffee Roasters
More Info
More Info

1730 E. Evans Ave.
Denver, CO 80210

720-570-2166

www.kaladicoffee.com

