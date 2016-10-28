Squeezed Out: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 24-28

EXPAND The portrait of Grandma Savina Mendoza will be moved to the new La Loma at 1801 Broadway. Danielle Lirette

News of closings overshadowed openings this week, especially with the loss of the Squeeze Inn (one of the city's tiniest bars, which is now gone from our list of the ten best dive bars) and La Loma, which closed its doors on Monday after 35 years at the same address. But there's some consolation in the fact that La Loma will soon reopen in a new downtown space (the former home of the Trinity) at the intersection of Tremont Street, Broadway and 18th Street.

As a tribute to Denver's unique style of Mexican cooking, as exemplified by La Loma's green chile and crispy chile rellenos, we visited three other Den-Mex institutions and explored the menus, going a little deeper than the standard favorites.

And Laura Shunk chatted with Josh Pollack, whose Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli is on the rise after a temporary closure over the summer. In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*

Kaladi Coffee Roasters (roasting only, coffee bar opens November 14), 2823 South Broadway, Englewood

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Hall Brewing Company Tap Room, 10970 South Parker Road, Parker

Pebbles Bakery, 2160 South Holly Street

The Squeeze Inn, 5395 West 48th Avenue

La Loma, 2527 West 26th Avenue

