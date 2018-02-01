Exploring Havana Street: Nopales and Gorditas at Taqueria Corona

According to the dictionary, a “taqueria” is a restaurant or stand specializing in Mexican dishes — especially tacos. Taqueria Corona covers both restaurant and stand, since the sit-down eatery at 2222 South Havana Street in Aurora was born from modest beginnings as a taco stand at the corner of Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street ten years ago. This hole-in-the-wall restaurant, sandwiched between a hookah cafe and sushi bar, puts the "home" in home-cooked Mexican food. Not because the simple, quaint café-style dining room is particularly homey, but because you’ll feel like family as you put in your order with one of three members of the Corona family who own and work at the restaurant — and because the food is created from recipes used in the Corona family’s kitchen long before they left their home in Guanajuato, Mexico to come to the U.S. twenty years ago.

Startled by a woman's voice behind me asking “What would you like to order?”, I realized that the man standing at the cash register wasn’t the one to talk to — but the woman doing the cooking in the kitchen was. I told her what I wanted and she quickly walked back into the kitchen and began to work. I felt like a little kid waiting for Mom to cook up my favorite lunch, reveling in the excitement and anticipation of the meal to come. I knew the food was almost ready when the smell of griddled tortillas and sounds of sizzling meats filled the small eatery. The cook soon came out and placed several Mexican specialties in front of me: a nopal (prickly pear cactus) taco ($1.50), a carnitas-filled gordita ($3.00) and a chicharron plate ($7.50). My dining companions always laugh at me because I’m usually the one who ends up with several different plates in front of me, but, with the affordable prices at Taqueria Corona, it’s almost impossible not to try more than one thing.