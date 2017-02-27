The Eight Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, February 27-March 3

Denver Restaurant Week showcases the best of Denver dining for a fixed price. Danielle Lirette

Yes, Denver Restaurant Week is going on, but there are more tasty events beyond the prix fixe menus at hundreds of eateries: wine dinners, benefits and a two-fisted beer dinner. And remember, March is Oyster Month. Here are the most delicious events happening this week.

Monday, February 27

Denver Restaurant Week is upon us once again, with hundreds of area restaurants offering prix fixe menus for $25, $35 or $45. Check all the week's menus in one place at the DRW site — or, alternately, take a look at our list of The Ten Best Restaurants Not Participating in Denver Restaurant Week.

Monday night's wine dinner at Frasca Food and Wine focuses on Sardinian winemakers. Winemaker Antonio Argiolas and chef Alessandro Taras will offer wines from their vineyard, Argiolas, and collaborate with Frasca chef di cucina Kodi Simkins on a four-course menu to pair with them. Admission is $105, with wines and dining included; call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

EXPAND Put away the clarinet and slam some tequila — the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a feast for Hard Boiled. Golden Princess Film Production

Tuesday, February 28

You will believe a man can fly — with a pistol and a baby in each hand. The Alamo Drafthouse hosts a screening of the defining Cantonese action film of the twentieth century, Hard Boiled, paired with beers from Ska Brewing. Evoking both the grimy teahouse and the glittering downtown skyscrapers of Hong Kong, the menu includes dim sum with Buster Nut Brown, spicy fried Chinese ribs with Modus Mandarina, and lychee pudding with boba for dessert. And, of course, a nod to Inspector Tequila himself with pear slaw and beef with dragonfruit tequila dressing. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and your $40 ticket includes the movie, food and beverage pairings. Make your reservations online at the Alamo Drafthouse site.

Napa winemaker Cakebread Cellars is coming to Denver and joining forces with Coohills for a special wine dinner. Five Cakebread and Mullen Road wines will be paired with a Provençal-style feast of fish and fowl. Tickets are $90 per person, and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.; call 303-623-5700 to check on reservations.

Keep reading for more food events going on this week.

Oyster Month returns to Jax Fish House locations all over Colorado. Jax Fish House

Wednesday, March 1

Jax Fish House celebrates Oyster Month with specials, contests and events culminating in the High West Oyster Fest early in April. Each week, Jax's chefs are preparing oyster specialties based on a different region; first up is the Chesapeake Bay. Ten cents from every oyster shucked in March will go to a local nonprofit, including YMCA of Boulder County at the Boulder spot, and the Family Tree at LoDo and Glendale. And every time you order a dozen or more oysters at any Jax location, you'll be entered to win free oysters for a year. For more info about this month-long shuckfest, visit the main Jax Fish House website.

Each month, Carmine's on Penn hosts a community table dinner to benefit a local nonprofit. This month's Carmine's Family Table partner is Warren Village, helping to sustain better lives for single-parent families. Your $40 gets you a four-course meal with special wine pairings, and $5 goes to support Warren Village. Give Carmine's a call at 303-777-6443 for reservations.

Calling all brew masters and manufacturing engineers: Left Hand Brewing Company and InfinityQS are hosting an industry event for brewers to discuss quality control in the brewing process. It's a half-day of panels, symposiums and conversations, ending with a barbecue dinner and drinks at the taphouse. The event goes down at the Left Hand Brewery from 12:30 to 6 p.m.; register online at the InfinityQS site.

Friday, March 3

From Tampopo to Harold & Kumar and beyond, the culinary and cinematic arts have complemented each other. The Boulder International Film Festival's annual CineCHEF brings acclaimed local chefs to the Rembrandt Yard to cook up special dishes inspired by films old and new. Steven Redzikowski of Oak on 14th and Acorn offers a "bloody burger" beef tartare and "$5" milkshake in tribute to Pulp Fiction, and Jen Bush of Lucky's Bakehouse brings Battenburg cake with bubbly champagne gelatins to evoke La La Land, plus a bunch more. Eat, drink and talk film, then waddle down the street to the First Presbyterian Church for a screening of the new documentary Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table, which covers the life and times of the legendary New Orleans chef. Tickets for food, beverage and film are $95; get yours online at the BIFF site.

