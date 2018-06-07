Wynkoop, Station 26 Brewers Come Full Circle with Vail Pale Ale Recipe

The beer—brewing scene in Colorado in the early 1990s was small, convivial and fairly tight-knit. Only a very few brewers had been able to leave the ranks of several popular home-brewing clubs and turn pro. And since there were still only a handful of breweries around, anyone who wanted to get some experience would typically ask for a gig volunteering in the brewhouse, in the taproom or wherever they could get a foot in the door.

Some of those breweries have survived, including Wynkoop Brewing Company, New Belgium, Odell Brewing and Breckenridge. Others, like Vail’s Hubcap Brewery and Kitchen, have faded into memory.

Late last month, two former Hubcap brewers revived one of those memories, though, by tapping Vail Pale Ale, a beer that was first brewed at Hubcap in 1992 and then later made at a sister brewery in Dallas.

“I have always drank IPAs. Mostly Ballentine IPA when it could be found,” writes Station 26 head brewer Wayne Waananen, a longtime home brewer before he got his first pro brewing job at Hubcap in 1991. But he also drank what was, at the time, Sierra Nevada Brewing’s only IPA, a seasonal Christmas offering called Celebration. “As mud season in Vail approached and the brewpub slowed down, I decided to brew a batch based loosely around Celebration Ale, mostly for myself. If others liked it, well and good.”