Zephyr Brewing Reopens Friday in New Production Facility and Taproom

Zephyr Brewing, which closed its River North brewery and taproom last July, will rise from the ashes on Friday at 4 p.m., when it reopens with a small new taproom and production facility at 1609 East 58th Avenue, Unit G.

The new location features Zephyr's original Colorado-made seven-barrel brewhouse, a butcher-block bar and a design that co-owner Brian Wood calls "sleek/modern industrial." There is space for approximately 25 customers.

The taproom will initially be open just three days a week: Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Zephyr will offer a rotating list of seven to eight beers, starting off with some old favorites like a Belgian quadruple, a malty Irish red and Zephyr's flagship blood-orange pale ale.