The best outfits we saw at the 49th Colorado Renaissance Festival opening weekend

At the Colorado Renaissance Festival, a man dressed as Link from the video game "The Legend of Zelda" holds a chicken above his head.

Thousands of heavily accessorized visitors flocked to the hills of Larkspur for the 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival’s opening weekend on June 13 and 14. Attendees dressed as everything from goblins, fairies and witches to gnomes, fauns and even Sauron from “Lord of the Rings” could be found on almost every block.

I went on Sunday, June 14, which turned out to be just about ideal Ren Faire weather. Temperatures stayed in the 50s and 60s, the grounds were busy without feeling impossible to navigate and the crowd offered a pleasant mix of families, couples, friend groups and dedicated festivalgoers who clearly did not throw their outfits together that morning.

Two people proudly display their costumes outside the box office. Toni Tresca

That preparation is part of what makes the Colorado Renaissance Festival such a reliable spectacle. The festival itself offers plenty to do, from jousting and period comedy shows to wandering performers, hair braiding, rows of shops and food stands serving the kind of sausage on a stick that justifies the line. Yet the guests remain a central part of the atmosphere. Everywhere you looked, someone had committed to the bit.

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Opening weekend’s magical fantasy theme brought out wings, horns, flower crowns, corsets, cloaks, armor, kilts, swords, elf ears and enough layered fabric to make walking uphill feel like an athletic event. Some outfits leaned traditional, with Renaissance-inspired dresses, doublets and boots. Others pulled from fantasy, goth, cottagecore, pirate and and time-traveler aesthetics, proving once again that Ren Faire fashion works best when historical accuracy gives way to imagination.

Check out the full list of themed weekends here, and then get to work on your costumes, because opening weekend got things off to a stylish start. Here are some of the best fits we saw on opening weekend at the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

A person dressed as a fairy holds a giant flower in the parking lot. Toni Tresca

People wait in line to enter the Colorado Renaissance Festival during its opening weekend in 2026. Toni Tresca

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A man dressed as a faun stands in line. Toni Tresca

Three woman in massive dresses wait in line to enter the Ren Faire. Toni Tresca

People dressed in costumes wait in line. Toni Tresca

Outside the Colorado Renaissance Festival, two friends stand in their costumes. Toni Tresca

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The castle gateway to the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Toni Tresca

Guests enter the castle gates. Toni Tresca

The Pickle Lady. Toni Tresca

A group of friends pose for a photo. Toni Tresca

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Roaming lords at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Toni Tresca

Two people take a picture while waiting in line for food. Toni Tresca

A couple dressed as gnomes poses with meat in hand. Toni Tresca

A couple poses near the jousting arena. Toni Tresca

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At the Colorado Renaissance Festival, this man went into full goblin mode. Toni Tresca

Friends at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. Toni Tresca

These women claimed you could find them on “Ye Olde OnlyFans.” Toni Tresca

The Colorado Renaissance Festival court cheers during a jousting match. Toni Tresca

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Three friends pose for a picture. Toni Tresca

A Colorado Ren Faire attendee in a scary mask. Toni Tresca

A woman admires her new hairstyle after having it braided. Toni Tresca

Two warriors stroll through the Ren Faire. Toni Tresca

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Two wizard wandering the Colorado Ren Faire. Toni Tresca

A man dressed as Link from “The Legend of Zelda” video games. Toni Tresca

Two men stand together at the Colorado Ren Faire. Toni Tresca

An attendee poses outside the Legends of the Forest shop. Toni Tresca

A family dressed up for the Colorado Ren Faire. Toni Tresca

A couple poses together wearing matching sets of armor. Toni Tresca