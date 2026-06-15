Bucket list bargains: Ten can’t-miss Denver activities that won’t break the bank

We all dream of a relaxed, carefree summer — but it’s hard to stay loose as costs start to rack up. Still, you might be surprised at how affordable some metro area attractions remain; a few bucks at these can buy you some serious fun. From nostalgic experiences and classic events to outdoor adventures and ice cream, there are plenty of ways to soak up the season without overspending. Here are the top ten things to include on your budget-friendly bucket list.

Lakeside Amusement Park

4601 Sheridan Blvd.

303-477-1621

lakesideamusementpark.com

Generations of locals have made summer memories at this longstanding amusement park, where the Tower of Jewels has stood since 1908. Rides are both historic and new, and their lines are seldom long. Catch thrills on the Wild Chipmunk roller coaster, enjoy the Ferris wheel and circle Lake Rhoda aboard the steam train. Lakeside entry is just $5 and ride coupons are 50 cents each (attractions cost up to six coupons). Unlimited rides on weekday evenings are $25, while all-day access is $35. Funnel cakes and other carnival fare also come cheap. 88 Drive-In Theatre

8780 Rosemary St., Henderson

303-287-7717

88drivein.net

Another nostalgic gem, the 88 Drive-In Theatre is the last of of its kind in the metro area. This summer marks the drive-in’s fiftieth season, and little has changed over the years; sound is still broadcast from an FM radio station. Double features are screened outdoors nightly for just $10 per person, and children under the age of twelve are free. Stocked with buttery buckets of popcorn and classic concessions, the snack bar helps keep tickets cheap. To pack in your own picnic, buy a $10 food permit from the box office (or, in a time-honored drive-in tradition, just smuggle it in…the way you do those extra auto occupants).

It’s often easy to score cheap Colorado Rockies tickets. Visit Denver

Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

2001 Blake St.

303-292-0200

mlb.com/rockies/ballpark

Once again, the Rockies standings aren’t looking too promising. But still, crowds of hopeful fans and casual beer-drinkers will fill the stadium this season. For the cheapest entry, visit the Rockpile ticket office near Gate A two hours prior to a game. Admission is first-come, first-served, but as low as $4 for adults and $1 for children and seniors. Secure your seats, along with a hot dog and a cold Coors, then clamber up to the sunny centerfield bleachers for a classic summer experience. Washington Park Adventure Hub

701 S. Franklin St.

720-865-0680

denvergov.org

Bike and boat rentals have returned to Wash Park this season, with an enterprise now managed by Denver Parks & Recreation. The beloved swan pedal boats remain, offering a whimsical ride around Smith Lake for $35 an hour. Alternatively, pairs can climb aboard one of the park’s new pink flamingo-shaped pedal boats for an hourly fee of $25. Canoes, tandem kayaks and surrey bikes go for the same rate, and paddleboards are just $15 an hour. Snag one without a reservation and enjoy an afternoon at the lake without leaving the city. Adventure West

2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton

423 Tenth St., Golden

720-722-1645

adventurewestco.com

Beat the heat this summer at the metro area’s top tubing spots. By providing both rentals and transportation, Adventure West grants easy access to the thrilling Golden whitewater park. This local outfitter also operates along a lazy stretch of the South Platte River: Float for a couple of hours, then end right next to the Breckenridge Brewery location in Littleton. All-day tube rentals start at $22, and tickets for two shuttle rides are $15 per person. Packages for both services cost between $37 and $42.

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Experience the gardens during sunrise yoga. Denver Botanic Gardens / Scott Dressel-Martin

Yoga at the Gardens

1007 York St.

720-865-3500

botanicgardens.org

With its blooms at their most vibrant, summer is prime time to visit the Denver Botanic Gardens. Avoid the crowds and save on admission costs by booking one of the sunrise or evening yoga sessions. Priced at $14, these one-hour guided practices welcome all abilities to find their flow in a serene setting. Otherwise, you can visit this Cheesman Park attraction for $22. It also hosts fun silent disco yoga classes and a series involving vinyasa, live violin music and a group picnic — bring your own wine! Berry Patch Farms

13785 Potomac St., Brighton

303-659-5050

berrypatchfarms.com

While metro area farmers’ markets provide a bounty of local ingredients, there’s something so satisfying about picking your own produce. Berry Patch Farms offers just that, with rows of fresh fruit set against panoramic mountain views. Pluck strawberries throughout the season, along with tart cherries in July and juicy blackberries come August. Red and gold raspberries generally ripen just before the end of summer, so there’s often a reason to revisit this family-owned organic farm. While there, stop inside its quintessential red barn for more seasonal and handmade goods. Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

6550 Gateway Road, Commerce City

303-289-0930

fws.gov/refuge/rocky-mountain-arsenal

With its peaceful lakes and prairie grasslands, few would guess that the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge was once a chemical weapons manufacturing site. Step inside its visitor center to discover the history of this restored urban sanctuary, then get out to explore. Entirely free to visit, the park features twenty miles of trails and an incredible wildlife drive. See bison against the backdrop of the skyline, along with prairie dogs, mule deer, white pelicans and many more species just outside the city.

What’s summer without a sweet scoop from Little Man? Valeria Moonch