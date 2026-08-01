Outdoors & Rec

Get free entry at all Colorado state parks for the state’s 150th

Colorado's 150th birthday is a gift that keeps on giving.
By Kristen FioreAugust 1, 2026
Ride a bike through a Colorado State Park for free on Aug. 3.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife
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Although Colorado’s 150th birthday is technically Saturday, Aug. 1, the anniversary is a gift that keeps on giving. On Monday, Aug. 3, Colorado Parks & Wildlife is offering free entry into all 43 of its state parks in honor of the milestone.

On a typical day, passes into some of the state’s mountains, prairies, rivers and forests can cost up to $17.

Roxborough, Staunton, Chatfield (crowned by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year as Colorado’s best state park) and Cherry Creek state parks are popular options around Denver. Roxborough and Staunton are both suggested by CPW as good parks for wildflower viewing season.

Farther out from the metro, State Forest State Park east of Walden is a great place for biking, while Highline Lake State Park near Loma in the Grand Valley is known for its birding opportunities, and Jackson Lake State Park in Orchard is a good place to swim.

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Before you go, check out this Colorado State Parks guide, which outlines where to find fishing, camping, hiking trails and more.

People on a sandy beach along Cherry Creek Reservoir
Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW urges all state park visitors to act as good stewards of the land, stay hydrated, wear life jackets and practice fire safety.

“In Colorado, we are proud to be home to so many amazing state parks, and remain committed to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and access, and making sure our state parks remain beautiful for generations to come,” the governor said in April.

Despite the free admission on Aug. 3, park fees such as camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses will still remain in effect.

The state has list of celebration events throughout Colorado in August.

Now go celebrate the Centennial State in the best way Coloradans know how: by getting outside!

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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