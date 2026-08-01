Get free entry at all Colorado state parks for the state’s 150th

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Although Colorado’s 150th birthday is technically Saturday, Aug. 1, the anniversary is a gift that keeps on giving. On Monday, Aug. 3, Colorado Parks & Wildlife is offering free entry into all 43 of its state parks in honor of the milestone.

On a typical day, passes into some of the state’s mountains, prairies, rivers and forests can cost up to $17.

Roxborough, Staunton, Chatfield (crowned by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year as Colorado’s best state park) and Cherry Creek state parks are popular options around Denver. Roxborough and Staunton are both suggested by CPW as good parks for wildflower viewing season.

Farther out from the metro, State Forest State Park east of Walden is a great place for biking, while Highline Lake State Park near Loma in the Grand Valley is known for its birding opportunities, and Jackson Lake State Park in Orchard is a good place to swim.

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Before you go, check out this Colorado State Parks guide, which outlines where to find fishing, camping, hiking trails and more.

Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW urges all state park visitors to act as good stewards of the land, stay hydrated, wear life jackets and practice fire safety.

“In Colorado, we are proud to be home to so many amazing state parks, and remain committed to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and access, and making sure our state parks remain beautiful for generations to come,” the governor said in April.

Despite the free admission on Aug. 3, park fees such as camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses will still remain in effect.

The state has list of celebration events throughout Colorado in August.

Now go celebrate the Centennial State in the best way Coloradans know how: by getting outside!