Denver Life

Denver International Airport to hold a 5K on the runway

The last race held on DIA's runway sold out in less than a day.
By Sage KelleyJuly 21, 2026
Denver Airport 5k event
People running or jogging on a wet runway or tarmac during dusk or early morning, with reflections visible on the surface.

Provided by Denver International Airport
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There will soon be people running across Denver airport runways, but it won’t be to catch an already-boarding flight.

The Denver International Airport has teamed up with United Airlines and the Denver Colfax Marathon to hold the second “5K on the Runway”  on Sept. 12, giving 2,500 people the opportunity to do their best airplane liftoff impressions on one of the airport’s six runways.

It will mark the second time the running event has occurred since 2022. The 2022 iteration sold out in just 13 hours.

“The popularity of this event in 2022 demonstrated the strong connection our community has with DEN,” Phil Washington, the airport’s CEO, said in a press release. “After selling out in less than a day during its last run, we are thrilled to once again open our airfield to participants for a unique experience that can only happen at Denver International Airport.”

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The race will go from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., allowing the airport to resume flights on the runway by 8:30 a.m. The largest airport in the country by area is also “working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and its airline partners to ensure operations at DEN will not be impacted during the event,” according to the release.

United will host a breakfast after the race and will be giving out runway-themed shirts and airplane medals, as well.

As noted, the first race sold out in less than a day, so eager runners should act quickly. Runners can register at runcolfax.org. Registration is $59 for adults and $49 for youth ages eight to 17. Anyone who registers by 5p.m. on July 21 will receive a pair of branded aviators, helping you commit to the Top Gun aesthetic while gallivanting around the runway.

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Sage Kelley joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.

sage.kelley@westword.com

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