Film, TV & Streaming

2026 Film on the Rocks Lineup Resurrects ’80s, ’90s and Y2K Favorites

This year's schedule brings together a decadent mix of classic and new films, along with local talent before each screening.
By Kristen FioreApril 30, 2026
A crowd gathers for Film on the Rocks
Film on the Rocks is a summer tradition. This year, it comes back for its 27th iteration.

Film on the Rocks
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Summer must be coming soon, because the lineup for this year’s Film on the Rocks was just announced.

This year’s schedule brings together a decadent mix of classic and new films, with a stellar lineup of local talent to perform before each screening.

“Film on the Rocks is one of those quintessential Colorado summer experiences. Iconic films, live music, and a vibrant crowd all coming together at Red Rocks,” says Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith. “This year’s lineup really leans into that mix of nostalgia and big-screen fun, and we can’t wait to kick things off.”

The 27th edition of Film on the Rocks runs select dates from June 8 to August 10. Tickets, which are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seating, are on sale now for Denver Film Members and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1.

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2026 Film on the Rocks Schedule

A still from The Princess Bride movie
The Princess Bride screens at Red Rocks on June 8.

Denver Film

The Princess Bride
Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.
Pre-show: School of Rock
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale from 1987, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

A still from the movie Sinners
Sinners screens at Red Rocks on June 22.

Denver Film

Related

Sinners
Monday, June 22, 8 p.m.
Pre-show: The Reminders
In this 2025 film, twin brothers trying to leave their troubled lives behind return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

A still from the movie Little Miss Sunshine
Little Miss Sunshine screens at Red Rocks on July 13.

Denver Film

Little Miss Sunshine: 20th anniversary, presented in partnership with Sundance Film Festival
Monday, July 13, 8:30 p.m.
Pre-show: Wheelchair Sports Camp, followed by headliner DeVotchKa
Father Richard (Greg Kinnear) is desperately trying to sell his motivational success program… with no success. Meanwhile, “pro-honesty” mom Sheryl (Toni Collette) lends support to her eccentric family, including her depressed brother (Steve Carell), fresh out of the hospital after being jilted by his lover. Then there are the younger Hoovers — the seven-year-old, would-be beauty queen Olive (Abigail Breslin) and Dwayne (Paul Dano), a Nietzsche-reading teen who has taken a vow of silence. Topping off the family is the foul-mouthed grandfather (Alan Arkin), whose outrageous behavior recently got him evicted from his retirement home. When Olive is invited to compete in the “Little Miss Sunshine” pageant in far-off California, the family piles into their rusted-out VW bus to rally behind her — with riotously funny results.

A still from the Bridesmaids movie
Bridesmaids screens at Red Rocks on August 3.

Denver Film

Related

Bridesmaids: 15th Anniversary
Monday, August 3, 8:30 p.m.
Pre-show: May Be Fern
Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a mess. But when she finds out that her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as maid of honor for Lillian (Maya Rudolph). Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love.

A still from Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park screens at Red Rocks on August 10.

Denver Film

Jurassic Park
Monday, August 10, 8:30 p.m.
Pre-show: presentation by Paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Tyler Lyson
In Steven Spielberg’s massive 1993 blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway in Morrison, June 8 through August 10; general admission tickets are $25.

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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