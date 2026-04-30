2026 Film on the Rocks Lineup Resurrects ’80s, ’90s and Y2K Favorites

Film on the Rocks is a summer tradition. This year, it comes back for its 27th iteration.

Summer must be coming soon, because the lineup for this year’s Film on the Rocks was just announced.

This year’s schedule brings together a decadent mix of classic and new films, with a stellar lineup of local talent to perform before each screening.

“Film on the Rocks is one of those quintessential Colorado summer experiences. Iconic films, live music, and a vibrant crowd all coming together at Red Rocks,” says Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith. “This year’s lineup really leans into that mix of nostalgia and big-screen fun, and we can’t wait to kick things off.”

The 27th edition of Film on the Rocks runs select dates from June 8 to August 10. Tickets, which are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seating, are on sale now for Denver Film Members and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1.

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2026 Film on the Rocks Schedule

The Princess Bride screens at Red Rocks on June 8. Denver Film

The Princess Bride

Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

Pre-show: School of Rock

In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale from 1987, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

Sinners screens at Red Rocks on June 22. Denver Film

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Sinners

Monday, June 22, 8 p.m.

Pre-show: The Reminders

In this 2025 film, twin brothers trying to leave their troubled lives behind return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Little Miss Sunshine screens at Red Rocks on July 13. Denver Film

Little Miss Sunshine: 20th anniversary, presented in partnership with Sundance Film Festival

Monday, July 13, 8:30 p.m.

Pre-show: Wheelchair Sports Camp, followed by headliner DeVotchKa

Father Richard (Greg Kinnear) is desperately trying to sell his motivational success program… with no success. Meanwhile, “pro-honesty” mom Sheryl (Toni Collette) lends support to her eccentric family, including her depressed brother (Steve Carell), fresh out of the hospital after being jilted by his lover. Then there are the younger Hoovers — the seven-year-old, would-be beauty queen Olive (Abigail Breslin) and Dwayne (Paul Dano), a Nietzsche-reading teen who has taken a vow of silence. Topping off the family is the foul-mouthed grandfather (Alan Arkin), whose outrageous behavior recently got him evicted from his retirement home. When Olive is invited to compete in the “Little Miss Sunshine” pageant in far-off California, the family piles into their rusted-out VW bus to rally behind her — with riotously funny results.

Bridesmaids screens at Red Rocks on August 3. Denver Film

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Bridesmaids: 15th Anniversary

Monday, August 3, 8:30 p.m.

Pre-show: May Be Fern

Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a mess. But when she finds out that her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as maid of honor for Lillian (Maya Rudolph). Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love.

Jurassic Park screens at Red Rocks on August 10. Denver Film

Jurassic Park

Monday, August 10, 8:30 p.m.

Pre-show: presentation by Paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Tyler Lyson

In Steven Spielberg’s massive 1993 blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway in Morrison, June 8 through August 10; general admission tickets are $25.