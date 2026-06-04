Outdoors & Rec

Look up! Northern Lights might be visible on the Colorado horizon tonight

There's a chance for Northern Lights across the U.S. tonight thanks to three coronal mass ejections launched by the sun.
By Kristen FioreJune 4, 2026
Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis, aka Northern Lights.

Space Weather Prediction Center
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The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3-level geometric storm watch after the sun launched three huge coronal mass ejections in less than 24 hours.

The phenomenon sounds somewhat scary (and it can be; severe geomagnetic storms have the power to damage satellites and power grids), but most of the time they create what we here on Earth know as the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. The vibrant shades of red, magenta, purple and green streaks that light up the sky have delighted sky watchers for centuries, and while Canada will get the best of tonight’s display, they may be visible from Colorado tonight, according to projections.

A solar flare
Ever wondered what a solar flare looks like? This image was captured by NASA.

NASA/Goddard/SDO

The three CMEs launched in different directions, with the first traveling toward Earth and the other two leaning more northward, according to the SWPS. “The last of the three was the fastest and is expected to catch up and combine with the first two before arrival at Earth,” the SWPS says in a statement.

The intensity with which these CMEs will reach Earth is currently uncertain, but the SWPS has a “fair level of confidence about an Earth arrival” (and therefore a possibility of the Northern Lights).

Where in Colorado will the Northern Lights be visible?

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According to projections for where the Northern Lights can be seen, Colorado just makes the cutoff, with lights possibly visible on the horizon or through a camera on Thursday, June 4.

For a chance at seeing the lights, get as far north as possible and away from light pollution. Once you’re in a dark area, look to the north in a dark area — and you may see a faint glow on the horizon.

While professional photographers love a chance to capture the Northern Lights, you don’t need a fancy camera to do so. In fact, the easiest way to view them might be through your iPhone. Set the camera to “night mode,” turn off the flash, and make sure exposure and shutter speed are low.

Did you catch any photos of the Northern Lights? Share them with us at editorial@westword.com.

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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