Look up! Northern Lights might be visible on the Colorado horizon tonight

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3-level geometric storm watch after the sun launched three huge coronal mass ejections in less than 24 hours. The phenomenon sounds somewhat scary (and it can be; severe geomagnetic storms have the power to damage satellites and power grids), but most of the time they create what we here on Earth know as the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis. The vibrant shades of red, magenta, purple and green streaks that light up the sky have delighted sky watchers for centuries, and while Canada will get the best of tonight’s display, they may be visible from Colorado tonight, according to projections.

Ever wondered what a solar flare looks like? This image was captured by NASA. NASA/Goddard/SDO

The three CMEs launched in different directions, with the first traveling toward Earth and the other two leaning more northward, according to the SWPS. “The last of the three was the fastest and is expected to catch up and combine with the first two before arrival at Earth,” the SWPS says in a statement. The intensity with which these CMEs will reach Earth is currently uncertain, but the SWPS has a “fair level of confidence about an Earth arrival” (and therefore a possibility of the Northern Lights).

Where in Colorado will the Northern Lights be visible?

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NORTHERN LIGHTS are possible tonight due to a possible geomagnetic storm! This could lead to auroras being visible as far south as Kansas with a camera. If you live in Canada, your odds of seeing Northern Lights are increasing. Severe storms will increase cloud cover across the… pic.twitter.com/24ongtOZOO — Max Velocity (@MaxVelocityWX) June 4, 2026

According to projections for where the Northern Lights can be seen, Colorado just makes the cutoff, with lights possibly visible on the horizon or through a camera on Thursday, June 4.

For a chance at seeing the lights, get as far north as possible and away from light pollution. Once you’re in a dark area, look to the north in a dark area — and you may see a faint glow on the horizon.

While professional photographers love a chance to capture the Northern Lights, you don’t need a fancy camera to do so. In fact, the easiest way to view them might be through your iPhone. Set the camera to “night mode,” turn off the flash, and make sure exposure and shutter speed are low.

Did you catch any photos of the Northern Lights? Share them with us at editorial@westword.com.