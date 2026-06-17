One-tank road trips from Denver worth the drive (and gas prices)

With the cost of gas near record highs, travelers may want to put the brakes on a cross-country drive. But there’s no need to nix plans entirely. Considering fuel capacity and miles per gallon, the average car can travel around 350 miles on a single tank — and from the metro area, there’s a whole lot of vacation within that range.

Western heritage, exciting attractions and endless outdoor recreation define Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways. These designated routes showcase the best of the state, including spots that often get overlooked. If you’re on a budget, here’s where to take a road trip this summer.

Peak to Peak

Central City to Estes Park

Now better known for their casinos, the neighboring towns of Central City and Black Hawk once claimed fame as “the richest square mile on Earth.” Hints of this mining legacy remain, evident in Central City’s downtown historic district and the surrounding area’s ghost towns. To see what’s left of these encampments, take short detours to Nevadaville and Russell Gulch. The scenic byway passes through the quirky town of Nederland before ending in Estes Park. It’s easy to fill an itinerary in this lively community, which provides access to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Trail Ridge Road

Estes Park to Grand Lake

This scenic byway stands out as the highest paved through-road in North America, connecting Estes Park to Grand Lake. Purchase a $30 vehicle pass from the Beaver Meadows entrance station, then begin driving west through Rocky Mountain National Park. The route features overlooks with Continental Divide views, access to some of the park’s best trails and plenty of wildlife, including elk and moose. Drivers eventually reach Grand Lake, where waterfront cabins welcome tired travelers. The next morning, pick up a pontoon or paddleboard from the marina.

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The Mishawaka offers riverfront dining and regular live music. Nate Block

Cache la Poudre-North Park

Fort Collins to Walden

On this northern Colorado road trip, drivers travel along the state’s only nationally designated Wild and Scenic River. Rafting and fly fishing are key draws to the Cache la Poudre, which is flanked by towering rock formations. Bighorn sheep scale the crags while hundreds of moose wander the surrounding Rawah Wilderness. The Arapaho National Wildlife Refuge is another key place to see wildlife, especially migratory birds. After a day outdoors, settle into a cabin at Riverside Colorado, catch a show at The Mishawaka or explore the Fort Collins brewery scene.

Frontier Pathways

Pueblo to Colorado City

History enthusiasts will be captivated by this National Scenic Byway, which traces the paths of Indigenous tribes, fur trappers, gold-rush miners and ranchers. Start your trip in Pueblo, where the Union Avenue Historic District preserves red brick structures built in the late 1800s. Linger at local museums, then head west along Highway 96. Timeworn sites dot the route, including the Jackson Hill stage shop, the ghost town of Rosita and several early homesteads. For incredible stargazing, spend the night in Silver Cliff or Westcliffe, both designated Dark Sky Communities.

Gold Belt Tour

Florissant to Cañon City

This designated byway highlights the state’s rich mining history through several immersive experiences. From Florissant, travel to what was once the most productive gold-mining region in the world. Extraction still occurs today at the modernized Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine, which will resume mine tours this summer. To learn about prospectors’ former methods, watch the pack burro race on July 19 and climb aboard the local narrow gauge railroad. Cañon City, located further south, also features one of the most scenic train rides in the state.

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Leadville is one of several stops along the Top of the Rockies byway. Leadville Railroad

Top of the Rockies

Frisco to Twin Lakes

Beginning just west of Vail, this breathtaking drive showcases the best of Colorado’s high country. Start with a coffee and a stroll past cute shops in Minturn. Then continue to Camp Hale, the newest of the state’s national monuments and once the 10th Mountain Division’s training grounds. More fascinating history lies in Leadville, a former boomtown featuring Victorian-era landmarks and narrow-gauge railroad tours. Unfortunately, one tank of gas won’t get you to Aspen, the byway’s west end. But the drive to Frisco via Fremont Pass is truly stunning.

Collegiate Peaks

Granite to Salida

Set against the state’s highest mountain range, this scenic byway begins in the former mining town of Granite. As you head south towards Buena Vista, a series of 14,000-foot peaks rise to the west. On the other side of the highway, rafting tours take tourists down thrilling rapids. The Arkansas River is especially lively during FIBArk, the nation’s oldest whitewater festival, happening in Salida from June 18-21. For a more mellow getaway, plan to visit the many surrounding hot springs. Some, like those at Mount Princeton Resort, offer overnight lodging.

A mountain goat on the road up Mount Blue Sky. Corinn Suess / Unsplash

Mount Blue Sky

Idaho Springs to Bergen Park

After nearly two years of construction closures, drivers can once again travel up the highest paved road in North America. This scenic byway begins in Idaho Springs, which recently debuted the Mighty Argo Cable Car. Hop on the new attraction for soaring views of Virginia Canyon, then buckle up for a windy drive to the Mount Blue Sky summit. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and marmots are commonly seen on this route, which features alpine lakes and panoramic views from 14,264 feet. Reservation passes are required and cost $20 per vehicle.

Guanella Pass

Georgetown to Grant

Perfect for a day trip, this stunning drive begins in Georgetown. It’s located less than an hour from the metro area, but feels much further away with bighorn sheep on view and Victorian buildings on every street. Spend a morning on the Georgetown Loop Railroad train, which makes an extra stop in the summer months to let riders explore a former silver mine. Once back at the depot, begin the journey up Guanella Pass. Hiking trails on this route lead to gorgeous alpine lakes, as well as the 14,065-foot summit of Mount Bierstadt.

Lariat Loop

Golden to Morrison

Though many locals have seen the Lariat Loop highlights, this is a great drive to take with out-of-town visitors. Begin the day by viewing the track sites and fossils at Dinosaur Ridge, then have a bite in historic downtown Golden before tubing the whitewater park. The route continues up Lookout Mountain, the final resting place of Buffalo Bill. Next to his grave, a museum reveals the legacy of the famed Western showman. Stop to see the buffalo at Genesee Park, admire views of Evergreen Lake and end with a climb up the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.