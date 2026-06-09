Ten things to do in Silverthorne this summer

Set between popular ski towns, Silverthorne often goes under the radar. But having the most year-round residents in Summit County, this mountain town offers a distinct community feel. Summer draws locals and clued-in visitors to riverfront restaurants, stunning wildflower hikes and hubs that make up one of the state’s newest certified creative districts.

When I-70 is free of traffic, those traveling from Denver can reach the destination in just over an hour. Take a day trip or extend your visit with a stay at Hotel Indigo, a boutique hotel in the heart of downtown that offers bike rentals, an indoor heated pool and Southwestern cuisine.

Those on a budget can book a private or shared dorm room at The Block Hotel and Commons. Its communal kitchen, co-working space and multiple outdoor areas welcome connection with other travelers looking to experience the best things to do in Silverthorne.

Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

460 Blue River Parkway

Watch a captivating show at this intimate venue, which features presentations by Theatre Silco. This season, the professional stage company will reenact rock n’ roll icons in “Million Dollar Quartet,” showcase era-defining hits in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” and portray the urgency of a pandemic specialist in a solo performance of “The Catastrophist.”

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Art Spot

401 Blue River Parkway

Several local artists occupy the studios at this makerspace, which also offers one-time classes to residents and visitors of all ages. Guided small group activities occur almost daily, with workshops ranging from ceramics to fiber crafts, printmaking and painting. Art Spot also features a small gift shop stocked with pieces made by Silverthorne’s creative community.

Local artists display their work on select Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Steve Lauder

First Fridays and Sunday Art Strolls

Multiple locations

On the first Friday of every month, local artists, makers and musicians put on an evening of community celebration. Sip wine while browsing the wares set throughout downtown and engage in hands-on activities. Silverthorne doubles up the fun during the summer season with art strolls on select Sundays, including June 14, July 19 and Aug. 16.

Acorn Creek Loop

493 Rodeo Drive

Ranked as the best local wildflower hike, this moderate five-mile route becomes especially busy during peak bloom. Hit the trail in mid-summer to marvel at purple mountain lupines, blue columbines and meadows of yellow mule’s ears. Hiking the loop counter-clockwise provides a gentler climb, which leads to gorgeous lookouts of the dramatic Gore Range.

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Willow Creek Falls

717 Willowbrook Road

Set on the north end of town, the Willowbrook trailhead leads to one of the area’s most spectacular waterfalls. Hikers navigate several creek crossings on this shaded trail, which eventually opens up to views of towering peaks. The end of the route requires some slippery scrambling, but this tiered cascade is well worth the effort. Arrive early, as parking is limited.

Wildflowers are abundant on the route between Silverthorne and Vail. Kristina Nayden

Red Buffalo Pass

County Road 1260

Travel on foot from Silverthorne to Vail on one of the most epic backpacking routes. From the Buffalo Mountain trailhead, this strenuous twelve-mile trek passes Willow Creek Falls, wildflower fields and several primitive campsites. Don’t miss the three-mile spur trail to Gore Lake, which is among the state’s prettiest alpine lakes. Public buses can get you back to your starting point.

Cutthroat Anglers

400 Blue River Parkway

The Blue River flows between Breckenridge and Kremmling, and is regarded as one of the state’s top fly fishing spots. This is especially true through downtown Silverthorne, where a two-mile stretch of Gold Medal waters teems with trophy trout. Reel in a big one on a guided wade trip with Cutthroat Anglers or simply stop by the shop for help selecting the best flies.

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Thirsty Pika Taproom

167 Wildernest Road E.

There’s no better place to settle than Thirsty Pika after a long day outdoors. Located along the paved Blue River Trail, this local hangout is a quick walk or bike ride from downtown. Its self-serve tap wall features thirty options from Colorado makers, including cocktails, ciders and a solid selection of beer. Take your glass out to the patio, where food trucks line up daily.

Now open, Old Dillon Inn is one of many dining concepts inside Bluebird Market. Curtis DeVore

Bluebird Market

325 Blue River Parkway

Inside Bluebird Market, visitors will discover a range of eats from thirteen independently owned dining concepts. The most surprising is the historic Old Dillon Inn. Dating back to the 1800s, its structure is now housed within the modern development. Take a seat at the bar and order a whiskey cocktail, the elk stew or a Colorado lamb shank entree. It’s a meal fit for a cowboy.

Sauce on the Blue

358 Blue River Parkway

River views, vibrant flower baskets and regular live music make this restaurant’s patio one of the best in Silverthorne. Visit for any occasion, as the atmosphere is elevated yet approachable. The same goes for its Italian menu featuring signature pizzas, generous bowls of pasta and housemade tiramisu. There’s also a lengthy wine list, so plan to linger a while.