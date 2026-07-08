Steal our itinerary for the perfect weekend in Black Hawk

This installation of Travel Westword is presented by Visit Black Hawk. Prefer a video experience? Watch our Instagram Reel.

Booking, planning, and paying for a summer vacation this year feels daunting. From expensive flights (RIP, Spirit Airlines) and hotel and travel expenses to finding the time to take off work, it almost doesn’t feel worth the hassle. Luckily, there’s a place just an hour drive from Denver on I-70 that makes taking a summer staycation easy. No expensive flights or luggage fees, and no long travel days eating up your vacation time — just real relaxation.

I visited Black Hawk for a night and found escape in the quaint town. While most people think only of casinos when they picture Black Hawk (for me, it’s that catchy Lodge Casino jingle), there’s more to do than just gamble if you’re looking for a weekend or night away. You can indulge in delicious bites, unwind at pools and spas, and explore the town’s charming heritage and history.

We’ve planned a staycation itinerary for the area so that you don’t have to. Whether you’re headed up for a reprieve after a long day at work or planning a long weekend, Black Hawk is the ideal place to spend your downtime this summer.

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Arrive in Black Hawk and explore the town

We recommend driving up in the afternoon to beat weekend traffic. We hopped in the car mid-day on Friday, skipping most of the rush hour and weekend slowdown, and arrived with plenty of time to explore the town. While we stayed at Monarch Casino Resort Spa, Black Hawk has 1,500 hotel rooms, and you’ll find luxury and relaxation no matter where you drop your bags.

Shop, eat, and relax on Gregory Street in Black Hawk’s HARD District. Katrina Leibee

After checking in at Monarch, we headed out on foot to explore the town, especially historic Gregory Street, which is located in Black Hawk’s HARD District. As in most mountain towns, visitors can enjoy unique shops, restaurants, and nuggets of town history. We stopped inside Mountain Poppy Boutique & Gift, which, along with a slew of fun souvenirs, apparel, and gifts, has a wine bar with a patio attached to the store. We got some wine slushies, which we enjoyed outside while taking in the mountain views. The district is also home to antique stores, a candy shop, and an art gallery.

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Be sure to stop by the Fire House Museum, which showcases artifacts from the town’s firefighting history. Exploring Gregory Street is a great way to spend an afternoon in Black Hawk before getting ready to try one of the area’s incredible restaurants and enjoy an evening out.

Indulge in a relaxing dinner

Black Hawk is home to many great restaurants and dining options, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. Looking for a buffet? Stop in at Seasons Buffet inside Lodge Casino or The Buffet at Monarch. Want something more upscale? Indulge in a steak at Monarch Chophouse or Roxy’s Steakhouse at Horseshoe Black Hawk.

Fajitas with marinated skirt steak at Bistro Mariposa. Katrina Leibee

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We made a reservation at Bistro Mariposa inside The Monarch, an eatery offering fresh flavors and some of the smoothest tequila I’ve tasted. The restaurant specializes in Latin-inspired food and drinks, serving everything from steaks and fajitas to appetizers such as shrimp ceviche and molten cheese. The latter is exactly what it sounds like: a hot, flavorful blend of cheese that’s ideal for dipping the accompanying blue corn tortillas. You can execute the perfect cheese pull for your Instagram story and indulge in the bistro’s cocktails and margaritas before the main course arrives.

I tried La Granada, a margarita made with Fortaleza Blanco tequila, Cointreau orange liqueur, PAMA pomegranate liqueur, pomegranate juice, and fresh lime. I highly recommend both the carne asada and the fajitas as main course options, but the restaurant also offers a variety of seafood and steaks. And if the staff knows you’re there for a special occasion, complimentary churros are sure to come your way.

Have a fun night out at the bars and casinos

After dinner, it’s time to get ready for a night out at Black Hawk’s bars and casinos. Black Hawk is home to more than a dozen casinos, each with a unique vibe and atmosphere. We checked out Ameristar Casino first, which has over 940 slot machines on site as well as table games and poker. It also has some great bars and restaurants, including Jinya Ramen Bar, where you can play games from inside the restaurant, and Bar 8042, which had a live DJ when we visited to play games at the bar.

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Lady Luck Casino was one of our favorites; we got lucky at the blackjack machines and a few of the slot machines (there are over 400 to choose from). If you’re more into sports betting, both Monarch and Ameristar Black Hawk Casino Hotel have huge Sportsbooks, where you can bet on football, basketball, hockey, and more.

After visiting a few casinos, we took a break at Monarch’s pool, which is open until 10 p.m. We took a dip in the hot tub to relax, then headed back out for more fun.

We had luck with blackjack at Lady Luck Casino. Katrina Leibee

Take a quick hike before heading home

Even after a night of too much fun, we were ready for an outdoor adventure before heading back to the city. Just minutes from downtown Black Hawk is the Maryland Mountain Hidden Treasure Trailhead. The trail is super popular with bikers (the parking lot was packed with cyclists getting ready to embark on a ride), but it’s also great for hiking. It features gorgeous views of Black Hawk and Central City the higher you climb, and it’s not too steep or rocky, so it’s great for hikers of any level.

Black Hawk is the perfect place for a summer staycation. From gaming to shopping to dining, there’s endless adventure waiting just a short drive from Denver.

Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit BetSmart.Colorado.gov. Must be 21+ to gamble and make wagers.