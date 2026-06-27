Denver Life

Photos: Denver Cherry Blossom Festival comes back with a bang

Thousands enjoyed shopping, food and entertainment at the event, which continues through Sunday, June 28.
By Kristen FioreJune 27, 2026
Taiko drumming
Taiko drumming is a fan favorite at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Kristen Fiore
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Crowds of adults, children and dogs filtered into a partially closed Lawrence Street for the 52nd Denver Cherry Blossom Festival at Denver’s Sakura Square on Saturday, June 27.

Temperatures climbed to 94 degrees, but thousands of attendees stayed cool (or tried to) with kakigōri (shaved ice), cold ramune and rare bits of shade.

A celebration of Japanese culture put on every year by the Tri-State Denver Buddhist Temple and the Sakura Foundation, the festival brings in an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people over a weekend each June at Sakura Square, a commercial development and a cultural hub for Denver’s Japanese-American community, which began moving into this part of downtown after World War II.

  • A dog in a bag at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
    A dog in a bag at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • People walk along Lawrence Street.
    People walk along Lawrence Street.
  • A dog panting
    It wouldn’t be a Denver festival without dogs!

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The event is the temple’s main annual fundraiser, and officially began in 1974 as a simple food bazaar to raise money for the temple before blossoming into today’s large-scale event organized by the temple and the Sakura Foundation. It was originally held in May, right after the trees bloomed along Cherry Creek, but was moved to June when it was combined for a period of time with Obon, a festival celebrating ancestors that typically takes place in July or August. The joint event no longer exists, but the June date stuck.

It’s a weekend of food — teriyaki burgers, mochi manju, SPAM musubi and more were prepared by temple volunteers — and entertainment, including Enka singing, taiko drumming, dance and more.

The Cherry Blossom Festival — or Sakura Matsuri — is back for another day on Sunday, June 28. In the meantime, check out these photos from the event on Saturday, June 27.

Entertainment

  • an enka singer
    Enka singer Yumino Kimura performs at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Taiko drumming
    Taiko drumming at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Live music on the Cherry Blossom Festival stage.
    Live music on the Cherry Blossom Festival stage.
  • Taiko drumming
    Taiko drumming is always a crowd pleaser at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Taiko drumming
    Taiko drumming is a fan-favorite at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Taiko drumming
    The taiko drummers gave an animated performance.

Shopping

  • Maneki-neko, or lucky cats.
    Maneki-neko, or lucky cats.
  • kimono fabric
    The fabric of kimono for sale at the Nikkei Treasures booth.
  • A man looking at merchandise
    People browsed a variety of wares at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • trinkets
    There were plenty of trinkets to browse at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Crystals for sale at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
    Crystals for sale at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Crystals
    More crystals!
  • Window charms
    Window charms.
  • A vendor holds up a mirror for a customer.
    A vendor holds up a mirror for a customer.
  • Plant decor
    Plant decor at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.
  • Bamboo
    Bamboo at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.
  • Bonsai trees
    Bonsai trees at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.
  • Origami hangs from a booth at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
    Origami hangs from a booth at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • A vendor holds a customer's parasol.
    A vendor holds a customer’s parasol.

Food

  • People lined up for several flavors of shaved ice at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
    People lined up for several flavors of shaved ice at the Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Preparing shaved ice.
    Preparing shaved ice.
  • Temple volunteers prepare teriyaki burgers.
    Temple volunteers prepare teriyaki burgers.
  • SPAM Musubi at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
    SPAM Musubi at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.
  • Cherry Blossom Festival food menu
    The food menu at the temple.

The Denver Cherry Blossom Festival continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Sakura Square, 1950 Larimer St. Admission is free; learn more at cherryblossomdenver.org.

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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