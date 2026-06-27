Photos: Denver Cherry Blossom Festival comes back with a bang

Crowds of adults, children and dogs filtered into a partially closed Lawrence Street for the 52nd Denver Cherry Blossom Festival at Denver’s Sakura Square on Saturday, June 27.

Temperatures climbed to 94 degrees, but thousands of attendees stayed cool (or tried to) with kakigōri (shaved ice), cold ramune and rare bits of shade.

A celebration of Japanese culture put on every year by the Tri-State Denver Buddhist Temple and the Sakura Foundation, the festival brings in an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people over a weekend each June at Sakura Square, a commercial development and a cultural hub for Denver’s Japanese-American community, which began moving into this part of downtown after World War II.

A dog in a bag at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

People walk along Lawrence Street.

It wouldn’t be a Denver festival without dogs!

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The event is the temple’s main annual fundraiser, and officially began in 1974 as a simple food bazaar to raise money for the temple before blossoming into today’s large-scale event organized by the temple and the Sakura Foundation. It was originally held in May, right after the trees bloomed along Cherry Creek, but was moved to June when it was combined for a period of time with Obon, a festival celebrating ancestors that typically takes place in July or August. The joint event no longer exists, but the June date stuck.

It’s a weekend of food — teriyaki burgers, mochi manju, SPAM musubi and more were prepared by temple volunteers — and entertainment, including Enka singing, taiko drumming, dance and more.

The Cherry Blossom Festival — or Sakura Matsuri — is back for another day on Sunday, June 28. In the meantime, check out these photos from the event on Saturday, June 27.

Entertainment

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Enka singer Yumino Kimura performs at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Taiko drumming at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Live music on the Cherry Blossom Festival stage.

Taiko drumming is always a crowd pleaser at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Taiko drumming is a fan-favorite at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

The taiko drummers gave an animated performance.

Shopping

Maneki-neko, or lucky cats.

The fabric of kimono for sale at the Nikkei Treasures booth.

People browsed a variety of wares at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

There were plenty of trinkets to browse at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Crystals for sale at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

More crystals!

Window charms.

A vendor holds up a mirror for a customer.

Plant decor at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.

Bamboo at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.

Bonsai trees at Lily’s Florist & Gifts.

Origami hangs from a booth at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

A vendor holds a customer’s parasol.

Food

People lined up for several flavors of shaved ice at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Preparing shaved ice.

Temple volunteers prepare teriyaki burgers.

SPAM Musubi at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival.

The food menu at the temple.

The Denver Cherry Blossom Festival continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Sakura Square, 1950 Larimer St. Admission is free; learn more at cherryblossomdenver.org.