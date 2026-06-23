Where to find Fourth of July fireworks and events across Colorado

The Fourth of July is always one of the biggest events of the summer. But to celebrate 250 years of national independence and Colorado’s 150th anniversary, communities across the state are going all out.

While personal fireworks use is heavily restricted and Denver’s traditional Indy Eve celebration at Civic Center Park won’t be happening this year, much of the metro area and even a few mountain towns plan to host dazzling professional displays. Drone shows will also light up the night skies, while daytime activities will feature patriotic concerts, parades, sports match-ups and more family fun. Here’s where to join the festivities:

Fourth of July festivities in the Denver Metro Area

4th at Firestone

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Miners Park, 170 Grant Ave., Firestone

This all-day celebration in Weld County will start with a parade full of floats, marching bands, classic cars, motorcycles and more. Crowds will then head to the park for a thunderous flyover, plus live entertainment including dance performances and an extreme trampoline show. Fireworks will end the night with a bang. 4th of July in Niwot

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m. to noon

Second Avenue and Cottonwood Square, Niwot

Kick off the holiday with a pancake breakfast at the Niwot Market, followed by bike decorating and a patriotic music performance. The downtown parade will start at 11 a.m., featuring fire engines, classic vehicles, marching bands and more. Adams County’s Stars and Stripes Celebration

Friday, July 3, 4 to 10 p.m.

Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton

The fanfare in Adams County will begin early with food vendors, live music and fireworks planned for the evening before the holiday. Attendance and on-site parking are free.

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Arvada’s 4th of July Fireworks Display

Saturday, July 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave., Arvada

Colorful fireworks will crackle over this spacious park located just west of Olde Town Arvada. Treat yourself to food truck fare before the show starts at 9:15 p.m. Aurora’s 4th of July Spectacular

Saturday, July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

Enjoy face painting, food trucks and live performances from local bands at this free family festival. The celebration will culminate with a dazzling fireworks show lasting thirty minutes. Arrive early with blankets and lawn chairs to secure the perfect viewing spot. Berthoud’s 3rd of July Fireworks

Friday, July 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

Waggener Farm Park, 1000 Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud

Live entertainment, lawn games, a beer garden and more than thirty food trucks will come together for this summer event. After the sun sets, fireworks will close out the celebration.

Brighton’s Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.

Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St., Brighton

Pack sunscreen and lawn chairs for this family event offering food vendors, face painting and a live concert from 7 to 9 p.m. A rendition of the national anthem will follow, as will one of the region’s largest fireworks displays. Broomfield’s Great American Picnic

Saturday, July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

Families will find plenty to do at this Independence Day celebration. Enjoy inflatables, a bungee trampoline, face painting, balloon animals and a bike parade. There will also be concessions, two beer gardens and live music, along with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. Castle Rock’s Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Festival Park, 300 Second St., Castle Rock

This hometown celebration will offer live music, food trucks, face painting and an annual pie bake-off. The first hundred visitors to the competition tent will receive a free slice. A three-shot salute at 9:30 p.m. will signal the start of the professional fireworks display, which will be visible from other nearby areas, including downtown Castle Rock and Philip S. Miller Park.

Colorado Rockies Summer Fireworks Games

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 6:10 p.m.

Coors Field, 2001 Blake St.

Head to the stadium this holiday weekend to watch the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Regardless of the outcome, these games will end with fantastic fireworks shows. Many available seats offer unobstructed views. Commerce City’s 4th Fest

Saturday, July 4, 3 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Spend the holiday at this free family festival featuring a bounce house, a rock climbing wall, an alpine slide, and more. A World Rugby Cup doubleheader will take over the stadium at 4:45 p.m., with tickets starting at $27. Stick around after the matches, as one of the state’s largest professional fireworks shows will close out the night. Erie’s Fireworks Show

Friday, July 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Erie Community Park, 450 Powers St., Erie

This town has celebrated on the eve of the holiday for more than twenty years. Bring lawn games and dine on food truck fare prior to the start of fireworks at 9 p.m.

Englewood’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

Belleview Park, 5001 S. Inca Drive, Englewood

Community members from across Arapahoe County will gather for this celebration spanning between Belleview and Cornerstone parks. Indulge in food and festivities, then gather on the lawn for a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m. Glendale 4th on the Second

Thursday, July 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

Infinity Park, 950 S. Birch St., Glendale

One of the metro area’s best outdoor movie venues will host a screening of “F1” followed by a brilliant fireworks display. Enjoy free parking and food trucks at this early celebration.

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Golden’s Fourth of July Festival

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lions Park, 1300 Tenth St., Golden

Have a picnic in the park or purchase food from local vendors at this 54th annual event. Live music will add to the experience, as will a Junior Jubilee offering activities for toddlers and teenagers alike. Bring your pets, too — there are no loud fireworks at this festival. Highlands Ranch Fourth of July Parade

Saturday, July 4, 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Highlands Ranch Parkway from Hepburn Street to Ridgeline Boulevard

Though Highlands Ranch will not host fireworks this year, the southern suburb will continue its annual community parade. Watch pets and bikers make their way down the parkway, followed by classic cars, equestrian groups, colorful floats and more.

Free and ticketed concerts will take place over the holiday weekend. Jeremy Papasso

Hudson Gardens’ Red, White and Rock

Friday, July 3, 6 p.m.

Hudson Gardens and Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Dance to ‘80s and ‘90s hits at this high-energy celebration featuring themed cocktails, local food trucks and a fireworks finale. General admission tickets cost $29.04 per adult and $17.06 per child after fees. Independence Eve with the Colorado Symphony

Friday, July 3, 6 p.m.

Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St.

Presented by CU Anschutz, this free community concert will showcase patriotic anthems, orchestral works and iconic tunes performed by the Colorado Symphony. Free tickets are required for entry and can be reserved online. In(ter)dependence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave.

Join this daytime party hosted by Warm Cookies of the Revolution, a local nonprofit that engages community members in important civic issues through arts and cultural programs. Its event will involve chalk art, henna tattoos, an herbalist-led botanical walk, live music, local food and more all-ages activities.

Lone Tree Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prairie Sky Park, 9381 Crossington Way, Lone Tree

Families can take part in a range of activities during this free community event. Pedal along on a morning fun ride, then enjoy games, inflatables and live entertainment. Fireworks will conclude the celebration. Longmont’s Independence Weekend

Friday, July 3, 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont

Second Avenue and Emery Street, Longmont

Start your celebration early at Roosevelt Park, which will host a free Friday concert featuring hip-hop blues hits. More bands will take the stage during the following day’s festival, which will culminate in a drone and fireworks show. Louisville’s Fourth of July Fireworks

Saturday, July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Coal Creek Golf Course, 585 W. Dillon Road, Louisville

Local food trucks, bouncy castles, face painters and henna artists will appear at this celebration featuring a grand fireworks finale. Due to limited parking at the venue, plan to take the free shuttles from the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center or the Coal Creek Ace Hardware.

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Loveland’s July 4th Festival

Saturday, July 4, 4 to 9:30 p.m.

North Lake Park, N. Lake Park Road, Loveland

Fireworks will return to this year’s festival, launching over Lake Loveland’s north shore. Arrive early to claim a good spot and to enjoy other activities like yard games, kids’ laser tag and rides on a steam train replica. There will also be a performance from the local concert band. Northglenn’s July 4th Festival

Saturday, July 4, noon to 9:30 p.m.

E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive, Northglenn

Neighbors from across Northglenn will gather in the park for holiday festivities, which will include a car show, a duck derby and live bands on the main stage. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Attend the largest Independence Day parade in the city. Park Hill Parade

Park Hill Parade

Saturday, July 4, 1:30 p.m.

E. 23rd Ave. from Dexter Street to Krameria Street

Floats, marching bands, costumed performers and classic cars will participate in the city’s largest Independence Day march. Set your chairs up early and show up in red, white and blue. Parker July 4th Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Salisbury Regional Park, 11920 N. Motsenbocker Road, Parker

Parking will be limited near the launch site next to Salisbury Regional Park. Consider viewing the show from other ideal locations, including McCabe Meadows, Bar CCC Park and sections of the Cherry Creek Trail. This will be the town’s largest fireworks show to date. Red, White and You in South Jefferson County

Friday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m.

Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton

More than 35,000 people are expected to attend this free community event, which is the largest in the area each year. Experience kids’ activities, music from live bands, a beer and wine garden, food concessions and a show-stopping fireworks display.

Stars and Stripes Forever at Breckenridge Brewery

Thursday, July 2, 8 to 10 p.m.

Breckenridge Brewery Farm House, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton

Get a head start on your celebrations with the Symphony of the Rockies’ patriotic performance at Breckenridge Brewery. A dazzling drone show will close out the night, which costs $40 per adult and $13 per child ages twelve and under. Thornton’s Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, noon to 9:30 p.m.

Carpenter Park Fields, 11000 Colorado Blvd., Thornton

This northern suburb’s big celebration will feature two band stages, a beer garden with local brews and nearly twenty food vendors. See parachutists jump before its fantastic fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m. Westminster’s 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.

City Park Recreation Center, 10455 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster

Arrive early to this celebration, as the recreation center will offer water activities in its indoor pool and more family fun from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Then claim your spot in the park and settle in for an evening of food and entertainment, plus fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

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Fourth of July events in the mountains and beyond Take part in a chalk art contest and more festivities in Breckenridge. Joe Kusumoto

4th of July in Breckenridge

Saturday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Street, Breckenridge

This popular summer destination has a full day of celebrations planned, starting with an early morning trail running challenge. Come 10 a.m., a mountain bike race will lead the downtown parade which will be followed by live music, a chalk art contest and more summer fun. Don’t miss the drone show happening at 9 p.m. 4th of July in Estes Park

Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Estes, 1770 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park

Spend the day hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, which is free to enter over the holiday weekend. Then come evening, claim a spot along Lake Estes to watch the town’s brilliant fireworks show featuring nearly 2,000 blasts. Aspen’s July 4th Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Multiple locations, Aspen

Over the holiday weekend, locals and visitors to this luxurious mountain town will take part in a range of festivities. Buddy up for a longstanding race, let your kids decorate their bikes for the downtown parade, board carnival rides in Rio Grande Park, watch a dance company’s impressive aerial performance and stay for the drone show starting at 9:30 p.m.

Buena Vista Fourth of July Festival

Saturday, July 4, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Multiple locations, Buena Vista

Fuel up for the day at this event’s pancake breakfast, then watch the downtown parade, dance to live music and see a fifty-year time capsule revealed. Once the sun sets, the town will set off a grand fireworks show from its rodeo grounds. Colorado Springs’ Star-Spangled Symphony

Saturday, July 4, 6:30 p.m.

Ford Amphitheater, 95 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs

This celebratory evening ranks among the town’s best experiences of the year. The show will begin with Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division Band, followed by a full symphony performance from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Listen to timeless hits and patriotic scores, then look to the skies for the fireworks finale.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks Independence Day Match

Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., Colorado Springs

Cheer on the Switchbacks as they play against the Phoenix Rising FC at this downtown Colorado Springs stadium. Fireworks will follow the evening’s exciting soccer match. Fort Collins Independence Day Community Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City Park, 1500 W. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

Though there will be no parade this year, Fort Collins has plenty in store for the holiday. Explore the family fun zone, take a trolley ride and learn American history from its outdoor exhibit featuring reenactors, flag displays and vintage vehicles. There will also be live music and fireworks over Sheldon Lake.

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Families will ride through downtown Frisco on the morning of the Fourth. Todd Powell

Frisco’s Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Multiple locations, Frisco

There will be lots happening in this mountain town on the Fourth. Let your kids take part in a fishing derby and bike decorating party, stand along Main Street to catch the parade, spot roaming circus performers and catch free concerts happening on downtown’s main stage. Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs

Join community members in fun activities, including lawn games, axe throwing and mechanical bull riding at this annual event. Two local bands will appear on the concert stage, keeping the celebration going late into the evening. Idaho Springs 4th of July Town Party

Saturday, July 4, 10:45 a.m.

Miner Street, Idaho Springs

Drive up the hill to this all-day event that kicks off with the national anthem. Miner Street will then come alive with local bluegrass bands, street vendors and family activities like a climbing wall and bounce slides. Even without fireworks, it’s an epic celebration.

Red, White, Brews and Tunes at Copper Mountain

Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.

Copper Mountain Resort – Center Village, 509 Copper Road, Frisco

Compete in the resort’s cornhole tournament at 11 a.m., then hang out until the start of this celebratory festival. Three performers will take the stage on Independence Day, and there will be plenty on tap from Odell Brewing. Rollin’ on the Riverwalk in Pueblo

Saturday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.

130 Riverwalk Place, Pueblo

Gather along the riverwalk for this celebration featuring more than sixty local food and retail vendors, live music, scenic boat rides and a spectacular fireworks show, which is the largest in Southern Colorado. Silverthorne Fourth of July Concert

Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to noon

Rainbow Park, 430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

Bring blankets and lawn chairs to this free outdoor concert showcasing the National Repertory Orchestra, which will perform a set of patriotic anthems. The event will also offer activities for children and other festive summer experiences in Silverthorne.