Denver Life

Photos: 16th Street swells with PrideFest

This might be the gayest 16th Street has ever been.
By Kristen FioreJune 28, 2026
People cheering for a performance at Denver PrideFest
People cheer for a performance at Denver PrideFest on 16th Street.

Kristen Fiore
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This might be the gayest 16th Street has ever been.

Events have been going on around Denver throughout June for Pride Month, but it all culminated on Sunday, June 28, at Denver PrideFest, which organizers estimate was attended by about 500,000 people.

And this year, those 500,000 people packed into 16th Street from Arapahoe Street to Broadway for one day of festivities, rather than a full weekend at the event’s traditional Civic Center Park location, due to ongoing construction at the park.

A crowd shot of people at PrideFest
A crowdshot of people at PrideFest 2026.

Kristen Fiore

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People donning rainbow, sequins, glitter and more filled every crevice of the recently revitalized 16th Street, including the Denver Pavilions, surrounding businesses and alleyways.

The festival’s downtown location meant there were no fences around the event’s boundaries, but security roamed and anyone with a bag was subject to a bag check. The new location gave a different, more urban vibe; while the shade of Civic Center Park was missed, it was good to see 16th Street fully activated.

People looking at puppets
People check out a puppet at a booth in PrideFest’s Gayborhood Market.

Kristen Fiore

Artisan and food vendors lined the street as the Gayborhood Market displayed handmade goods by local artists and festive music filled the area. Headliners Nini Coco, Pattie Gonia and King Molasses took the center stage, but plenty of other talented people performed.

A performer at PrideFest
A performance at PrideFest.

Kristen Fiore

Denver PrideFest is one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country, and the only one of its size to be put on by the city’s local community center, according to Center on Colfax CEO Kim Salvaggio. The event is a major fundraiser for The Center, the LGBTQ+ community resource center that has been organizing other Pride events throughout the month. Proceeds support resources such as free mental-health counseling, support groups for transgender and gender diverse people, youth programming, events for older adults and more.

See photos from the first Denver PrideFest on 16th Street:

  • People cheering for a performance at Denver PrideFest
    People cheer for a performance at PrideFest.
  • A man with a fan and bubble blower
    A festive PrideFest attendee.
  • People cheering for a performance at Denver PrideFest
    People dance to music at PrideFest.
  • A group of friends sits on the ground at PrideFest
    A group of friends catches some shade at PrideFest.
  • A performer at PrideFest
    A performance on one of the PrideFest stages.
  • A performer at PrideFest
    A performance on the main stage at Denver PrideFest.
  • A person plays a violin
    A violin performance on the PrideFest main stage.
  • People cheering for a performance at Denver PrideFest
    People cheer for a performance at Denver PrideFest.
  • People checking out vendors at PrideFest
    People browse vendors in the heat at PrideFest.
  • People checking out a booth at PrideFest
    People check out a booth at PrideFest.

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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