Ten things not to miss at FAN EXPO Denver 2026

Small fan conventions are great because they can be a little more intimate an experience; there’s less distance between fans and the artists, celebs, and (of course) vendors, and the whole event can be taken in over the course of a single, leisurely afternoon.

FAN EXPO Denver is not a small convention. What it might sacrifice in terms of homeyness and small-time charm it more than makes up for in terms of sheer spectacle. In no way is this an event that one can spend a few leisurely hours fully taking in; this is more a Disneyland than a state park. It requires planning; both knowledge aforethought and strategy based upon it, at least to do it right.

And doing it right requires one thing first: where and when. FAN EXPO Denver 2026 will take place over four full days, from Thursday, May 28, through Sunday, May 31, at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are still available for the event, and celebrity meet-and-greets and photo ops are available for an extra charge. See the celebrities page for more information on when each fan-fave will be appearing, and what they charge.

But yes, there are too many things to see in only a single day, at least for the dedicated nerds among us. So here’s a cheat-sheet of sorts, a checklist if you wish, of the ten things that you really shouldn’t miss. Real fun takes much planning, you know. Make a list. Check it twice. At FAN EXPO, cool stuff awaits…for a price.

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Comics that used to be a fraction of a dollar are now a fraction of your annual salary. Sometimes, only barely a fraction. YouTube

Long live comic books!

Please, fans, let us remember where this event began nearly fifteen years hence: as a celebration of the comic book medium. When it was inaugurated as a summer event for Denver, it was called Denver Comic Con, and while it’s gone through a few changes in both name and ownership over the years, comics are (and should remain) the beating heart of the event. Sure, have your celebrities, some of whom have barely a tertiary to any sort of nerd-pursuit (Pauly Shore, buuuuuuudy, not to tax your gig, but…well, is this your kind of gig?), and tons of only semi-fandom-related vendors, and other distractions to the geekery, but don’t forget the comics. It’s where it began. Respect.

Comics creators convene!

Along those same lines — and for some of these creators, “lines” will be the key word — one of the big draws (no pun intended) of the weekend will be some pretty legendary artists of the four-color medium. There are too many to list here, but a short list of the most anticipated names include Art Adams, Jeph Loeb, Frank Cho, Skottie Young, and new sensation Clayton Crain. For a complete list of the comic creators coming for our quick Colorado convention, see the FAN EXPO Denver website.

Meet the hobbitses!

It may be the only rational manner in which one can truly have Second Breakfast: meet up with the “Lord of the Rings” hobbits (along with many of their merry band!). Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Samwise), Billy Boyd (Pippin), and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) come together to offer up a heaping helping of hobbitses who are in no way nasty, despite what Gollum may croak. And if that’s not enough Tolkien-ish tumult, fans can also meet Orlando Bloom (Legolas), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), John Noble (Faramir’s father Denethor), Karl Urban (Eomir of Rohan), and Miranda Otto (Eowyn). That’s a whole basket-full of fellowship, right there.

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A smattering of Spideys, plus one Deadpool who crashed the photo. YouTube

Cosplay! (And remember: it’s not consent)

One of the best parts of any fan convention is marveling at all the costumes that fellow fanatics have spent their time, money, and creative juices on making and wearing for the occasion. Most of them are happy to pose for photos — everyone likes their art appreciated. But remember that it always requires asking, and remaining absolutely respectful of the answer (and your distance). Look, admire; do not leer, and definitely do not touch. Cosplayers are a treasure at conventions — they help create the fantastic visual panoply of the event. Treat them well.

The truth is in here!

If you’re a fan of “The X-Files,” then you’ll want to believe that you might still meet the stars of that long-running sci-fi phenomenon. And now that faith has paid off: “X-Files” actors from David Duchovny (Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Scully) all the way out to the extreme mystery that is Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) are coming to the Mile High City, probably to finally look into that whole Blucifer phenomenon. There’s a whole bunch of “X-Files” folks in attendance, so check the celebrity page for a complete list — but alas, no Flukeman.

Wax on, wax off!

While some “Karate Kid” fans might bemoan the cancellation of William Zabka’s appearance, hoping perhaps for a little sweep-the-leg tete-a-tete between Daniel-San (Ralph Macchio) and his high school foil Johnny Lawrence, the star from that film fave from 1984 will still be in attendance. You can get him to sign a mint copy of DC’s Karate Kid #1, which has absolutely nothing to do with the movie other than sharing a name, something many of us didn’t realize back in the day, and were mightily confused. Or, heck, have Johnny from “The Outsiders” sign his name and tell you to “stay gold, Ponyboy.” Either way, that’s some ’80s autograph awesomeness worthy of wall-hanging.

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Colorado’s creative collectives!

One of the coolest things about Fan Expo Denver is how many local groups of mild-mannered hobby obsessives it puts out on display. From adult fans of LEGO (DenLUG) to the fantastic four-wheelers from Geek Garage to the Denver Astromech Builders Club, there are both photo opportunities and the wow-factor available in the Community Corner of the convention floor. For a complete list of awesome organizations right here in Denver year-round, check out the Community Corner page linked above.

Peggy the Dog will wow the crowds at Fan Expo Denver 2026. Luke and Holly Middleton/FAN EXPO

Peggy the Dog!

British Pug-Chinese Crested mix Peggy the Dog gained fame in 2023 for being named “Britain’s Ugliest Dog,” which in turn brought her hairless dog-bod and dangling tongue to the attention of Ryan Reynolds, who cast Peggy as Dogpool in the blockbuster film “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Peggy is not only one of the coolest celebs at the show, but she’s also one of the least expensive options for an autograph. How does a dog sign their name? It’s probably worth $60 just to find out, right?

A kick-butt kids’ lab!

Comics might not be just for kids anymore, and neither is a devoted fandom the likes of which many of us first experienced with the toys and shows of our youth. But the Kids’ Lab brings it all back to the younger set by focusing on them — their interests, their level of ability, their wishes to be included and entertained too. There will be a lot going on in the Kids’ Lab this year, from the 501st Legion training young Padawans to Girl Scouts reminding everyone that they’re more than annual Thin Mints to the National Institute of Standards and Technology helping to answer questions like how tall Batman might be in the real world, and how fast Robin might run. And that’s only three examples: for a complete list, see the Kids’ Lab page on the FAN EXPO Denver site.

Local talent takes the spotlight!

We started this list with the legends of the medium, but lest we forget, they all started as devoted up-and-comers. So don’t forget to support your local artists too, from those with major works out there (like Jorge Corona and the two Travises, Hymel and Mercer, to name only a few) to the just-starting-out artists in Artist Valley who are still working their mile-high tails off to catch that first big break. All of them are making great art with all their hearts right here in Denver, year-round. Take a moment at FAN EXPO Denver to give them a thumbs-up — or even a sale.

FAN EXPO Denver 2026 will take place from Thursday, May 28, through Sunday, May 31, at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. For tickets and more information, see the event website.