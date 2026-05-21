Where to watch movies outdoors in Denver this summer

Film on the Rocks is just one of the many great places to watch a movie outside this summer.

Who needs air conditioning and recliner seats? Watching a movie outside might be slightly less relaxing than AMC, but it’s a whole hell of a lot more scenic.

Across the metro area, parks, rooftops, amphitheaters and parking lots are once again transforming into open-air cinemas. Whether you want cult classics at Red Rocks, family movies in suburban parks or the nostalgic crackle of a drive-in speaker, there is no shortage of ways to watch movies under the stars this summer.

This year’s lineups lean heavily into comfort viewing. The most frequently screened film this year is hands down (or should we say paws down) “Zootopia 2.” Meanwhile, “Shrek” continues its reign as an outdoor movie staple; “The Greatest Showman” and “The Princess Bride” are seemingly everywhere, and family-friendly fare like “Lilo & Stitch” (2025) dominate community programming. There are also a few curveballs mixed in, from “Bridesmaids” at Red Rocks to “Project Hail Mary” downtown at McGregor Square.

From giant LED screens near Coors Field to cozy neighborhood gatherings with popcorn fundraisers and food trucks, here are fourteen places to catch an outdoor movie around Denver this summer.

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88 Drive-In Theatre

Thursdays through Sundays before Memorial Day, and seven nights a week afterwards

8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City

The last original drive-in theater remaining in the Denver metro area is back for its 50th season. Open since 1972 and family-owned since 1976, the 88 Drive-In runs two first-run Hollywood movies for just $10 per person. The theater also now allows outside food with a permit purchase (another $10 per car), though honestly, part of the fun is loading up on concession stand snacks while waiting for dusk. Just make sure your car has a working FM radio, because that is how the movie audio is broadcast to your car.

The 88 Drive-In Theatre in Commerce City. Brandon Marshall

Avanti’s Movie Nights

Thursdays through Sept. 3

3200 North Pecos St., Denver

Avanti turns rooftop moviegoing into a weekly themed party, complete with costume contests and themed food and cocktails. The lineup skews heavily toward millennial nostalgia this year, with screenings including “Clueless,” “Anchorman,” “Mean Girls” and “Holes.” A showing of “Shrek” in early August feels destined to become chaotic in the best possible way. Since the screenings are free and weather-dependent, arriving early to grab food and drinks from one of the vendors onsite is highly recommended.

Movies in the Park in Westminster

Friday, May 22, through Friday, Aug. 14

Various Westminster parks

This long-running series keeps things family-focused with live music and pre-show activities before the movies begin at dusk. This year’s selections include “Zootopia 2,” “The SpongeBob Movie,” “Bad Guys 2” and “Goat,” all screened on giant outdoor setups spread across parks, schools and even a golf course. Food concessions help create an easy, affordable night out for families. The changing venues also give each screening a slightly different neighborhood feel.

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Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks

Monday, June 8, through Monday, Aug. 10

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Watching a movie at Red Rocks remains one of Colorado’s great summer experiences. Now entering its 27th season, Film on the Rocks once again pairs movies with live pre-show performances inside the iconic amphitheater. This year’s lineup includes “The Princess Bride,” “Sinners,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Bridesmaids” and “Jurassic Park.” If you haven’t watched a movie outside with 9,000 other people as the sun sets, do yourself a favor and make this the year you check this experience off your bucket list.

Film on the Rocks is a summer tradition. This year, it comes back for its 27th iteration. Film on the Rocks

Movie Nights at Infinity Park in Glendale

Monday, June 8, through Monday, Oct. 12

950 South Birch Street, Glendale

Infinity Park stretches the outdoor movie season deep into the fall with a lineup that mixes family animation with blockbuster spectacle. “Twisters” kicks things off in June, while “Zootopia 2,” “Ratatouille,” “The Princess Bride,” “Cars” and “Monsters vs. Aliens” keep things lighthearted later in the season. A July 2 screening of F1 comes paired with a fireworks show. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and coolers, giving the entire series a relaxed tailgate vibe.

Flix & Kicks in Brighton

Thursday, June 11, through Thursday, Aug. 13

Carmichael Park and Founders Plaza, Brighton

This summer movie series doubles as a community festival, with activities starting well before sunset each week. Family films dominate the schedule, including “Zootopia 2,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Trolls Band Together,” “IF” and “Elio” alongside nostalgic crowd-pleasers like “Field of Dreams” and “The Greatest Showman.” The season concludes with “Monsters University,” followed by a drone show. Seating is first-come, first-served, and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

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Movies & Music in the Park at Parfet Park in Golden

Friday, June 12, through Friday, Aug. 7

719 10th St., Golden

Golden’s beloved Movies & Music series keeps the formula simple and effective: live music at 7 p.m., family-friendly movies after sunset, and plenty of snacks in between. This year’s schedule includes “Zootopia 2,” “Balto” and the live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” with bands performing before each screening. Food trucks, popcorn stands and ice cream vendors help Parfet Park become a full-fledged summer cinema destination.

Backcountry Outdoor Movie Series

Saturdays, June 13 through Aug. 29

6005 Ron King Trail, Littleton

Set against the scenery of the Backcountry Wilderness Area, this series combines outdoor recreation with drive-in-style movie nights. Families park in front of a massive outdoor screen while movies like “The Goonies,” “The Wild Robot,” “The Sandlot,” “Jurassic Park,” “Hoppers,” “Zootopia 2,” “School of Rock,” “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” play under the stars. Select evenings also include live animal presentations and educational programming before the screenings begin. With only 45 vehicles allowed each night, the atmosphere stays intimate and peaceful.

Neighborhood Nights

Thursday, June 18, through Thursday, July 20

Various locations, Northglenn

Neighborhood Nights is a casual way for Northglenn residents to meet their city council members and includes music, food and outdoor movies in parks throughout town. Films this year include “Zootopia 2,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Hook.” Bands and food trucks will be announced closer to the events themselves, but each screening is in a different one of Northglenn’s four wards, making this entertainment with a side of community engagement.

Movies on the Green in Central Park

Friday, June 26, through Friday, Sept. 4

South Green, 29th Ave. and Roslyn St., Denver

This neighborhood-centered series turns Central Park’s South Green into an easygoing Friday night gathering spot throughout the summer. The 2026 lineup includes “The Princess Bride,” “Zootopia 2,” “National Treasure,” “Shrek” and “Wicked: For Good,” giving audiences a little bit of everything from fantasy adventure to musical spectacle. Local nonprofits run the concession stands, while food trucks frequently park nearby to keep everyone fed.

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Movies at McGregor

Saturday, July 4, through Thursday, Aug. 20

McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

McGregor Square’s massive 66-foot LED screen allows movies to start before full darkness sets in. The schedule mixes family titles with more grown-up favorites, including “Project Hail Mary,” a “Zootopia” double feature, “A League of Their Own,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” The downtown setting gives the whole thing a lively block-party energy, especially on busy summer nights near Coors Field. Tables and lawn space are free, though both fill quickly.

Monday Night Movies at Edgewater Public Market

TBA

5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Held out on the grassy lawn at the Edgewater Public Market, these screenings start at sundown. The schedule for this season hasn’t been announced yet, but previous years featured everything from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Labyrinth” to “Pride & Prejudice” and “Good Will Hunting.” If you have something you’d like to see screened, make your voice heard in the comments section of Edgewater Public Market’s Instagram post about the 2026 event.

RiNo Movie Night

TBA

Lot on Larimer, 2631 Larimer St., Denver

Typically hosted on the third Thursdays of summer months, the RiNo Movie Night brings people together to watch movies outdoors at the Lot on Larimer next to Denver Central Market. Organizers invite attendees to bring their favorite blankets and chairs and enjoy complimentary Topo Chico and perhaps some food from the nearby market before watching a variety of films outside. The schedule for this event will be announced shortly.

Sunset Cinema

TBA

Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Hosted by Denver Film inside the picturesque Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, this summer series is dedicated to films that celebrate a particular genre, director, art form or theme. The program for 2026 will be announced soon. All screenings are free, with doors opening at 6 p.m., pre-show entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. and the films beginning at 7:30 p.m.