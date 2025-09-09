When and Where to See the Best Fall Leaves in Colorado

Colorado’s annual gold rush is about to begin — and this time, it’s the real deal. According to experts, the early flashes of yellow seen last month were caused by drought-induced stress, rather than cooler temperatures and shorter days.
But autumn is on its way, with peak colors predicted to start the week of September 29 in Grand and Clear Creek counties. The central mountains and I-70 corridor should reach their leaf-peeping prime in early to mid-October, followed by the far west and eastern plains. From hiking trails to scenic drives, here’s when and where to see the fall leaves in Colorado this season.
September 29: Guanella Pass
Georgetown to Grant
Though a few aspens have already turned on Guanella Pass, the color climax is expected to occur at the end of the month and continue through early October. Drive the paved switchbacks from Georgetown to Grant, stopping at the summit to admire views of Mount Bierstadt and Mount Blue Sky. Moderate hikes along the scenic byway include Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail (4.2 miles) and South Park 600 to Square Top Lakes (4.9 miles). Be mindful of parking restrictions and arrive early to avoid crowds — this spectacular spot is no secret.
Kenosha Pass
Grant to Jefferson
Following your journey on Guanella Pass, continue admiring the foliage from this scenic drive between Grant and Jefferson. Its brightest hues are expected on the week of October 6. Located just over an hour from Denver via Highway 285, the area is sure to be busy on a weekend afternoon. But the aspen forest becomes much quieter along Colorado Trail segments five and six, which stretch across Kenosha Pass. Past the first two miles, the former leads to a steady descent. Meanwhile, the latter gradually climbs nearly 2,000 feet across its first eleven miles and ultimately leads to Breckenridge.
Boreas Pass
Breckenridge to Como
Like the rest of surrounding Summit County, this scenic drive between Breckenridge and Como will reach its peak during the week of October 6. To ensure you arrive at the right time, refer to the weekly “leaf brief” photo updates from the Breck tourism board. Several of the town’s popular leaf-peeping spots are pictured, including Boreas Pass. In addition to incredible fall foliage, the packed dirt road features railroad relics and Continental Divide views. Stretch your legs at the summit or explore Aspen Alley, a moderate 2.6-mile trail near the Breck side of the route.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Estes Park to Grand Lake
Hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park are beautiful year-round, but especially when the aspens turn a brilliant gold. Foliage is particularly dense on the Mills Lake via Glacier Gorge Trail (moderate, 5.2 miles), as well as the routes to Bierstadt Lake (moderate, 2.9 miles) and Ouzel Lake (difficult, 9.9 miles). Peep even more leaves along Trail Ridge Road, the continent’s highest contiguous paved road, which leads to Grand Lake. Watch and listen for wildlife — bull elk bugles will begin in mid-September, marking the start of the herd’s mating season.
Kebler Pass
Paonia to Crested Butte
This segment of the West Elk Loop Scenic Byway features one of the largest aspen groves in the country. See its most golden glow during the week of October 6. However, you may want to arrive a week early. From September 26 to 28, Paonia will host its Mountain Harvest Festival featuring wine and cider tastings, farm tours and live music from headliners including The Motet. The Crested Butte Film Festival corresponds with the same weekend. Attend both celebrations via Kebler Pass, a paved and gravel road connecting the two towns. Picturesque hikes and dispersed camping appear along the route.
Golden Gate Canyon State Park
Golden
Home to some of the best hikes near Denver, Golden Gate Canyon State Park sees a surge of visitors during leaf peeping season. Arrive early to snag a spot at popular trailheads. Aspens are especially abundant along the Horseshoe and Mule Deer Loop to Frazer Meadow (moderate, 3.9 miles). Panorama Point via Mule Deer Trail and Raccoon Trail (moderate, 5 miles) is another stunner, picturing more than a hundred miles of the Continental Divide. Those with limited time or mobility can also drive to this dazzling viewpoint, which will be the most impressive during the week of October 13.
October 13: Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway
Yampa to Meeker
For those traveling to Steamboat Springs, the town of Yampa is often a quick drive-by. But rather than heading north to the well-known resort town, veer west during the week of October 13 and explore the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway. Though only partially paved, the full 82-mile route is accessible to any vehicle during the autumn months. Admire aspens throughout the Flat Tops Wilderness, wind over two of the state’s least-traveled mountain passes and stop for a picnic at Trappers Lake. If you want to avoid crowds, this is the spot for you.
Top of the Rockies Scenic Byway
Minturn to Aspen
This 115-mile route offers countless experiences, from hiking trails and historic ghost towns to one of the state’s best train tours. Begin in Minturn and follow Tennessee Pass down to Leadville, marveling at the abundant autumn foliage. Some of the most striking aspens appear along Twin Lakes, which lies in the shadow of Mount Elbert, the tallest peak in Colorado. Follow Independence Pass to Aspen, where the iconic Maroon Bells draws plenty of leaf peepers. Return via Fremont Pass, which culminates at Copper Mountain. This drive alone is roughly four hours, so consider the Top of the Rockies Scenic Byway as a colorful weekend getaway.
October 13: Million Dollar Highway
Ouray to Silverton
The most famous stretch of the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway is often listed among the most dangerous roads in the country. Sharp curves and steep cliffs demand a driver’s full attention. But any passengers in the vehicle will be treated to magnificent aspen views on the Million Dollar Highway. All can stop to admire the scenery in Ouray and its “Switzerland of America” lookout, the Bear Creek Falls viewpoint and along the Mears Trail (easy, 3.7 miles) near Crystal Lake. End your journey in Silverton or from there, see even more autumn leaves aboard the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
October 13: Grand Mesa Scenic Byway
Mesa to Cedaredge
Travel over the largest flat-top mountain in the world on the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway. These aspens will be among the last to turn in Colorado, with Cedaredge predicted to peak by October 13. Mesa County is expected to reach its prime the following week. See the colors up close from developed campgrounds or while hiking the Mesa Creek #505 (moderate, 2.9 miles) and the Crum Reservoir Trail (moderate, 5.6 miles). More than three hundred lakes also appear in this area, providing plenty of fly-fishing opportunities.