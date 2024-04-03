 40 Must-Do Things for Every Newcomer to Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Forty Things Every Newcomer to Denver Must Do (Before Reading the Best of Denver)

The Best of Denver is not for beginners.
April 3, 2024
Look before you leap into the 2024 issue of the Best of Denver.
Look before you leap into the 2024 issue of the Best of Denver. Jay Vollmar
Share this:
The Best of Denver is not for beginners. Over the past forty years, since we published the first edition in 1984, we've given awards to all the usual suspects — sometimes more than once, sometimes more times than we want to count. (Here's looking at you, Casa Bonita.) Still, we want every new edition to include fresh, unusual finds in this ever-evolving city. This is a black-diamond project, not a green cruise, and we can't give an award to everyone, every year.

But even though the Best of Denver is not for beginners, there are some basics that we consider essential to enjoying life in Denver. So in honor of our fortieth-anniversary issue (and avoiding any repetition in the 2024 edition that comes out on Apirl 4), here are forty things that every newcomer to Denver must do.

Before reading the Best of Denver.


Forty Things Every Denver Newcomer Must Do

1. After you land at Denver International Airport, look around for the Martians rumored to live there.
2. Stare into the fiery pits of Blucifer's soul and recognize that "Mustang" is not blue because of the Broncos.
3. Run through the fountain in front of Union Station.
4. Visit Confluence Park, where Denver got its start after gold was found there in 1858.
5. Laugh at the holiday display on the steps of the City and County Building...which stays up into late January.
6. Join the Mile High Club without leaving the ground (the Colorado Capitol has convenient markers showing where the altitude is 5280 feet).
7. Walk from the Capitol a few blocks east on Colfax Avenue to get every sight (and smell) that Denver offers.
8. Have a drink at the Satire, where Bob Dylan once sang.
9. Have a shot and get a rose (if you're a lady) at PS Lounge.
10. Eat at Pete's Kitchen at 4 a.m. some Saturday night.
11. Take in the view from the west steps of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
12. Take in the view of the Continental Divide from the Genesee bridge over Interstate 70.
13. See Denver's own bison herd at Genesee Park.

click to enlarge cows and steers on the street
The Stock Show Parade moseys up 17th Street every January.
Evan Semón Photography
14. Watch the Stock Show Parade in January.
15. Shop at Rockmount Ranch Wear.
16. Catch a sunrise at Red Rocks, then return for a show.
17. Walk all 71 miles of the High Line Canal.
18. Kayak on the South Platte River.
19. Tube in Boulder Creek.
20. Pedal a swan around Ferril Lake.
21. Ice skate on Evergreen Lake.
22. Climb the Manitou Incline.
23. Eat a doughnut (they're famous) at the top of Pikes Peak.
24. Party in the A-basin parking lot (while you can).
25. Bike through Mount Falcon Park.
26. Sing John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" at a karaoke night and get booed off the stage.
27. Join the crowd at First Friday in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Drive.
28. Visit the Clyfford Still Museum, and wonder how the hell Denver became home to this great collection.
29. Sit in the Rockpile at Coors Field.
30. Tailgate before a Denver Broncos game.
31. Drink craft beer at the Wynkoop Brewing Co., Denver's first brewpub (now-Senator John Hickenlooper was a co-founder).
32. Go on the Coors Brewery tour.
33. Get Mexican or Asian food on South Federal Boulevard.
34. Eat some wild game at the Buckhorn Exchange while sitting under your entree's taxidermied ancestor.
click to enlarge outside of bar with no sign
My Brother's Bar makes a great introduction to Denver history...and a great burger
Patricia Calhoun
35. Have a burger at My Brother's Bar.
36. Have a crispy chile relleno at La Fiesta.
37. Have a sugar steak at Bastien's.
38. Have a martini at the Cruise Room,
39. Read the graffiti in the City, O' City bathrooms.
40. Burn one at Civic Center Park (on 4/20 or not).

And now for the Rest of the Best of Denver

For 360 other things every person in Denver must do, see the 2024 Best of Denver issue, which hits the streets and the web on April 4. 

After you're done reading it, send us your suggestions for must-do things in Denver.

In the meantime, here's one more: Become a member of Westword, and support local journalism — as well as future issues of the Best of Denver. Find out how to become a member here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Reader: Colorado Continues to Be One of the Worst Places to Date

Comment of the Day

Reader: Colorado Continues to Be One of the Worst Places to Date

By Westword Readers
Award-Winning Denver Novelist Shares Key Advice on Writing a Book

Literature

Award-Winning Denver Novelist Shares Key Advice on Writing a Book

By Teague Bohlen
Flash Sale on $2 Colorado State Fair Tickets Today

Things to Do

Flash Sale on $2 Colorado State Fair Tickets Today

By Westword Staff
The Agenda Theatre Breaks Into the Local Scene by Amplifying Queer Voices

Arts & Culture News

The Agenda Theatre Breaks Into the Local Scene by Amplifying Queer Voices

By Toni Tresca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation