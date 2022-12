Art Attack: Holiday Shopping, Tony Ortega and One Man's Search for Stuff

click to enlarge Joel Haertling, the collector's collector, gets a show at Canyon Gallery. Photo: Sarah Chesnutt

Denver gallery openings have yet to slow in December, with fascinating new shows like Joel Haertling’sat Canyon Gallery in Boulder and such landmarks as Tony Ortega’s anniversary exhibit at William Havu Gallery, where he’s been part of the stable for an incredible forty years. Add in holiday shopping and gallery hopping at co-ops, rock music-related shows in Loveland and a multi-arts mashup at Evans School, and this is one arty-party weekend.We’ve got the details, if you’ve got the time.Havu Gallery lights up for the holiday season by celebrating artist Tony Ortega’s fortieth year of representation by William Havu with new works that show off his instantly recognizable, ever-evolving visuals inspired by everyday people and Chicano roots and culture. On the mezzanine, Spanish painter Lola Montejo, who’s had a busy year with a solo exhibition at the Arvada Center, shows a new set of her stylish gestural abstract paintings that could’ve blown in on a breeze from a seaside village in Spain.The Loveland Museum goes with a pop-music theme with an exhibition of artwork by Midwestern Americana rocker John Mellencamp, which opened quietly in November, and a brand-new show of vintage rock-and-roll photography by former music publicist Michael Friedman. In conjunction with Loveland’s monthly Night on the Town event, the museum will waive museum admission at an opening reception for both shows, showing off Mellencamp’s portraits inspired by German Expressionists like Otto Dix and Max Beckmann, and Friedman’s photos, retrieved from a recently rediscovered lost stash of negatives dating back to the late ’60s and ’70s. Mellencamp will not be present, but you can hear Friedman speak about his work before the reception at 5 p.m., followed by a talk about Mellencamp’s oeuvre by Randy Hoffman of Hoffman Entertainment Inc. Learn more about Night on the Town here.Art critics can be harsh, yet artists clamor to hear their voices. That’s because the best art criticism recognizes trends, foresees the future and puts artists in their place in positive and negative ways, offering both a measuring stick and historical context. For that reason, RedLine andagazine are presenting a panel comprising critics, curators, writers and artists working in the Southwest to size up regional criticism. Expect it to be lively.Edge members go small and affordable for this art-shopping show of cash-and-carry work mainly priced under $200 that, as Edge proclaims, “won’t break the bank.” Art makes a wonderful gift.Core hosts the open juried show, an exhibition ruled by pop culture and the underground art world where sub-genres like anime and manga, lowbrow, popsurreal, street art, graffiti art, comic art and all kinds of sub-sub-divisions lurk. It’s a grab-bag of art by all sorts of artists, from young ones dreaming of seeing their work on a gallery wall to more well-known ones working in the local and co-op communities. Because after all, it’s a free country, isn’t it? (Full disclosure: I was the juror for this show.)Next joins some of its neighbors in the Hub at 40 West in hosting a holiday show with affordable works by twenty artists for gift-giving. With any luck, you can finish your holiday shopping right there at the Hub.Knoll’s annualshow delves into events of the year with artist renditions addressing the future and what it might look like. The results, juried by Susan Aplin Pogue and Florence Blackwell of Magpie Arts Collection, are all over the board — positive, negative and in-between — but they might give viewers an idea of what kinds of issues we’ll all be experiencing in the year to come.Savoy’s exhibitionis tied up in her memories of growing up with a mother who collected roadkill and had it taxidermied to display in their house. It was a lesson in the cycle of life for Savoy, enabling her to better understand the workings of nature, which sometimes seem cruel, yet beautiful at other times. For this show, Savoy created several mixed-media collaborations with other artists, and the one-night affair will be a party with live music and a painting raffle.Get a taste for the avant garde when artist Joshua Ware gathers together poet Tony Mancus, who will launch his new book; CU-Boulder experimental filmmaker and new-media artist Jeanne Liotta and video artist Jim Supanik, who're collaborating on a projection performance; and Adán De la Garza, who will contribute a sound performance, at the Evans School on Saturday night.Wood-turner Chris Hoehle and Christi Palitto, who paints patterns on wood, pair up for the show, opening Friday at Valkarie Gallery. Shows by mixed-media painter David Perrea and ceramic artist Mike Keene continue, and there's also an ongoing gallery artists’ show.Expect a landfall of art by big names in the urban art world at the one-night IRL party forat Black Book. Besides the art, the free evening includes live music by Faceman.Art Gym member artists will be all in for the annual holiday-ready Fine Arts Festival, with an art market set up throughout the building. Beyond the open house, a members' show continues through Christmas Eve.Find gifts and have a look at CHAC’s beautifulexhibition during an afternoon Holiday Mercado, showing off handiwork and religious art by member artists.Denver's Daniel Luna, who is known for his whimsical paintings telling stories of regional Chicano life, food and traditions, also happens to be the artist whose work appears on the labels of locally made Bonacquisti wines. A couple of times a year, Luna has a show of paintings (and in the spring, his hand-painted flowerpots) at the winery. Check out the holiday edition this weekend at the welcoming winery; admission is free, but food and drink are not.