Adrian Gonzalez spotted at the Westword Music Showcase.EXPAND
Adrian Gonzalez spotted at the Westword Music Showcase.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Adrian Gonzalez Sparkles in Sequins at the Westword Music Showcase

Mauricio Rocha | July 3, 2019 | 7:45am
AA

One sure sign that summer has arrived: hot weather and hotter sounds at the Westword Music Showcase. At the 25th Showcase, which went down Saturday, June 29, in the Golden Triangle, we spotted music fans sporting some striking looks. One of the most impressive belonged to Adrian Gonzalez, who works in the service industry and moved to Denver from New Mexico six years ago.

This was his first time attending the Westword Music Showcase. "I'm excited to see Jai Wolf, JAUZ and CHVRCHES," he said.

We were excited to learn more about his fun fashion sense.

Adrian Gonzalez's fan is from dirtsquirrel.com.EXPAND
Adrian Gonzalez's fan is from dirtsquirrel.com.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Where did you get your kimono?

Adrian Gonzalez: I actually have multiple kimonos; this is one of my favorites. It's called Techno Mermaid. It's from I Heart Raves. I have one that is many different colors and holographic, with bigger scales. I have one that is pink with a hood. My rave closet is actually taking over my real-life closet, and I am not mad about it. Every day is a rave.

Who or what inspires your personal style?

I would say I take inspiration from everyday themes: a lot of drag queens, rave culture, ’90s club kids. A lot of the weirder, the better. You know — make it sparkle, make it shine. Life is too short to be dull, so I just like to sparkle: daytime sparkle, subtle sparkle, nighttime sparkle, you name it. All the sparkles.

Where do you shop?

I shop everywhere. If I'm in a hurry, I'll go to H&M or Forever 21. Typically, I am always on Dolls Kill or I Heart Raves. There are a lot of really cool boutiques online that have really great rave wear, so I usually check out those places. I also love thrift stores. My style is just all over the spectrum. I don't discriminate. There is a look for every day.

Adrian Gonzalez wears a hat from Electric Daisy Carnival with Gucci sunglasses.EXPAND
Adrian Gonzalez wears a hat from Electric Daisy Carnival with Gucci sunglasses.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Sunglasses, for sure. I love designer sunglasses: colorful ones, crazy ones, weird shapes, the bigger the better type of deal. I have about eighteen to twenty pairs.

What is your favorite color?

Pink. In my everyday life, I like to wear black to work or to run errands, but if I am at an event or a concert, I like to wear pink. I like to think of myself as a flamingo.

"My fanny pack is actually from Forever 21. I got it on a clearance sale."EXPAND
"My fanny pack is actually from Forever 21. I got it on a clearance sale."
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite film?

I have so many. My top three would be Breakfast at Tiffany's — it's a classic; Bridesmaids when I am in the mood for a comedy; and Blue Valentine when I'm feeling sad.

How would you describe your style in three words?

Fierce, quirky and crazy.

Adrian Gonzalez Sparkles in Sequins at the Westword Music ShowcaseEXPAND
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your summer jam?

"Weightless," by Hayden James.

What is your style mantra?

Less bitter, more glitter. This is one of my mantras for life in general.

Like Gonzalez, always have a positive outlook on life and a great time raving at the 2020 Westword Music Showcase, Denver.

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English writing and a minor in cinema studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

