American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park Opens in Denver

The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park is opening in Denver this week.Based on the hit obstacle-sports NBC show, the 37,000-square-foot attraction is home to six routes of truss obstacles such as the Spider Wall, Floating Bridge and the infamous Warped Wall, which the show recently trademarked. There is also a 10,000-square-foot inflatable obstacle course with slides, climbing walls and more features that test your balance, as well as a designated area for children under age five to safely explore their inner ninja.The first park opened in the summer of 2022 in Santa Ana, California, but Denver was an easy choice for the park's second location. "It's just the sheer level of activity that everyone participates in within the Denver community," says Bethany Bobb, chief operating officer of ANW Adventure Park. "If it's outdoor climbing or skiing or challenging yourself through various ways, American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park is the perfect way to take the challenge and see if you can overcome everything."Several ninja warriors from the show hail from Colorado, including the season seven winner, Isaac Caldiero of Boulder, and the season fourteen and fifteen winner, Kaden Lebsack of Castle Rock."We are thrilled to have the Ninja Warrior Adventure Park and bring a television program to people so they can really test themselves and become ninjas themselves," says Michael Silver, president of global business development for Universal Destinations and Experiences. "Denver is a really big market. A lot of the ninjas do live here."Obstacle sports will be introduced to the Olympic Games for the first time in Los Angeles in 2028. Bobb says that in anticipation of the games, ANW parks are a way to bring the Hollywood show to the masses. In addition to day passes, guests can purchase monthly memberships giving unlimited access to facilities throughout the month. Ninjas of all ages are welcome to give their best shot at the obstacles starting at $12.99 for a sixty-minute session."This is the second location, but there are going to be many more," adds Silver. "In fact, there are several others that are already under construction. Eventually, these will be coast to coast and throughout the United States."