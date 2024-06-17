American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park Opens in Denver

The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park is opening in Denver this week.
Based on the hit obstacle-sports NBC show American Ninja Warrior, the 37,000-square-foot attraction is home to six routes of truss obstacles such as the Spider Wall, Floating Bridge and the infamous Warped Wall, which the show recently trademarked. There is also a 10,000-square-foot inflatable obstacle course with slides, climbing walls and more features that test your balance, as well as a designated area for children under age five to safely explore their inner ninja.
Several ninja warriors from the show hail from Colorado, including the season seven winner, Isaac Caldiero of Boulder, and the season fourteen and fifteen winner, Kaden Lebsack of Castle Rock.
"We are thrilled to have the Ninja Warrior Adventure Park and bring a television program to people so they can really test themselves and become ninjas themselves," says Michael Silver, president of global business development for Universal Destinations and Experiences. "Denver is a really big market. A lot of the ninjas do live here."
memberships giving unlimited access to facilities throughout the month. Ninjas of all ages are welcome to give their best shot at the obstacles starting at $12.99 for a sixty-minute session.
"This is the second location, but there are going to be many more," adds Silver. "In fact, there are several others that are already under construction. Eventually, these will be coast to coast and throughout the United States."
American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park grand opening, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 7150 Leetsdale Drive. Find more information here.