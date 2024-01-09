The Best Après-Ski Spots in Colorado

From craft beer and casual fare to upscale cocktails and gourmet dining, there are a lot of ways to unwind after a day of skiing or snowboarding. This guide, which is organized by county, includes splurge-worthy spots, low-key favorites and everything in between.
Here are our favorite places to hit up after hitting the slopes:
Boulder County (Eldora)
Avanti Food & Beverage
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
720-343-7757
On a bluebird day, the sunny rooftop at Avanti is the perfect place for après-ski drinks. Order from its hot cocktail menu featuring a house hot toddy and spiked apple cider, or opt for the vodka-based P.O.W.derhound drink which benefits the nonprofit Protect Our Winters. Bites from Boychick, Rooted Craft Kitchen and other vendors add reasons to visit.
Busey Brews Smokehouse & Brewery
70 East 1st Street, Nederland
855-633-2739
Known for its St. Louis-style barbecue, this Nederland staple serves up house-smoked brisket, dry rub wings, hot links and more, including marinated tofu. Pair these with classic sides like cornbread and creamy mac and cheese, plus over a dozen craft beers brewed on-site.
Twisted Pine Brewing Company
3201 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-786-9270
The combination of beer and pizza always hits the spot and Twisted Pine nails both. Snag indoor or outdoor seating to enjoy artisan pies and a lengthy craft beer menu. Those in need of a warm-up should look to the Northstar Imperial Porter, an annual favorite with rich malty notes and a hefty 9.6 percent ABV.
West Side Tavern
1283 3rd Avenue, Longmont
720-526-0360
Longmont is an under-the-radar culinary destination thanks to several stellar eateries including West Side Tavern. This snug restaurant features cozy tents on its heated outdoor patio, allowing al fresco dining even when you get caught in afternoon ski traffic. On the menu, comforting grilled cheese and tomato soup appear alongside elevated entrees and libations.
The Brown Palace Hotel
321 17th Street
303-297-3111
Enjoy afternoon tea and après-ski cocktails at the Brown Palace Hotel — separately or simultaneously. Tea-infused aperitifs include the Winter Antidote made with bourbon and tangerine ginger tea, along with the Queen’s Milk Punch, which falls in line with one of the year’s biggest cocktail trends. Savory and sweet bites also appear on the menu.
The Family Jones
3245 Osage Street
303-481-8185
The hot toddy at the Family Jones, made with its award-winning Earl Grey Juniper Jones Gin, is one of the best hot cocktails in Denver this season. The Highland tasting room serves other warming beverages as well, like its smoked old fashioned, which is also available in ready-to-drink bottles.
The Golden Mill
1012 Ford Street, Golden
720-405-6455
Those returning to Denver via I-70 should plan a stop at the Golden Mill, a food hall with several vendors and self-pour tap walls serving beer, wine, cider and cocktails. Catch live music, hang out around one of its outdoor fire pits and take advantage of happy hour deals, available from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.
Room for Milly
1615 Platte Street
720-630-7020
Room for Milly has transformed into Après Ski Milly Lodge, one of Denver’s best winter pop-up bars. The vintage ski decor and antique chair lifts will remain through January 31, as will its shotski selection and specialty cocktails including eggnog, Irish coffee, mulled wine and clarified milk punch.
Westbound & Down
Multiple locations
The flagship Westbound & Down in Idaho Springs is a go-to for skiers heading back to the city. Its Denver and Lafayette locations draw more eclectic crowds but any of its outposts are a great pick after a powder day. Enjoy award-winning beers and elevated American fare created by chef Casey Taylor.
The Gambit Bar
16 Vail Road, Vail
970-331-0698
thesebastianvail.com
This new addition to the Sebastian Hotel recently opened in Vail Village. Sophisticated yet inviting, with live music, velvet seating and a green marble bar, the lounge serves artful cocktails inspired by bygone eras. Pair modernized classics from the 1920s to the 1950s with shareable small plates and heartier bites.
The George Restaurant & Pub
292 East Meadow Drive, Vail
970-476-2656
thegeorgevail.com
Few spots near Vail Ski Resort offer a better happy hour than the George. From 3 to 5 p.m. daily, get you-call-it drinks for $5.50, starters and pub grub for $10.75, plus entrees like filet mignon and plum duck for just $21 — though a pound of king crab legs for $45 may be the best deal at this laid-back pub, which stays open until 2 a.m.
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street Suite 1, Vail
970-476-7676
If you want to catch live entertainment in Vail Village, The Red Lion is the place to be. Performances start as soon as the lifts stop turning, and another show follows at 9 p.m. The historic tavern is also known for its lengthy drink list and generous plates, including its signature French dip and “world famous” loaded nachos.
Stoke & Rye
126 Riverfront Lane, Avon
970-790-5500
This base-area restaurant at Beaver Creek serves classic après ski dishes like alpine-blend cheese fondue, French onion soup and cacio e pepe made in a wheel of Parmesan.
Two Arrows Coffee | Bar
225 Wall Street, Vail
970-763-5101
twoarrowscoffee.com
Start and end your day of skiing at Two Arrows, a coffee shop and cocktail bar open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. Warm up with a turmeric latte or boozy turmeric toddy. Alcohol is optional in coffee and cocoa, too. In addition to hot beverages, this snug Vail Village shop serves signature cocktails, beers on tap and a selection of wine.
WYLD
0130 Daybreak Ridge Road, Avon
970-343-1168
ritzcarlton.com
The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch features several après-ski restaurants and bars. New American eatery WYLD ranks as one of the best, thanks to its Beaver Creek views and Colorado-inspired menu. Enjoy Imperial Ossetra caviar service, table snacks like Beausoleil oysters and seasonal entrees from chef Jasper Schneider.
Adventures Decanted
37 Cooper Creek Way, Winter Park
720-245-3118
adventuresdecanted.com
Wine fans visiting Winter Park should not miss Adventures Decanted, an intimate restaurant offering eighty sommelier-selected wines by the glass. Sample various pours paired with dishes such as charcuterie, shareable bruschetta and artisan pizzas.
The Ditch on 40
78941 U.S. Highway 40, Winter Park
970-363-7113
theditchon40.com
Check out this family-owned spot for Tajín-rimmed margaritas and New Mexican eats, including Hatch green chile, which appears on burgers, smothered burritos, tacos and chiles rellenos. Snag a seat indoors, or sit outside on the deck, which faces downtown Winter Park.
Sunspot Mountaintop Lodge
160 Sunspot Way (Top of the Gondola and Explorer Express), Winter Park
970-726-1446
winterparkresort.com
Unlike most on-mountain eateries, Sunspot Mountaintop Lodge at Winter Park Resort is accessible without a lift ticket. Even non-skiers are welcome to enjoy its live music and après-ski cocktails on select Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bonez
130 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte
970-349-5118
Colorful Mexican folk art, flavorful dishes and hungry skiers fill this popular hangout in downtown Crested Butte. Bonez is known for its margarita menu, tequila flights and DIY guacamole. Other highlights include its queso blanco, sizzling fajitas and a generous selection of vegan options.
The Secret Stash
303 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte
970-349-6245
The Secret Stash is the most popular restaurant near Crested Butte, famed for its specialty pizzas including the meat and cheese-loaded Booty Call and the Notorious F.I.G. made with blue cheese crumbles and black mission figs. Pair pies with bold drinks including boozy slushies, which hit the spot even in the wintertime.
Ajax Tavern
685 East Durant Avenue, Aspen
970-920-6334
thelittlenell.com
The Little Nell and après-ski go hand in hand, and the hotel’s Ajax Tavern is one of the best places to take in the fun. It’s located at the base of Aspen Mountain next to the Silver Queen Gondola, offering stellar views of the slopes. The truffle fries and wagyu double cheeseburger are musts on the menu, as are the vegan cauliflower gratin and French onion soup.
Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro
76 Boomerang Road (Top of the Cloud Nine lift), Aspen
970-923-8715
aspensnowmass.com
Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro gives Aspen Highlands visitors a taste of après-ski in Europe. Gooey raclette and layers of fondue transport guests to the Swiss Alps. Steak tartare, caviar and champagne also appear on the menu, along with strudel for dessert. Make the experience even more special by booking a snowcat ride to the mid-mountain eatery.
Prospect at Hotel Jerome
330 East Main Street, Aspen
970-429-7798
aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome
Located inside one of the most iconic hotels in the state, this Michelin-recommended spot is a splurge. At the start of the ski season, chef Ross Kilkenny debuted a new culinary experience that showcases the bounty of the Roaring Fork Valley region. The $225 winter dinner menu includes ten courses of small bites, dishes and shareable plates, which can be paired with beverages sourced solely in Colorado.
Bésame
818 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs
970-761-2561
besamesteamboat.com
The current menu at Bésame highlights the intersection of Latin American and Asian cuisine with dishes like birria ramen and tasty tapas including gyoza al pastor, ancho chili duck wings and guava empanadas. During the daily happy hour, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., take 30 percent off these and other tapas, 25 percent off wine and 50 percent off house cocktails.
Oak Creek Tavern
105 Main Street, Oak Creek
970-736-2535
oakcreektavern.com
Located in a small town about thirty minutes south of Steamboat Springs, this century-old watering hole that was once called Elk's Tavern is beloved by locals and visitors — one out-of-towner loved it so much, he bought the place in 2021. Skyler McKinley has kept its classic mountain charm intact, making this an ideal pit stop for cold beers and good times.
Slopeside Grill
1855 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Springs
970-879-2916
slopesidegrill.com
Slopeside Grill offers a classic après-ski experience at the base of Steamboat mountain. Think shotskis, warm libations and cocktail pitchers, plus big plates of pub classics including wings, burgers and artisan pies. Savory pot roast and housemade mac and cheese are other favorites served inside and on the heated patio.
T Bar
2045 Ski Time Square Drive, Steamboat Springs
970-879-6652
tbarsteamboat.com
Set adjacent to Slopeside Grill, T Bar is another base-area mainstay known for its après atmosphere. The self-described “five-star dive bar” serves an eclectic comfort food menu, with options such as Swiss rösti with Black Forest ham and Chicago-style Italian beef. After a hot meal, settle into one of the bar's Adirondack chairs with a craft beer or cocktail.
The National
100 East Colorado Avenue, Telluride
970-239-6151
nationaltelluride.com
Husband-and-wife team Kate and Chris Thompson debuted the National on December 18. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes shared plates and upscale entrees like tabil-spiced pork tenderloin, housemade squid ink spaghetti and spinach campanelle with shawarma lamb Bolognese. A curated wine list and other libations are also served in the sophisticated 120-year-old space.
New Sheridan Historic Bar
231 West Colorado Avenue, Telluride
970-728-4351
newsheridan.com
Telluride’s oldest bar has remained unchanged since 1895, featuring mahogany wood paneling and filigree light fixtures. The interior also includes a fireplace, two pool tables and foosball. Local musicians perform every Thursday, and you can kick back with $5 shots of Jack Daniel's.
Timber Room
568 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride
855-923-7640
aubergeresorts.com/madeline
Timber Room is accessible from Telluride via the free gondola. Take a scenic ride to experience its Fire & Ice cocktail program and luxurious dinner menu while seated near the indoor fireplace or on the covered, heated patio. Highlights include caviar service, à la carte charcuterie and alpine-style fondue with black truffles and wagyu beef.
6th Alley Bar & Grill
28194 U.S. Highway 6, Dillon
970-513-5705
arapahoebasin.com
6th Alley is a great place to take in the easygoing vibes at A-Basin. This base area bar and grill is famous for its Bloody Mary, the perfect pre- or post-skiing beverage. Snack on shareables inside or from its slopeside two-story deck, and enjoy tunes from local bands on the weekends.
Downstairs at Eric's
111 South Main Street, Breckenridge
970-453-1401
Located in downtown Breckenridge, Downstairs at Eric's is a family-friendly sports bar complete with dozens of flat screens and arcade games. Casual comfort food is its specialty with wings, pizza and burgers on the menu. There are thirty beers on tap and 48 options by the bottle, plus cocktails and a selection of wine.
Forage and Feast
3045 A (Top of the American Eagle Lift), Frisco
866-656-1546
Copper's dining concept Forage and Feast is located in the new Aerie lodge. Perched at the top of the American Eagle Lift, it offers stunning views of the Gore and Ten Mile Ranges. Savor après-ski classics like poutine, truffle Parmesan fries and artichoke French onion soup. It does close at 4 p.m., but it’s worth calling it a day early to experience this on-mountain eatery.
Moose Jaw
208 Main Street, Frisco
970-668-3931
This Frisco staple celebrated fifty years of business in 2023. Photos of regulars from over the years hang on the walls, a reminder of how many people have found a home away from home here during its run. Stop in for burgers and cheap beers, and you just might find yourself becoming a regular, too.
Outer Range Brewing Company
182 Lusher Court, Frisco
970-455-8709
outerrange.com
Set in downtown Frisco, Outer Range is easily accessible from all four of Summit County’s ski areas. It’s a busy place on winter afternoons given its mountain views, sunny patio, heated yurt and solid menu. Enjoy a lengthy tap list and an on-site restaurant, Bird Craft, which is known for its Thai-inspired fried chicken.
Rocky Mountain Underground (RMU)
114/112 South Main Street, Breckenridge
970-771-2121
mtnculture.com/pages/rmu-breckenridge
RMU is a popular après-ski hangout with a cool, laid-back atmosphere. Enjoy a dog-friendly patio, live music and on-site ski and snowboard services. Get a tune-up while noshing on artisan grilled cheese sandwiches and sipping signature cocktails, like the chocolate Baileys-spiked cocoa and hot buttered rum with whipped cream.
TBar
1521 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge
970-547-8837
breckenridge.com
TBar is located at the base of Peak 8, offering fantastic mountain views and après-ski fun. Order shareable apps like jumbo Bavarian pretzels and caribou corn dogs alongside beverages from the full bar, and find seating on the slopeside patio or inside TBar's cozy lodge, where you can catch the game.