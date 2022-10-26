Art Attack: Art and Halloween Converge in Denver

Galleries keep rockin’ and rollin’ this fall, with six co-op shows opening this weekend and more out-of-town exhibits serving as the perfect excuse for a road trip. There's also a finale for Untitled: Creative Fusions 2022 at the Denver Art Museum, as well as a tiny coffin art show and Sexthetics by the Chant Cooperative.
Finding art isn’t the problem this Halloween weekend — the trick is finding the time to see it all. But you should definitely treat yourself.
(Un)Natural Cycles: Air, Water, Land
Center for Fine Art Photography, 321 Maple Street, Fort Collins
Through January 15
Virtual Reception and Artist Talk: Thursday, October 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (RSVP at Eventbrite)
National Geographic photo editor Elizabeth Cheng Krist cherry-picked a stellar juried show, driven by a climate-change theme, for c4fap’s new exhibition in Fort Collins. (Un)Natural Cycles: Air, Water, Land covers all the bases. It looks back at what humankind has already lost, while also pointing to what might be next, as icecaps melt, oceans rise and pollution infects the air we breathe and the water we drink. Are there answers in these expert warning shots? See for yourself. The show runs through mid-January.
Shawn Polmo and Derik Penny: Without Dreams
Chiina Enriquez: The Beginning, No Middle, and an End
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Thursday, October 27, through November 27
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Art Gym will finish the year with a couple of shows — Without Dreams, a duo show of artist Shawn Polmo, who draws portraits staring forward peacefully as if they were sculptures carved in stone, and woodworker Derik Penny in the main gallery, and in the Leyden Jar space, The Beginning, No Middle, and an End, with new work by Chiina Enriquez.
Untitled: Creative Fusions with Cal Duran and Sarah Fukami
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Friday, October 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Two local artists are unique in how they present their personal cultural influences in their work. Cal Duran, whose background is Indigenous and South Asian, and Sarah Fukami, who is of Japanese heritage, will lead the Denver Art Museum’s last Untitled: Creative Fusions night of 2022, which bounces off, of all things, the new exhibition Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks. The multicultural programming for the evening — a mix of Día de los Muertos, Halloween and the Japanese aesthetic — might not seem related, but the museum says the overarching idea is to recognize modern celebrations that draw from ancient traditions. We can get down with that. As costumes are encouraged, see the DAM’s reminder about appropriating ceremonial garb from other cultures. Untitled is included with museum admission, free to $19; but a $20 timed-entry combo ticket price also includes the exhibition, Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools, which is some kinda deal (use code UNTITLEDSSLF).
Picasso as Printmaker: A Collector’s Perspective. The Baller Art Collection
Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
Friday, October 28, through February 5
A new Picasso print show, Picasso as Printmaker: A Collector’s Perspective, from the Baller Art Collection, is a feather in the cap for the Museum of Art Fort Collins. The exhibition is a rich survey of Picasso’s lucrative and visually satisfying engagement in a wide variety of graphic print media, especially toward the end of his career, often working closely with Master Printers. The exhibition opens Friday at the Museum of Art Fort Collins, which is spreading the love by hosting special Picasso programming during the show’s run, including free admission on October 29, and IMPACT Dance’s performance, The Picasso Project, on November 5 and 6.
Día de los Muertos Art Show
The Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong Street
Brighton
Through November 16
Artist Reception: Friday, October 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
More than ever, the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) is spreading itself — along with the art and culture of Día de los Muertos — around town, even as far away as Brighton, where CHAC’s artists hung a Muertos show earlier this fall. But the Armory in Brighton saved the reception for the Día de los Muertos season, turning it into a free celebration with entertainment, refreshments, face painting and sugar-cookie decorating.
Carrie MaKenna and Barbara DeMarlie, Realms of Solace
James Allan Holmes, Origins: Who We Are and How We Live, in Gallery East
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, October 27, through November 20
Opening Reception: Friday, October 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Full Moon Celebration: Friday, November 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artist Talks: Sunday, November 13, 1 to 2 p.m.
It’s a big week for Denver and Lakewood co-ops, where artists are preparing for a Denver Arts Week, First Friday and Día de los Muertos festivities. D’art members Carrie MaKenna and Barbara DeMarlie show together under the banner of Realms of Solace, but each show is a true solo. Makenna shows thickly painted acrylic works inspired by the changing seasons and the idea of looking up, and DeMarlie navigates between finding solace both in nature and in finding that centered place called “home,” as well as the spectacular visuals transmitted from the James Webb Telescope, in a variety of mediums, from layered oil glazes and hand-colored monoprints to mixed media works. Learn more at the artist talk on November 13. In Gallery East, James-Allan Holmes offers more of his color-heavy abstracts while exploring the roots of identity.
Gina Smith Caswell, Modern Farm
Kathy Mitchell-Garton, Stitching in Time
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, October 28, through November 13
Opening Reception: Friday, October 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist Talk Brunch: Sunday, November 6, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Closing Reception: Sunday, November 13, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
At Core, Gina Smith Caswell paints lovely scenes of animals and rural life from her daughter’s Tennessee farm. Meanwhile, Kathy Mitchell-Garton stitches, collages and embroiders feminine wall panels out of vintage linens, scarves, button holes, cuffs and other nostalgic materials. The artists will elaborate in a pair of artist talks over brunch on November 6.
Wynne Reynolds, Obsolete & Everlasting
Faith Williams, Intertwined
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, October 28, through November 13
Opening Reception: Friday October 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Mudra Indian Dance Performance: Friday, November 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
After discovering the photographic print medium of cyanotype together, Edge Gallery’s Wynne Reynolds and Faith Williams created works utilizing the photosensitive technique, each in her own way. Reynolds channeled blueprint-inspired views of the natural and unnatural worlds, while Williams focused on the effect of disappearing pollinators on native plants, for two very different bodies of work. The result is a collaborative installation making testament to their shared experiments.
Stephanie Kranstover, Hypnopompia
Dolla B., This is not a pipe.
Moments in Time
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, October 28, through November 13
Opening Reception: Friday October 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Next has a loaded house this Friday, with member shows from Stephanie Kranstover, whose Hypnopompia interprets the transitional moments between sleep and waking through visual art, and Dolla B., who has fun with Dada and surrealism in a mixture of photographs, illustrations and installation for This is not a pipe. A group show, Moments in Time, explores the temporal in every which way.
Susan Rubin, Perspective
Phillip Potter, Ineffable
Susan DiMarchi, in the East Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, October 28, through November 20
Opening Receptions: Friday October 28, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, October 29, noon to 5 p.m.
Artist Talks: Sunday, November 13, 2 p.m.
Last Look: Sunday, November 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
Spark brings together work by a trio of artists who share some of their processes, media and subject matter: Susan Rubin and Phillip Potter both work in colored pencil, with wildly different yet interrelated themes. Potter, who also paints, sees process as a tool to relate perception, and Rubin, a modern botanical artist, is process-heavy in her fascination with the arts of dimension, light and color mixing as a way of gaining perspective on what she is seeing. And Susan DiMarchi? She is a more traditional botanical artist who translates plants in a variety of mediums — and she's a glass artist, to boot.
Chant Cooperative, Sexthetics
The Temple Contemporary Artist Studios, 2400 Curtis Street
Saturday, October 29, through December 2
Performance: Saturday, October 29, 7 to 10 p.m.
The fourteen-artist Chant Cooperative sets its sights on experimental and collaborational themes, with a focus on “accessibility, inclusivity and mutual development.” Sexthetics will delve into the changing social mores and definitions around modern concepts of sexuality as expressed in art at the Temple studios in Curtis Park on Saturday, with an art exhibition and a performance by David Castillo and Blameshells.
Resonance
AR Mitchell Museum of Western Art, 150 East Main Street, Trinidad
Saturday, October 29, through January 1
Opening/A.R. Mitchell Museum’s Monster Mash: Saturday, October 29, 6:30 to 11 p.m., $75 online
The A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art in Trinidad might be far from your own backyard, but its new exhibition Resonance, opening this weekend, isn’t just a show of the usual Western art, though it does includes images of cowboys, horses and most likely, a cow or so. The difference is in its choice of artists, many of them being local, contemporary and not necessarily interested in Western art as their artistic niche. But the well-appointed museum owns a large collection of photographs depicting ordinary life in the old West, and the artists invited to participate were given the challenge of interpreting a photo in their own style. The results are lovely in every style, from traditional modern to the sculpted book art of Valerie Savarie. The show debuts as part of the museum’s gala Monster Mash fundraiser, with a $75 price tag, but if you’re not into costuming up for a Halloween barn dance, the show remains open through the end of the year. You mean you haven’t visited Trinidad before? Skedaddle!
Party People!
Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood
Saturday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
For one night only, Black Book is putting on its ceramic-art costume with a show of urban clay artists who make the cutest, coolest collectibles in this ancient medium. Katie Kimmel, Janiece Maddox, Lorien Stern and Emily Yong Beck will display their all-clay street takes on Hello Kitty, notebook sketches, goofy dogs and ghosts for cash-and-carry sales; whatever is left over, and it wont be much, will go up on the website.
Nailed Shut, A Mini-Coffin Art Show
Conspiracy Theory Tattoo, 2220 East Colfax Avenue
Saturday, October 29, 6 to 9 p.m.
Well, who doesn’t want a one-of-a-kind fun-sized casket that you can carry in your pocket? If you agree, Nailed Shut is your kind of art show, with nanoscopic artist-decorated coffins to buy and take home the same night. ’Tis the season.
Halloween Pop-Up Art Show
Gallerski, TBA Denver, CO
Sunday, October 30, 6 to 8 p.m.
Admission: $5, RSVP at Eventbrite for address
Over several years, artist Eric Matelski has hosted all kinds of social events centered around art: live artist interviews, art scavenger hunts, shows in brewpubs, shows in a community garden, you name it. These days, he hosts Halloween art sales in his studio, with a focus on ghoulies and such, not to mention a sweet Día De Muertos altar decorated with painted portraits of recently dead celebrities and the decorate your own Ritz Crackers craft, to boot. And there’s a Boo Bar, so you know the party will be good.
