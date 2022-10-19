Art Attack: All the Art to See in Denver Galleries This Weekend

This weekend in Denver’s art world includes a deep grab-bag of shows about cultural heritage, ecology (scientifically and personally), headstones, great accomplishments and more, more, more.
Want to know how to find your way around this mystery mix? Dive into our list of happenings.
Eileen Roscina, Secret Sky Seeds
BMoCA at Anythink Brighton, 327 East Bridge Street, Brighton
Wednesday, October 19, through December 31
The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s partnership with Anythink libraries in Adams County brought installation artist Eileen Roscina to Anythink’s outpost in Brighton — first to lead community art workshops and finally, to unveil the results, a series of hanging sculptures called Secret Sky Seeds. The floating works are composed of seeds and natural materials, representing the growth and renewal of life, as well as secret messages from the makers about the seeds they’d like to plant for the future in the private gardens of personal growth.
Roscina is also leading a mural project, Natura, with Anythink Commerce City, which includes a workshop this week on Saturday, October 22. Learn more and register at BMoCA’s website.
Book Signing: The Art of Grave Markers by James Milmoe
Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC), 1070 Bannock Street
Thursday, October 20, 4 p.m.
Photographer James Milmoe, a founding member of CPAC in 1963, has for years shot grim but peaceful black-and-white images of gravestones in cemeteries around the world, in addition to photographing artworks and architecture for museums and journals. Now in his nineties, Milmoe has been honored by CPAC with a fine art photography monograph, The Art of Grave Markers, filled with more than 200 pages of his cemetery works. CPAC is hosting a free book signing with Milmoe on October 20; the price for a copy of The Art of Grave Markers is $75.
The Mix, Group Show Two
Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, October 20, through December 3
Opening Reception: Friday October 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Mix, a small artist co-op, lives in the back room at Niza Knoll Gallery, where one can usually buy original artwork — assemblages by Mark Friday, printmaker Jennifer Ghormley, ceramic artists Nancy Enright, Pat Lickly, Paula Romero Schmitt and others — right off the wall. But the Mix is welcomed into the main gallery once in a while, and the second of two group shows by members opens this weekend, focusing on artists Victoria Eubanks, Friday, Ghormley and mixed-media/encaustic artist Schmitt.
Phyllis Rider and Dwight Rider, Reflections
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, October 20, through November 13
Opening Reception: Friday October 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
For her member show Reflections, Sync artist Phyllis Rider teamed up with her son Dwight Rider, a student in the industrial design program at MSU Denver, who contributed a Japanese aesthetic and modern manufacturing processes to the exhibition. Her own work is a mixture of sculpture, abstract painting and monotype, as well as other experiments. The mother-and-son collaborations are arranged in reflective, patterned Plexiglass incorporating geometric compositions.
Celebrate!
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, October 21, through December 17
Opening Reception/Meet the Artists: Friday October 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
You might not know that young Access Gallery artists living with disabilities often make artwork commissioned by corporate entities. To celebrate the largest commission yet, which filled two floors of the ModivCare corporate headquarters in the Denver Tech Center, Access is throwing a party showcasing art by the artists involved. The art reflects the work ModivCare does to eliminate health barriers by connecting people with essential care.
Return of the Corn Mothers 2022 Reception
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
Friday, October 21, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Free, RSVP in advance
History Colorado Center’s ongoing Corn Mothers project highlights women in the Southwest who embody the positive and selfless qualities of the Corn Mother deity originally honored by Southwest Pueblo peoples. Comprised of a book and photographic exhibition, the project has grown from eight women selected in 2007 to more than seventy honorees. Join in the intergenerational induction of 22 new women this week, when the museum throws a welcoming reception with light bites and entertainment.
Cholas Chingonas: A Legacy of Love and Locuras
Art Contained Del Sol, 3058 West 55th Avenue
Through October 30
Opening Reception: Friday October 21, 5 to 10 p.m.
The members of CHAC are everywhere, augmenting exhibitions at their new Lakewood location with satellite shows at various locations. One of those spaces, an Adams County shipping-container gallery called Art Contained Del Sol, is hosting the exhibition Cholas Chingonas: A Legacy of Love and Locuras to celebrate women who embrace their Mestizo roots and culture. A collaboration with the La Chola Conference at the University of Colorado in Boulder, which runs from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23, the show includes artwork by more than twenty local and national artists.
Lio Bumbakini, My Sanity On Holiday
Medusa Collective, 7140 Hooker Street, Westminster
Friday, October 21, through December 1
Opening Reception: Friday, October 21, 6 p.m to midnight
Of Congolese heritage by way of Brussels, artist Lio Bumbakini has been delighting art lovers on the Front Range with bright folk imagery inspired by Africa and scribbled impressions of life in America in murals and paintings. Also driven by current events and politics, Bumbakini is a global original, and though he’s lived in Colorado for more than a decade, he might be destined to find his groove somewhere else, perhaps with a more international vibe — specifically in Brooklyn, where he’s headed after this last Colorado show. But along with the debut of eighteen new works, Bumbakini will see himself off with a raging party, including a live performance by Dzirae Gold, live painting by the artist, a DJ set and more, hosted at the women-run Medusa Collective, a venture worth checking out.
Pastel Society of Colorado, Taking More Chances
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
Through November 10
Opening Reception/Awards Presentation: Friday, October 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
Pastels — that lush, chalky, velvety medium that melts into the drawing surface like chocolate sauce — aren’t as easy as they look. But some of the best pastel artists in the state will show you how it’s done at the Pastel Society of Colorado’s annual show at Bitfactory Gallery. This year’s exhibition is dedicated to works demonstrating experimentation and growth in manipulating the medium by designated master and signature members of the society. Here’s to a good challenge.
Collaborative Dance Performance: "Songs of what remains"
Center for Visual Art MSUD, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, October 21, 6 p.m.
Free, space limited, register in advance at Eventbrite
CVA events in conjunction with the current exhibitions tackling food justice, Cultivate and Banana Craze, continue with what’s becoming a regular thing at the Metropolitan State University-run gallery: an interarts dance performance by students from MSU’s department of dance choreography. The event is free, but donations to the Roadrunner Food Pantry are appreciated.
Artist Talk: Collin Parson, in conversation with Sue Oehme
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Saturday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Free
Prior to the opening of artist/sculptor Collin Parsons’s current exhibition, Mergers, at Michael Warren Contemporary, he spent some time in Steamboat Springs working in the Oehme Graphics printmaking studio with master printer Sue Oehme to produce works for the show. By the looks of the show, they seem to be sympatico, making Oehme a perfect interviewer for a Parsons artist talk this weekend at the gallery. And they have a lot to talk about, from incorporating printmaking into sculpture and modeling prints after sculpture. Coffee and pastries will be served.
Meet the Artist and Guided Tour with Sean O’Meallie
Kreuser Gallery, 125 East Boulder Street, Colorado Springs
Saturday, October 22, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Free, RSVP and specify time slot at [email protected]
Nobody explains the wood sculptures of Sean O’Meallie than O’Meillie himself. A former toy inventor who became a fine artist with a propensity for wood-carving to match his jokey aesthetic, O’Meillie will host a walkthrough of his exhibition Tree. Saw. Paint. at Kreuser Gallery in Colorado Springs on Saturday. It will open your eyes and make you laugh. To make it even more worth your while to drive down, the event coincides with MADE: Celebrating Downtown Creatives and Makers — a day focusing on work by local artisans — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Springs.
Art Open House
Madeleine O’Connell Art, 3273 Osceola Street
Saturday, October 22, noon to 5 p.m.
Multi-talented artist Madeleine O’Connell, who paints, designs fabric patterns, creates homewares and just seems to be able to do it all, hosts an open house at her north Denver studio for a middleman-free shopping experience.
Dig
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 321
Through November 3
By appointment only (email [email protected]
or message @friendofafrienddenver on instagram)
Understanding life can be like digging a hole into one’s own unsettled timeline of experiences. With that in mind, Dig opened last weekend, but the group exhibition showcasing experimental art by Noah Fodrie, Amy Hoagland, Emily Grace King and Fitz Lewis on the theme of personal excavations remains open through November 3 at the Evans School, by appointment.
