Art Attack: Another Weekend of Gallery Openings in Denver

Quintin Gonzalez, “Ixchel,” 2021. Courtesy Museo de las Americas

click to enlarge Chris DeKnikker's ”Reunion” which won Best in Show in Art of the State. Robert Delaney

click to enlarge Ivan Belyaev

click to enlarge Kevin Hoth, "TM-0330," archival pigment print. Kevin Hoth, Walker Fine Art

Walter Barton, “Medusa," (detail), 2022, wood and bronze. Walter Barton

click to enlarge Jade Hoyer, "Privilege Flower." Courtesy of DAVA

click to enlarge Christian Millet Courtesy of Talk Gallery

click to enlarge Lois R. Lupica shows encaustic and oil works on cradleboard. Lois Lupica

click to enlarge Dan Drossman, "We Must Keep Betraying Our Ghosts, mixed-media on wood." Dan Drossman

Lucy Tellez remembers life in East L.A. at Bella Luna. Lucy Tellez

click to enlarge Reassess Devon Dikeou's Mid-Career Smear and celebrate the equinox at the Dikeou Pop-up. Courtesy of Dikeou Pop-up

If anything, this week’s gallery openings are bursting with artistic diversity, including a meaningful new show at the Museo de las Americas that serves as a loaded Chicanx answer to the Denver Art Museum’s La Malinche , a long-awaited reception for Art of the State at the Arvada Center, a display of ceramic art direct from Russia at Urban Mud and new Mo’Print offerings, which continue on into mid-April The Globeville studio enclave GRACe opens up its gallery to an intergenerational mix of artists for Mo’Print with a show about the important things in life. Along with contributions from resident artists at GRACe, the exhibition gives voice to students and faculty from Thornton High School.Free speech abides at the Museo de las Americas, where a new exhibition,, counters the Denver Art Museum’swith a Chicanx view of this world history figure, an Indigenous slave who advised Hernán Cortés and gave birth to his child, giving root to Mexico’s mestizo culture. Curated with love by former Museo director Maruca Salazar, this show exalts La Malinche by her Indigenous name Malinalli in works by local Chicano artists revealing her as a feminist icon. For more insights, Salazar will join the artists on Thursday, March 24 to unpack the meaning of the show., one of the area’s most anticipated exhibitions as a survey of artists working in Colorado, opened in January without a reception. But with a little more than a week left to view the show (it closes Sunday, March 27), the public will now have its opening event and a last chance to dive into the show’s deep waters. Now’s your chance. The nextis three years away.Last/Resort Club, an artist collective collective formed in the darkest days of lockdown to keep creative fires burning while MFA programs and exhibitions were put on hold, relied on the internet to present challenging work online. But now, with relaxed pandemic rulings, the group is hosting a physical show in person, curated by member Emily Trice. The show’s theme finds contrasts between the original uproar over Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and the modern Dionysian party that we call spring break, as expressed in video and fine-art works.hosts its own four-evening party at the Evans School.Painter, clay artist and arts entrepreneur Mary Mackey discovered Russian ceramic artist Ivan Belyaev via his Instagram handle, @ibeartworker , and saw a skilled stylistic kindred spirit, eventually convincing him to submit work for a showcase at Mackey’s Urban Mud clay studio and gallery. Belyaev’s sculptures have arrived and will be on view along with studio member works at Urban Mud, beginning Friday and running through May 31.Walker Fine Art welcomes spring with, a six-artist showcase for works derived from nature in the spirit of rejuvenation. Approaches vary from Angela Beloian’s exquisite flat, outlined florals on dark backgrounds to Sammy Lee’s sculptural mulberry paper Wind and Water monochrome series of water lily shapes on roiling backgrounds, or the vivid photo-based works of Kevin Hoth, whose Polaroid floral closeups resemble a color-saturated primordial soup, and Gavin Benjamin, who shoots perfectly arranged, translucent still lifes or layers and collages mixed-media portraits. Meagen Svendsen’s ceramic installations and Don Quade’s decorative arrangements fill out the show.Pirate member Walter Barton’s show includes carved weathered wood and bronze sculpture; associate Ariella Asher chimes in with mixed-media work musing on the nature of luck and living on the edge. Guest artist, the comedian Josh Blue, returns for another mini-show at the co-op.DAVA’s Mo’print showtakes a multicultural viewpoint by presenting print works from a wide range of social identities: ethnic, linguistic, differently abled, or by gender or sexual preference, to name a few. The overarching theme is not meant to separate people into groups, but rather aims to reach out and honor an all-inclusive celebration of human diversity through art.The Dallas-based Peruvian artist and graffitist Christian Millet, a great-grandson of French realist Jean-Francois Millet, has his own modern style when it comes to painting, whether the finished work hangs on a wall or is painted directly on it in large scale (such as the new mural wrapping the gallery building). Influenced equally by art of the Mayan culture and today’s street art, Millet brings a selection of works priced between $20 and $1,250 to Talk Gallery, and will hand out limited-edition prints to the first 25 art-lovers to arrive at the reception. More perks: The mixologists of Salta Events will be serving up a Peruvian mocktail for guests.At Sync, encaustic painter Lois Lupica presents new cold-wax-and-oil abstracts on cradleboard, some revealing whispers of landscape in the shadows. Joining her in answering to the theme of, Chad Henry offers his own impressionistic abstractions by cutting up, collaging and upcycling old paintings into new ones.Artists Dan Drossman and Jeff Wenzel had some fun with the idea of painting like, an aphorism for going as fast as one can, to create work for their like-titled exhibition at Bitfactory. The resulting intuition-heavy canvases glow with uninhibited energy. As an aside, Drossman is still reeling after the Waiting Room, an alternative gallery he curates in RiNo, was burgled by a man dressed all in black, who got away with eight works worth $27,600 that were on display for a show he arranged with friends and classmates from his 2006 graduating class at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Drossman has started a GoFundMe campaign to reimburse the artists for their losses, in particular painter Jill Alexander, who lost four paintings.Denver artist Lucy Tellez’s artistic tribute to her mother opens Saturday at Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery. The show,, is a collection of visual stories about growing up in East L.A. The title refers to an envelope of seeds from Tellez’s late mother that she found in box of letters, but had never planted. If you go to the reception, hang in for Bella Luna’s Spring Equinox/Full Moon Ceremony, a spiritual event for setting intentions as spring rolls in.The Dikeou Pop-up will also welcome the equinox with a party and a continuing look at artist Devon Dikeou’sshow. Enjoy bites and mimosas, music from Dikeou’s vinyl collection and other surprises, including guest portrait photos on-the-spot by Anthony Camera.Artists, take note: Art 2 C on Havana Street has issued a call for public-art proposals for sculptural works to be displayed along Aurora’s Havana Street corridor beginning this year in October and running through 2024. It’s a great opportunity for artists throughout the region, including Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas and Nebraska. Stipends will be awarded. Find guidelines, information and application link here ; the deadline is April 17.