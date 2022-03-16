Art Attack: Another Weekend of Gallery Openings in Denver

If anything, this week’s gallery openings are bursting with artistic diversity, including a meaningful new show at the Museo de las Americas that serves as a loaded Chicanx answer to the Denver Art Museum’s La Malinche, a long-awaited reception for Art of the State at the Arvada Center, a display of ceramic art direct from Russia at Urban Mud and new Mo’Print offerings, which continue on into mid-April.
Important Things in Times Like These
Globeville Riverfront Arts Center (GRACe), 888 East 50th Avenue
Through April 1
Opening Reception: Thursday, March 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Globeville studio enclave GRACe opens up its gallery to an intergenerational mix of artists for Mo’Print with a show about the important things in life. Along with contributions from resident artists at GRACe, the exhibition gives voice to students and faculty from Thornton High School.
Malinalli on the Rocks
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, March 17, through July 23
Opening Reception: Friday, March 17, 6 to 9 p.m.
Connectarte Curator and Artist Talk: Thursday, March 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; RSVP in advance
Admission: Free to $8
Free speech abides at the Museo de las Americas, where a new exhibition, Malinalli on the Rocks, counters the Denver Art Museum’s Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche with a Chicanx view of this world history figure, an Indigenous slave who advised Hernán Cortés and gave birth to his child, giving root to Mexico’s mestizo culture. Curated with love by former Museo director Maruca Salazar, this show exalts La Malinche by her Indigenous name Malinalli in works by local Chicano artists revealing her as a feminist icon. For more insights, Salazar will join the artists on Thursday, March 24 to unpack the meaning of the show.
Art of the State Reception
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Closing Reception: Thursday, March 17, 6 to 9 p.m., and awards ceremony: 7:30 p.m.
Free, RSVP required in advance
Art of the State, one of the area’s most anticipated exhibitions as a survey of artists working in Colorado, opened in January without a reception. But with a little more than a week left to view the show (it closes Sunday, March 27), the public will now have its opening event and a last chance to dive into the show’s deep waters. Now’s your chance. The next Art of the State is three years away.
The Rite of Spring…Break
Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street
Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly
Last/Resort Club, an artist collective collective formed in the darkest days of lockdown to keep creative fires burning while MFA programs and exhibitions were put on hold, relied on the internet to present challenging work online. But now, with relaxed pandemic rulings, the group is hosting a physical show in person, curated by member Emily Trice. The show’s theme finds contrasts between the original uproar over Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and the modern Dionysian party that we call spring break, as expressed in video and fine-art works. The Rite of Spring…Break hosts its own four-evening party at the Evans School.
Ivan Belyaev Ceramics
Urban Mud Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 18, through May 31
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Painter, clay artist and arts entrepreneur Mary Mackey discovered Russian ceramic artist Ivan Belyaev via his Instagram handle, @ibeartworker, and saw a skilled stylistic kindred spirit, eventually convincing him to submit work for a showcase at Mackey’s Urban Mud clay studio and gallery. Belyaev’s sculptures have arrived and will be on view along with studio member works at Urban Mud, beginning Friday and running through May 31.
Wild Narratives
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue
Friday, March 18, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Walker Fine Art welcomes spring with Wild Narratives, a six-artist showcase for works derived from nature in the spirit of rejuvenation. Approaches vary from Angela Beloian’s exquisite flat, outlined florals on dark backgrounds to Sammy Lee’s sculptural mulberry paper Wind and Water monochrome series of water lily shapes on roiling backgrounds, or the vivid photo-based works of Kevin Hoth, whose Polaroid floral closeups resemble a color-saturated primordial soup, and Gavin Benjamin, who shoots perfectly arranged, translucent still lifes or layers and collages mixed-media portraits. Meagen Svendsen’s ceramic installations and Don Quade’s decorative arrangements fill out the show.
Ariella Asher, Try Your Luck?
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, March 18, through April 3
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate member Walter Barton’s show includes carved weathered wood and bronze sculpture; associate Ariella Asher chimes in with mixed-media work musing on the nature of luck and living on the edge. Guest artist, the comedian Josh Blue, returns for another mini-show at the co-op.
In Between
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora
Friday, March 18, through April 22
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
DAVA’s Mo’print show In Between takes a multicultural viewpoint by presenting print works from a wide range of social identities: ethnic, linguistic, differently abled, or by gender or sexual preference, to name a few. The overarching theme is not meant to separate people into groups, but rather aims to reach out and honor an all-inclusive celebration of human diversity through art.
Christian Millet, Fractions
Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway, Englewood
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 7 p.m.
The Dallas-based Peruvian artist and graffitist Christian Millet, a great-grandson of French realist Jean-Francois Millet, has his own modern style when it comes to painting, whether the finished work hangs on a wall or is painted directly on it in large scale (such as the new mural wrapping the gallery building). Influenced equally by art of the Mayan culture and today’s street art, Millet brings a selection of works priced between $20 and $1,250 to Talk Gallery, and will hand out limited-edition prints to the first 25 art-lovers to arrive at the reception. More perks: The mixologists of Salta Events will be serving up a Peruvian mocktail for guests.
Lois R. Lupica and Chad Henry, Etudes
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 22
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
At Sync, encaustic painter Lois Lupica presents new cold-wax-and-oil abstracts on cradleboard, some revealing whispers of landscape in the shadows. Joining her in answering to the theme of Etudes, Chad Henry offers his own impressionistic abstractions by cutting up, collaging and upcycling old paintings into new ones.
Dan Drossman and Jeff Wenzel, Hell for Leather
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 18, through April 7
Opening Reception: Friday, March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artists Dan Drossman and Jeff Wenzel had some fun with the idea of painting like Hell for Leather, an aphorism for going as fast as one can, to create work for their like-titled exhibition at Bitfactory. The resulting intuition-heavy canvases glow with uninhibited energy. As an aside, Drossman is still reeling after the Waiting Room, an alternative gallery he curates in RiNo, was burgled by a man dressed all in black, who got away with eight works worth $27,600 that were on display for a show he arranged with friends and classmates from his 2006 graduating class at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Drossman has started a GoFundMe campaign to reimburse the artists for their losses, in particular painter Jill Alexander, who lost four paintings.
Lucy Tellez, Mini Pumpkin Seeds—A Tribute to My Mom, Charlotte
Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street
Saturday, March 19, through March 26
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 19, 4 to 7 p.m., and
Spring Equinox/Full Moon Ceremony, 6 to 8 p.m.
Denver artist Lucy Tellez’s artistic tribute to her mother opens Saturday at Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery. The show, Mini Pumpkin Seeds, is a collection of visual stories about growing up in East L.A. The title refers to an envelope of seeds from Tellez’s late mother that she found in box of letters, but had never planted. If you go to the reception, hang in for Bella Luna’s Spring Equinox/Full Moon Ceremony, a spiritual event for setting intentions as spring rolls in.
Spring Equinox Reception
Dikeou Pop-up, 312 East Colfax Avenue
Sunday, March 20, 1 to 3 p.m.
Free, RSVP in advance
The Dikeou Pop-up will also welcome the equinox with a party and a continuing look at artist Devon Dikeou’s Mid-Career Smear show. Enjoy bites and mimosas, music from Dikeou’s vinyl collection and other surprises, including guest portrait photos on-the-spot by Anthony Camera.
Call for Proposals: Art 2 C on Havana Street 2022-2024, by April 17
Artists, take note: Art 2 C on Havana Street has issued a call for public-art proposals for sculptural works to be displayed along Aurora’s Havana Street corridor beginning this year in October and running through 2024. It’s a great opportunity for artists throughout the region, including Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas and Nebraska. Stipends will be awarded. Find guidelines, information and application link here; the deadline is April 17.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected]