More Mo’Print Essentials, Now Through Mid-April

click to enlarge Betsy Margolius, "One More Mile," 2022. Betsy Margolius, William Havu Gallery

click to enlarge A recent etching by master printer Mark Lunning of Open Press. Mark Lunning, Space Gallery

click to enlarge A small print by Brandon Williams, part of the Mixed Grit show for Mo'Print 2022. Brandon Williams

click to enlarge A Katie Hoffman print now at Edge Gallery. Katie Hoffman

click to enlarge Meet the artists at Mo'Print's Open Portfolio event. Courtesy of Mo'Print

click to enlarge Find zines galore at the Denver Small Press Fest. Kels Choo, Pikes Peak Zine Fest

Amy Cordova, “How Many Broken Hearts.” Amy Cordova

click to enlarge Try your hand at block printing at the Denver Art Museum. Denver Art Museum

click to enlarge Courtesy of Art Gym

click to enlarge A T-shirt design from a free Ink Lounge L!BERTee screen-printing event. Stuart Alden, Ink Lounge

click to enlarge Meet Big Ink's Big Tuna press at the Arvada Center. Big Ink

Steamroller printing in action at RMCAD. Courtesy of RMCAD

Yes, Mo’Print is like the steamroller mentioned at the end of this post, ever pushing forward and never missing a beat. But it does come to an end around the middle of April, whether we’ve had our fill or not. That notwithstanding, if you have to pick and choose to the bitter end, here are’s last-round picks to guide you through the final throes. Until 2024!Painter, printmaker and educator Betsy Margolius represents Mo’Print through April at the William Havu Gallery, where hershow opens alongside exhibitions by the art couple Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix. Margolius put in years of printmaking training at the University of New Mexico (under the tutelage of Garo Antresian, a co-founder of the Tamarind Institute of Lithography), the University of Denver and working with master printer Bud Shark. Her work here combines mixed media with simple monotypes and linocuts, some layered with chine collé to create patchworks of dense patterns, often inspired by nature. Along with the popular stylistic landscapes by the Felixes, Havu Gallery will be a must-see venue this month and next.Mo’Print wouldn’t be complete without the work of Mark Lunning, a master printer and major player in the Denver printmaking community, where his Open Press Ltd. Studio served as a center for all things print in the city for thirty years. Lunning moved the studio to Sterling in 2018, but is getting some love from Space Gallery for the 2022 Month of Printmaking, a biennial Denver tradition he helped found and promote. Lunning’s recent prints demonstrate his versatility and mastery of techniques. Pure perfection.Master printer Gregory Santos’s collaborational printmaking project Mixed Grit invites four artists from across the country every four months to create artworks on small lithographic stones sent in the mail. They then return the stones to Santos at Denver’s Art Gym, where he prints five-edition runs of each work. Firehouse offers a chance to see the whole collection, a perfect introduction to this year’s Month of Printmaking 2022.The Edge co-op is embedding itself in printmaking showcases for most of March, with two exhibitions — one a community-wide open-entry show, and the other a member show. Variety is what you get, and possibly some good buys from folks you perhaps know — or don’t know. This, by the way, is Edge’s last show at the Art Hub, as the co-op and its neighbors get ready to put down roots at the nearby 40 West Arts District Arts Center, rising up in a newly renovated building a block away.Open Portfolio is Mo’Print’s gift to its public: a full face-to-face afternoon of browsing printmaker portfolios without a middleman. Learn about techniques practiced by individual artists, from students to old hands, and don’t be afraid to buy that one print you keep going back to look at. Prints are a great gateway to collecting, if you’re unsure about where to start. You’ll need to register for a timed-entry slot for the free event, as well as the Denver Botanic Gardens general admission, also sold by timed entry, and event spots are going fast.Among so many other niches, printmaking comprises the gamut of print media, from a simple zine to a one-of-a-kind handmade letterpress publication or poster. How convenient that the Denver Small Press Fest is back this month after a long two-year hiatus forced by pandemic conditions, settling in for a day in the cushy digs of the CVA galleries. More than fifty vendors will be pushing their print wares — including zines, journals, periodicals, small press publications, art and printmaking — while screen-printing demos by Indy Ink will entice guests to join in and try printmaking themselves. Put together by Leon Gallery, Peter Miles Bergman and Heather Link Bergman of is PRESS, zinester Kels Choo, editor Kaela Martin and comic artist Lonnie MF Allen, the event will make you appreciate what happens behind the scenes of a print-based business, or at a magazine or book publishing house.Half of the sixteen women participating in this portfolio exchange are of Indigenous heritage, invited by acclaimed artist Melanie Yazzie, a print educator at CU Boulder, while the other eight are of mixed background, invited by Catherine Prose of Midwestern State University. All together, the group is bent on opening up a conversation about missing and murdered indigenous women. The resulting group print series kickstarts that discussion. Yazzie and fellow participating artist Sylvia Montero will give an artist talk on March 12 following a formal opening reception for the show, which runs through the end of March.The Denver Art Museum’s Print Jam invites the public to get messy with an army of experts in the museum’s Creative Hub, leading folks through process demonstrations of letterpress printing, lithography, intaglio techniques, monoprints, relief printing and more. Get the drift of printmaking from some of Colorado’s top practitioners, including master printer Mark Lunning, and then you might be brave enough to try some of Mo’Print’s remaining workshops , if they’re not sold out!Art Gym’s second Mo’Print show of the season is usually a national showcase. That remains true in 2022 with, an invitational exhibition that will get you up-to-the-minute with the latest experimental and alternative trends sweeping the American printmaking scene.Mo’Print has several events that allow the public to get up close and personal with printmakers working in all styles, but the Studio and Print Tour, a regional safari that lands art lovers rights inside the studios where the artists make their magic, is probably the most comprehensive. It’s also a lot of fun — an opportunity to shmooze, learn about techniques, see works-in-process and finished ones, too. Keep in mind that Saturday is the most packed itinerary of the weekend, and some artist only participate on one day or the other, so it’s best to choose your course in advance, using the maps provided online Stuart Alden’s Ink Lounge is one of Denver’s little treasures, a place where one can participate in printmaking — and in politics. The working screen-printing shop is hosting two print exhibitions sourced from both of those specialties: The yard-sign show, created for the 2020 election, has been updated to reflect ongoing unsolved issues we continue to face in 2022.celebrates how Alden chose to spend his PPP loans in 2020 and 2021 to print the yard signs mentioned above, as well as to host participatory public screen-printing workshops resulting in more than a thousand free protest T-shirts printed in twenty designs (the next event is on April 16 , just in time for Earth Day). Good deeds deserve our attention!Big Ink, a national initiative bringing large-format wood-block printing demonstrations to cities across the nation, will land at the Arvada Center over the first weekend in April, putting two groups of Colorado printmakers to work with Big Ink’s unusual transportable “Big Tuna” press. Observing is free, and when we say big, we mean BIG: The press makes 4-by-8-foot prints.D’art Gallery gets in the Mo’Print mode with a late but comprehensive exhibition, juried by Melanie Yazzie and focusing on innovation in the printmaking world. This call for entries goes big by including the use of mixed media on top of the vast variety of printmaking techniques for an expanded look at print possibilities. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best in Show and three Honorable Mentions.The Cone Zone typically signals the end of Mo’Print for another year, but it’s a really big climax. In another display of large-scale printing, participating artists will prepare humongous wood or fiberboard blocks that are placed on the pavement and pressed down by a two-ton steamroller. Prints will then be peeled off the block to be hung for a show in RMCAD’s Rotunda Gallery. It’s a fitting spectacle for Mo’Print's last hurrah. There is a $30 fee to participate; see guidelines and register online in advance no later than April 9 . Spectating is free.