Art Attack: The Best New Shows This Weekend in Denver

click to enlarge Heather Butler creates "A Constellation of Happiness" at Understudy. Heather Butler

click to enlarge Floyd D. Tunson, “Racial/Facial Recognition.” Floyd D. Tunson

click to enlarge New works by Doug Spencer at Meow Wolf Denver. Photo by Elise Trivers | Courtesy of Meow Wolf

click to enlarge Sandy Skoglund, "Early Morning," 2021/1981, pigmented ink print. Sandy Skoglund, courtesy of RULE Gallery

click to enlarge Peter Yumi, untitled work from Synth World Is Real. Peter Yumi

click to enlarge Raymundo Muñoz, “Prayers at the Precipice,” detail. Raymundo Muñoz

click to enlarge Zoid Ham, “Hold Fast to Dreams,” 2022, mixed-media collage, triptych based on Langston Hughes. Zoid Ham

click to enlarge A fanciful fossil by Nicole Grosjean. Nicole Grosjean

click to enlarge Rick Stoner shares his recovery from a spinal infection through art at the Firehouse. Rick Stoner

It’s a fine weekend to see new art around Denver, topped by a definitive two-venue salute to the work of Floyd D. Tunson , split between the RedLine Center for Contemporary Art and the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities . But on other planes, ILA Gallery leaves street art behind for exhibitions by Alto Gallery’s Raymundo Muñoz and up-and-coming Brooklyn star Alexis Myre, Peter Yumi spins another Fruitlandia fable at Pirate, and a new long-term immersive journey debuts at Spectra Art Space You never know what you’re gonna get on Friday night, but it looks like this week’s gettings are good.Reflect on the reflections that rule Heather Butler’s installation at Understudy, which opened last weekend for a run through June. Central to the piece are mobile sculptures, hand-decorated with original art and mirrors. As they move, the mirrors reflect stickers adhered to the gallery walls, the faces of viewers in the room and kaleidoscopic video projections. As in life itself, nothing stands still and everything changes. Visit the exhibition Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m., daily through June 26. Butler will be there in person on closing day.There’s a reason that veteran painter Floyd Tunson — a son of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood who now lives and teaches in the Colorado Springs area — has been so present in galleries and museums lately. He began expressing social justice statements through art long before questionable police shootings of Black men and women widely raised the public conversation on systemic racism in the U.S., inspiring work that’s right in tune in the present, under the watch of the Black Lives Matter movement. His skillful portfolio of paintings, mixed media, sculptures and installations makes forthright declarations on a human level., a massive fifty-year survey of Tunson’s work, unfolds this weekend in two spaces — the Arvada Center’s main gallery and RedLine — co-curated by Daisy McGowan of the UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art, Collin Parson at the Arvada Center, and Tunson’s longtime agent, Wylene Carol. It joins Endangered: A Celebration of the FAC at Colorado College acquisition of "Hearts & Minds, " which opened at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in May, for a well-deserved and unforgettable Front Range blitz.At the Arvada Center, Tunson’s exhibition is part of a trio of solos by Colorado artists, along with community activist Anthony Garcia Sr., and Spanish-born abstract painter Lola Montejo. And at RedLine, Tunson’s work is joined by the sideshow, comprising 22 blown-up images printed on fabric imagined by Canada’s King Khan and designed by artist Michael Eaton under the mentorship of the filmmaker and tarot enthusiast Alejandro Jodorowsky. Khan based the deck on notable Black individuals from real life and curated a playlist of tunes to go with each image; the tracks will accompany the exhibition.Denver artist Doug Spencer champions fumage, a medium with surrealist roots that uses smoke to mark a clear surface. But in more recent works, he adds colored gradients with an airbrush to give his ghostly imagery more visual life. For his Galleri Gallery exhibition, Spencer has gone larger, more colorful and more dramatic, imagining a time when new natural directions salvage the earth in the face of ecological disaster, and the smoke of present-day wildfires might vanish. You do need to buy a ticket to attend the opening or view the show, so plan on sticking around to experience some more Meow Wolf magic.Echoing Sandy Skoglund’s inclusion in the current photography showat the Denver Art Museum, Rule Gallery has pulled out a selection of photographs and sculptural artifacts — such as a cast polyester resin goldfish — made in conjunction with Skoglund’s installations. Recently, Skoglund revisited her archive of photo negatives, finding new-to-the-public images that were once passed over; Rule is showing them off for the first time.Peter Yumi has been inventing and reinventing the imaginary culture of "Fruitlandia" for a few years now, resulting in themed exhibitions based on pseudo-history, the power of symbols and human folly. The latest,, reflects Yumi’s own interest in making electronic music, drinking Squirt soda and orgies (whether by direct participation or just as a concept, we don’t know). Whatever the case, Yumi’s openings are always a blast — there will be gallons of Squirt to imbibe, and Yumi will be synth-jamming with music partner Chris Barker and vocalist Brenda Stumpf on June 18. Also showing: Pirate member Tricia Vitrano and guest artist B. Erin Cole ofILA fetes local artist and linocut master Raymundo Muñoz, a familiar face at Alto Gallery and a member of the Birdseed Collective, and Alexis Myre, a local now based in Brooklyn, for a pair of solos with different outcomes. Muñoz’s show focuses on the artist’s relationship with the art scene over ten years, remembering its rising and falling stars as a larger constellation unique to Denver. Myre works in a variety of mediums, creating wall pieces and sculpture from felted, hand-sewn, found and/or tautly strung thread elements, some with mathematical formatting and others finding harmony in organic shapes or a mix of the two.For his new installation in the Storeroom window, Black artist Zoid Ham has, as the title implies, built upon a dream from, but it’s perhaps an Afrofuturist dream beset by history. Ham will host a private opening on Friday, June 10, with gift bags; a reading from Ham’s book of poetry,; and a variety of artf orms, including paintings, prints, sculpture and wearable art. You'll need to RSVP to get on the list.The fossils made by Nicole Grosjean of Paper Fauna are sheer and light as a feather, made of paper instead of rock and bone. Some are drawn and others embossed into thick 3-D molded forms on handmade paper, and all are beautiful. Plus, many are not necessarily fossils of this world, and some unworldly creatures find their way into Grosjean’s jewelry line.We love the idea of pairing poets and drawing, both of which can be random products of the subconscious mind, in this show that also marks the reopening of Georgia, the well-curated gallery in Sommer Browning’s garage, after a long break. It’s also the perfect vehicle to showcase local poets and their new book releases through readings, Several introductions are scheduled throughout the run, beginning with a double reading by Michael Joseph Walsh and Jeffrey Pethybridge at the opening. Georgia is otherwise open for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.Spectra will premier, the latest in a string of Novo Ita immersive experiences created at the gallery, with a VIP opening on Friday, June 10. The new continuation — using art and augmented reality created by a large team of Spectra artists — offers a spectacular opening night package in two tiers with free sound baths, oracle card readings, live music and DJs, food and drink, and a re-entry pass for later in the run — in addition to first-look bragging rights. After that, the ticket price goes down, but so will the crowd, during the adventure’s run through September.Representational artist Rick Stoner, with a long-lived career and reputation, was downed last year by a spinal infection, with resulting hospitalization, surgeries and rehab putting his work on hold. Post-recovery, Stoner is introducing a new body of work at the Firehouse that’s been fed by the experience, tracing visuals and experiences from his recovery period and debuting new abstract sculptures, representing a deviation from past work. Also on view: Artist in residence Jono Wright in the South Gallery.You don’t often have a chance to celebrate an elite national annual juried show’s Diamond Jubilee, but just like the NBA, the Gilpin Arts Juried Show hits its 75th anniversary in 2022. The show opens to the public June 11 with a party, awards ceremony and first public look at the show.