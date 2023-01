Art Attack: What to See This Week in Denver and Beyond

Kei Ito, “Aborning New Light,” video still. © Kei Ito, courtesy of C4fap

Jenna Annunziato, "Forest of the Forgotten" (detail). Jenna Annunziato, courtesy of Union Hall

click to enlarge Mai Wyn, “King of the Forest (Moose with Nuthatch),” 2022, oil on stainless steel. Mai Wyn

Jeff Pucket, "Utah." Jeff Puckett

click to enlarge Robert Weinberg, "Leonder Taylor." Robert Weinberg

click to enlarge Laura Ball, “Cosmos,” 2022, watercolor, ink, gouache,acrylic and graphite. Laura Ball, courtesy of David B. Smith Gallery

click to enlarge Jen Starling, “In My Bones,” mixed media. Jen Starling, courtesy of Walker Fine Art

click to enlarge Robert Blunk, "Studio Fragments." Robert Blunk

Sarah Polzin, "Moth." Sarah Polzin

click to enlarge Natascha Seideneck, Melanie Walker and Angela Faris Belt share walls for Air of The Ancients at Artworks in Loveland. Natascha Seideneck, Melanie Walker and Angela Faris Belt

click to enlarge Alexandra Elliott, “Ondas Black,” 2021, broken glass and watercolor on canvas. Alexandra Elliott

click to enlarge Alexandra Elliott, "White Sands." David Eichler

[email protected]