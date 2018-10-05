Mile High Haunts: City of the Dead and Asylum Are a Match Made in Hell

Denver newcomer Danielle Look is visiting the city's spookiest sites for this month's Mile High Haunts series.

Two mainstays in the Denver haunted-house scene are now under one roof northeast of the city. Asylum (formerly at 6100 East 39th Avenue) has joined the fifteen-member family of haunts managed by the Denver-based Thirteenth Floor Entertainment group, and moved to the Mile High Flea Market, where it now stands alongside City of the Dead. It's a match made in hell, resulting in more scary bangs for your Halloween bucks.

Parking is easy and free, with clear direction from the attendant and helpful signs posted everywhere. Once you’ve parked and gotten your tickets, you head to an entrance to City of the Dead guarded by two giant reapers, so have your camera ready for photo ops before you hop in line. (Pro tip: Be sure to dress appropriately on nights with inclement weather, as your wait will only be partially covered.)