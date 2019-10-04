The Great Pumpkin Patches of 2019

Halloween's less than a month away, and Denver area farms have a cornucopia of pumpkins for you to pick up and carve, decorate or simply stare at. From mazes to autumn foods to hay rides, the offerings at these nine pumpkin patches will inspire you to go out of your gourd, hunting for this year's jack-o'-lantern. Here are the nine best pumpkin patches in the Denver area.

EXPAND Go pick your own pumpkins at Anderson Farms. Anderson Farms

Anderson Farms

6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie

303-828-5210

Each year, this Erie eerie farm hosts an extravaganza of fall fun, from a crazy combine slide to a weekend pumpkin cannon to a giant jump pad. Enjoy mini car rides, go-carts, animals to see and pet, a tire mountain, kids' forts to climb on and more. The Anderson Farms Fall Festival has been going strong for more than twenty years, and it's a Denver family favorite. Get a ride in a wagon to the pumpkin patch and pick your squash from more than seventy varieties. Tickets run $12 during the week and $19 on weekends (children three and under are free), now until November 3.

Take a tractor ride to the fields to get your pumpkins. Cotton Wood Farms

Cottonwood Farms

10600 Isabelle Road, Lafayette

720-890-4766

Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., now until October 31, families can flock to this quaint Lafayette farm and hunt for the perfect pumpkin. Borrow a red wagon or bring your own to haul your orange-tinged loot. Then head to the hay-bale maze or corn maze, see some farm animals and enjoy a wagon ride on the weekends. It's free, Sunday through Friday, but on Saturdays, admission runs $5 for ages 6 to 64 and is free for everybody else.

EXPAND Pose for pictures with pumpkins and pick your own at Chatfield Farms. Linnea Covington

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Pumpkin Festival

October 11 to 13

8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

720-865-3500

If you want to get a pumpkin from the great pumpkin patch at Chatfield Farms, check out the Pumpkin Festival from October 11 to 13. This family favorite spot opens up ten-acres of land from which you can take your pick. There's also a seven-acre corn maze to get lost in (and a mini maze for little kids), a giant bounce pillow, caramel apples, food trucks, pony rides and the whole farm to explore. On this special weekend, expect face paint, carnival games and a challenging obstacle course. Prices range from $6 to $10, depending on age and status.

EXPAND So many pumpkins at Flat Acres Farm. Flat Acres Farm

Flat Acres Farm

11321 Dransfeldt Road, Parker

303-805-1038

The big question: What can't you do at this pumpkin patch? There's a corn maze, giant Jenga game, bounce houses, a tractor-pulled hay ride, corn hole, petting zoo, a climbing wall, corn maze, a kids' hay-bale maze and more. The pumpkin patch proves epic too, and there are hundreds of gourds to choose from. Ages two and under are free and everyone else is $14. Visit now until October 31, Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EXPAND The pumpkin patch at Hill's Harvest. Hill's Harvest

Hill's Harvest

3225 East 124th Avenue, Thornton

303-882-0488

Take a free hay ride on the weekend and enjoy the crisp air at this Thornton farm. There's a large pumpkin patch to hunt for the perfect jack-o'-lantern, tiny decorative pumpkins, Indian corn, hay bales and other white or orange squash to decorate your harvest-themed house. The farm also sells pumpkin pies and has instructions on how to best make your own from the sugar pumpkins grown right there. And, if you need a little spice to get you through the day, there are freshly roasted green chilies for purchase. It's open until October 31, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Maize In the City's pile of pumpkins. Linnea Covington

Maize in the City

10451 McKay Road Unit 1, Thornton

720-408-0006

Not only does this venue boast an epic twenty-acre corn maze, but there's also an "easy-pick" pumpkin patch to explore. The maze costs $9 to $12 (or $5 for the mini maze), but it's free to look over the pumpkins, which cost between $1 and $20. Choose from a classic orange jack-o'-lantern or get something different, including Cinderella pumpkins, white pumpkins, cotton candy pumpkins and more. There are also pie pumpkins, in case you want to go full-on fall, and plenty of Indian corn and gourds to decorate the house. The almost-daily festivities include pony rides, a petting zoo, a mini train, a corn launcher, a playground, and for $12, you can get a pass to jump on the bouncy house all day. Visit now until October 31.

EXPAND Fit as many pumpkins in a wagon as you can at Miller Farms. Facebook/Miller Farms

Miller Farms

13912 CR 19, Platteville

970-785-6133

If you have ever been to the farmers' market and noticed a stand brimming with veggies and signs that read $10 to fill a bag, well, chances are that was Miller Farms. Learn more about this operation by heading to the Fall Festival, now until mid-November, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Take a hayride around the 180 acres of fields and get ready to pick your own vegetables, be that carrots, onions, Indian corn, winter squash, or, of course, pumpkins. There's also a Croc-pit (yes, a giant pile of old Croc clogs) to play in, antique tractors to snap selfies with, farm animals to visit with and a corn maze. Prices range from $15 to $22 per person, but include all the activities and the produce you pick (as long as you can haul it). Add a wagon-load of goodies onto the deal for another $35 and get all the pumpkins you need.

Munson Farms

Located 75th Street and Valmont Road, Boulder

720-971-8847

In Boulder, you can literally pick your own pumpkin at this small and charming farm or head to the farm stand and choose one from the pre-cut selection. Expect white pumpkins, orange pumpkins, long flat ones, tiny balls of squash, and beautiful gourds to decorate your fall table. Before you fill your arms with pumpkins, take a hay ride or walk around the corn maze. It's free to enter the farm, but the gourds are for sale. Stop by daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

EXPAND Pumpkins growing at Rock Creek Farm. Rock Creek Farm

Rock Creek Farm

2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield

303-465-9565

At 120-acres, this is one of the biggest pumpkin patches in the metro area. Find the perfect jack-o'-lantern for your Halloween spread, or let everyone in your party choose their favorite pumpkin to take home. Sheers are provided, so you can actually cut it fresh, and admission to the patch and activities are free. Prices for pumpkins range from $1 for tiny ones to $8 for one you pick yourself. Enjoy discounts for the more you buy. While there, visit the farm animals and take a turn in the corn maze. Festivities run daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless the weather is really bad.

