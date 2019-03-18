Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Whether you're trying to rally for work or calling in sick with a green beer hangover, Mondays can be tough after a weekend of revelry. But you have no excuse for not getting out and enjoying yourself. While the days ahead are free of street-crowding holidays — would you even want another one so soon? — there's no shortage of bargain entertainment opportunities. Whether you want to join a crowd of extras for a music video shoot commemorating a historic local protest or simply enjoy complimentary samplings of the city's arts and music scenes, you'll have no excuse for boredom. Here are the five best free events in the Denver area this week.

Courtesy of CU Art Museum

pARTicipate: Documenting Change

Tuesday, March 19, noon to 1:45 p.m.

CU Art Museum

Scientists aren't the only people chronicling the changing landscapes of the Anthropocene era; from the Renaissance to the modern day, artists have been highly attuned to the natural world. Documenting Change: Our Climate (Past, Present, Future), an exhibition of art and data on display through April 13 at the University of Colorado Art Museum, juxtaposes century-spanning photo collections documenting glacial erosion with Romantic-era landscape paintings to show the devastation of climate change. Join facilitator pARTicipate Ben White for an insightful midday tour through the Erin Espelie- and Hope Saska-curated exhibit; space is limited, so email taylor.hosford@colorado.edu to RSVP, and visit CU Art Museum's events calendar to learn more.