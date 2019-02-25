Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

As the year's shortest month draws to an abrupt close, many readers may find themselves stymied by the upcoming obligations of a fresh round of bills. While we can't make life in Denver more affordable, we can provide information on bargain merrymaking. Drag queens, comedians, chamber musicians and various members of the local literati band together all week long to present some of the Queen City's finest cultural offerings free of charge. Read on for five ideal ways to stay fiscally solvent and thoroughly entertained during the days ahead.

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night

Monday, February 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

hi-dive

Add a welcome dose of freakiness to February's final Monday when God Save the Queens returns with another compelling argument that nothing honors the muckraking spirit of punk rock more than flouting gender norms in fabulous fashion. This week's edition of the drag dance party chosen by Westword as Denver's Best Queer Music Night includes a Queen-off between performers Heavenly Powers, Neurotika Killz, Heroine Killz, Pax the TransWitch, Harry Pickle and S?xy Sadie, served up with a gender- and genre-blending soundtrack of punk, goth, death rock, queercore and riot grrrl standards peppered with a wide range of unexpected needle drops. Sponsored by the bookish bon vivants behind Suspect Press and hosted once again by Denver Drag Royal Novelí, God Save the Queens is an all-inclusive invitation to shirk conventions in the name of fun. Go to the hi-dive's box office page to register for free and find out more.

Music With Friends: "Inventive Percussion & Strings"

Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 6 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

Join a kindly quartet of Friends of Chamber Music-affiliated musicians for a future-facing program of bold new works from young composers when the Music With Friends concert series continues with "Inventive Percussion & Strings." Ensemble Faucheux's Julie Strom, Robyn Julyan, Ben Tomkins, Catherine Beeson and Jennifer Choi work through a modern repertoire that includes Angelica Negrón's "Bubblegum Grass/Peppermint Field," Christian Woehr's "Djembach," Caroline Shaw's "Limestone & Felt" and Nico Muhly's "Big Time" in an intimate performance that doubles as a live reappraisal of the contemporary canon. Call 303-388-9839, email tickets@friendsofchambermusic.com, or visit the Friends of Chamber Music events calendar to secure a free seat.

Dead Hippie Comedy Show

Wednesday, February 27, 8 to 10 p.m.

Dead Hippie Brewing

Untap a fresh keg of jokes when the Dead Hippie Comedy Show returns to its eponymous brewery with another round of hops and hahas. Co-hosts Lizzy Wolfson and Elliot Broder invite the loyal legions of Denver comedy nerds to ignore their televisions and venture south to Sheridan for a cavalcade of the best local and touring standups available. February's lineup includes Mile High mirth merchants Evan Johnson, Aaron Hernandez and Sarah Benson, feature performer Matthew Broussard (Comedy Central Half Hour, The Tonight Show) and headliner Janae Burris. Treat yourself to a dose of mid-week wackiness; visit WolfHawk Comedy's Facebook events page to learn more.

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There? host Bree Davies V.Lee

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

Thursday, February 28, 8 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Rising from a brief hiatus with a fresh sense of purpose, Hello? Denver? Are You Still There? roars back onto the Mutiny Transmissions airwaves with a full-throated endorsement of the Right to Survive campaign, an effort to protect the dignity and security of people experiencing homelessness. Learn everything you need to know about Initiative 300 — which will be on the May municipal ballot — when the civically minded chat show returns to Mutiny Information Cafe for its first live recording of 2019. Occasional Westword scribe Bree Davies welcomes guests Terese Howard of Denver Homeless Out Loud and Nathan Davis Hunt from Interfaith Alliance of Colorado for an overdue conversation about the locals who've been swept aside by the wave of prosperity currently cresting in the Mile High. Whether you choose to join the live in-bookstore audience or listen at home, the show offers a can't-miss discussion about an essential issue. Register and find more information on the Hello? Denver? Are You Still There? Eventbrite page. (*In the interest of full disclosure, I also host a show on the Mutiny Transmissions podcast network.)

Jazzetry guest host Brice Maiurro. Matt Diss of ALOC Media

Jazzetry: Stout Month Edition

Thursday, February 28, 9 p.m.

Southern Sun Pub & Brewery

Free verse with a syncopated soundtrack await when Jazzetry returns with another round of spoken word and improvised music to close out Stout Month at Boulder's Southern Sun Pub & Brewery. Guest host Brice Maiurro leads the proceedings through a seamless blend of live poetry readings and jazzy improvisation. Don't let the fusion confuse you; celebrate the 26th anniversary of Southern Sun with all that Jazzetry. Find out more on ALOC Media's Facebook events page.



