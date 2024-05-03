BETC Plays With Fire Festival Showcases Colorado-Based Playwrights

“It’s a play with music, but not a traditional musical,” Hartwell clarifies. "Since it's about rock and roll, it needed to include live rock music. I'd never quite written a play quite like this, so it was helpful to work with BETC's Writers Group; they helped me give it more structure and flesh out the characters."



In addition to these public performances, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Jeffrey Wolf and Vanessa Bowie Rankin presented their work to students at Dawson School, the Arts HUB and Manhattan Middle School of Arts and Academics. As this year's Writers Groups conclude, Beasley reflects on the community impact of the Plays With Fire festival.



"For those who aren’t new play development devotees, I'm hoping they have a good time, get engaged with the story and just respond honestly, emotionally and intellectually to what they see," Beasley says. "For audiences more familiar with new play development, I believe these are extremely strong plays in terms of potential for future productions elsewhere. At the local level, it is exciting to be able to see what might become a hit play in Colorado first."