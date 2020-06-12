Black Lives Matter Mural Project Taking Over Broadway Today

While artists with the Black Love Mural Festival are painting protective covers around statues and monuments in Civic Center Park, other artists will be creating a Black Lives Matter street mural along the 1400 block of Broadway, a project that will close the street from 13th to 17th avenues today, June 12.

Local artist Adri Norris designed the mural; she'll be working with Pat Milbery, the creator of the "Love This City" campaign who just finished a Denver-sanctioned street mural on the other side of Civic Center Park, on Bannock Street right in front of the Denver City and County Building. While that block is now permanently closed to vehicular traffic, the Broadway closure is only temporary; it lasts until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Finishing a street mural this fast will require some help, so Norris and Milbery are calling on local Denver creatives — in particular, black, indigenous and other artists of color — as well as community volunteers to be a part of the process, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

The project is a partnership between the City of Denver and the artists; they say it's being "undertaken in the spirit of collaboration and alliance, creating a platform for voices of color, and building community voices against racial injustice."