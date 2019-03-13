A Boulder Artist Wants Democrats to Dump the Donkey

The time for Democrats to dump the donkey has come, says Boulder-based illustrator Stephen Parlato. What does he think should replace it? His Flag Horse.

He initially created the collage character for his 2003 children's tale, The World That Loved Books.



"The premise of that book is that there once was a world where even the animals loved to read and what everyone read, they became, until they closed their books and became themselves again, only smarter," Parlato explains. "So the horse image is for a horse reading about flags and feeling so proud waving at even strangers. It was sort of an anti-xenophobic message within the book; the flag was welcoming, and that there was reason to be proud."

Shortly after the book was published, a Republican candidate running for office in Florida contacted Parlato about licensing the image for his campaign. "I had to tell them, "No. I’m a lifelong Democrat, and I couldn’t in good conscience allow you to use it,'" Parlato recalls.