Adrian Miller, Julian Rubinstein and all the Colorado Book Award Winners

June 26, 2022 7:43AM

The hits keep coming for Julian Rubinstein, author of The Holly.
Colorado Humanities announced the winners of the Colorado Book Awards on June 25, and among the fifteen categories were some familiar names.

Adrian Miller, fresh from a win in the James Beard Awards for Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, this time took the prize in History. And Julian Rubinstein snagged the General Nonfiction award for The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood; Westword published an excerpt from that book in May 2021. Rubinstein's parallel documentary, The Holly, won an audience choice award after its premiere at the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride last month.

The complete lineup of winners:

Anthology
Shadow Atlas: Dark Landscapes of the Americas
Edited by Carina Bissett, Hillary Dodge, and Joshua Viola and illustrated by Aaron Lovett; Hex Publishers

Biography
Alpha: Eddie Gallagher and the War for the Soul of the Navy Seals
By David Philipps; Penguin Random House

Children’s Literature
Read Island
By Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan; Read Island LLC

Creative Nonfiction
Desert Chrome: Water, a Woman, and Wild Horses in the West
By Kathryn Wilder; Torrey House Press

General Fiction
Mixed Company
By Jenny Shank, Texas Review Press

General Nonfiction
The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood
By Julian Rubinstein;  Farrar, Straus, and Giroux

Historical Fiction
The Cape Doctor
By E.J. Levy; Little, Brown and Company

History
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue
By Adrian Miller;the University of North Carolina Press

Juvenile Literature
Alone
By Megan E. Freeman;Simon & Schuster

Literary Fiction
What If We Were Somewhere Else
By Wendy J. Fox; Santa Fe Writers Project

Mystery
Red Rabbit on the Run
By Jodi Bowersox; JB Artistry

Poetry
We the Jury
By Wayne Miller; Milkweed Editions

Science Fiction/Fantasy
The Reincarnationist Papers
By D. Eric Maikranz; Blackstone Publishing

Thriller
The Dead Husband: A Novel
By Carter Wilson; Sourcebooks

Young Adult Literature
Rise of the Red Hand
By Olivia Chadha, Erewhon Books

Find more information on coloradohumanities.org.






