Fall Arts Guide 2022: Hundreds of Things to Do in Colorado

EVENTS AND FESTIVALS
September 16-18 and September 23-25: 52nd annual Denver Oktoberfest: A staple two-weekend festival in downtown Denver since 1969. Highlights include the VIP Prost Beer Hall, stein hoisting, live music, keg bowling, costume contest and the Long Dog Derby. Fridays, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; free gate admission, VIP option, $95-$250, 21st and Larimer streets, thedenveroktoberfest.com.
September 16-17: Snowmass Wine Festival: Friday evening wine dinner, 6:30 p.m., $175, Viceroy Snowmass, 130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village. Saturday Grand Tasting, 1:30 to 5 p.m., $95, Snowmass Town Park, 2835 Brush Creek Road, Aspen, snowmasswinefestival.com.
September 16-18: Snowmass Balloon Festival: Three days of morning balloon launches and a Friday-evening Balloon Night Glow. Balloon Launches: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 9 a.m.; Night Glow: Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. Events are free, 2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-balloon-festival/2022-09-16.
Through September 30: Supernova 7th Dimension: The first festival in the world dedicated exclusively to digital animation and motion art, with free public LED and other display formats that position motion art and animation as a form of creative engagement. Events: Night Lights Denver: Commissioned, looping animations projected on the side of the D&F Clocktower, nightly from dusk until midnight, 1601 Arapahoe Street, nightlightsdenver.com. Enter the Supernova 7th Dimension: Saturday, September 17, 5 to 10 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Silent Screen: Digital Animation Exhibition on Downtown LED Screens, Saturday September 17, noon to 8 p.m. Digital Animation Festival: Friday September 23, 4 to 8 p.m., Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue. Best of Supernova 7th Dimension: In conjunction with the Street Wise Mural Festival, Sunday, October 2, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org/supernova. Supernova Feature Programs: Virtual viewing of festival programs, denverdigerati.org/7th-dimension-feature-programs. Information and reservations: denverdigerati.org/7th-dimension, supernovadenver.com.
September 17: Meow Wolf Denver Convergiversary: Help Convergence Station celebrate one year since opening its quantum transit station doors to the public. Day Party: An all-ages celebration with an artist village and spectacular surprises spilling out into the parking lot: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., special $15 timed admission. Night Party: 21+ Dance party with music by DJs on several stages throughout the complex: Doors 9 p.m., show 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $99. 1338 1st Street, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
September 17-18: Art on the Green: An art fair with music, food trucks, adult beverages and a few surprises. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, artonthegreencolorado.com.
September 17-18: Yard Art Contemporary 2022: A series of Denver neighborhood-based contemporary weekend art events featuring some of Denver's notable fine-art 2-D and 3-D artists: Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1001 Detroit Street.
September 18: Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Community Almanac: Watch a short video and hear from experts on harm reduction, sex work decriminalization and community alternatives to 911. Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., free, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, RSVP at warmcookiesoftherevolution.org/events/community-almanac-screening.
September 18: Colfax Canvas Mural Festival: Mural viewing, an art market, live music, buskers, food trucks and beer. Noon to 6 p.m., free, Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, colfaxcanvas.com.
September 18: Denver International Festival 2022: Live music, art and food from around the world., including a beer and wine tasting (2 to 5 p.m., admission is $45), Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free, Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue Parkway, denverinternationalfestival.com.
September 18: Festival del Sol: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food trucks, outdoor beer/wine garden, traditional dance, games, children’s activities, a photo booth and local art vendors. Noon to 5 p.m., free (register in advance at website for entertainment in the auditorium), Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com/event/festival-del-sol.
September 22: Clerks III: The Convenience Tour: Come see the new movie with Kevin Smith, and let him use his mouth on you at the post-show Q&A. Thursday, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50, Paramount Theatre, ticketmaster.com.
September 23-24: Left Hand Oktoberfest: Come for Oktoberfest Märzen lager and stay for the brat-eating contest. Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., $5; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $5 to $10; both days: $20. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1245 Boston Avenue, Longmont, lefthandbrewing.com.
September 24-25: Artumn Festival: Annual celebration of the Autumn Solstice, introducing new and emerging artists showcasing the latest trends in handmade crafts and fine art. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Street and Elk Avenue, downtown Crested Butte, coloradoevents.org/artumnfestival.
September 26-October 16: Doors Open Denver: Offering in-person insider tours (ticketed: $25 to $30), hard hat tours, walking tours, audio tours, a lecture series and special events this fall, as well as free virtual programming. Details at denverarchitecture.org.
September 29-October 2: Street Wise Boulder Mural Festival: The 2022 artist lineup includes 21 Colorado-based artists and four out-of-state artists, each creating work surrounding topics that will include women in science, youth education, conservation, Indigenous relations, mental health and more. Highlights include digital activations, daily guided mural tours, the Street Wise art exhibition, workshops and more. Street Wise Arts, 1909 Broadway, Suite 100, and other Boulder locations, 303-442-7559, streetwiseboulder.com.
September 30: Hispanic Heritage Celebration:https://www.stanleymarketplace.com/ Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m., free. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, stanleymarketplace.com.
September 30-October 2: Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo 2022: Featuring local, regional and world-famous tattoo artists, performing live tattooing, body modification and piercing, and the largest tattoo competition in the region. Noon to 10 p.m. daily; $50 weekend pass, $28 daily pass. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, coloradotattooconvention.com.
October 1: Colfax Art Jams: Free concert and performances by local artisans, makers and musicians, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora.
October 1: Emergence: A Psychedelic Education Festival: Just in time for the November ballot issues around decriminalizing psilocybin mushrooms, Emergence aims to educate the public through presentations, teaching booths, live entertainment, kids' activities, a vendors' market, interactive workshops and open Q&A sessions. Hosted by the Nowak Society. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street; tickets are $20-$100 on Eventbrite; thenowaksociety.org/events.
October 6: MOA Presents Zikr Dance Ensemble: Portals: Thursday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., $20, or $200 for a fireside table for six. Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village, moaonline.org/events.
October 8: Downtown Littleton Second Saturday Artisan Market: Sixty local artisan vendors offering jewelry, pottery, clothing, fine art, vintage and more, with live music and family fun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street, from Bega Park to Rapp Street, Littleton, secondsaturdayslittleton.com.
October 17: Fall Flannel Festival: Free community event featuring a festive lineup for all ages, including live music, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth, a caramel apple station and kids' craft stations. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Fall Flannel After-Hours for adults: 3 to 6 p.m. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, 303-309-4847, dairyblock.com.
October 21-January 29: Dalí Alive: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Mondays and Tuesdays (timed entry, last tour starts at 8 p.m.), $34 to $39 and up (family of four, starting at $24 per person). Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, thelumecolorado.com/#delight.
October 22-November 14: Inside the Orchestra's Tiny Tots Series: Inside the Story: A Surprise for Rabbit: A large-scale musical storytime with music, dance, theater and storytelling, for children ages seven and under (and their parents). October 22: Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway. October 23: Lilley Gulch Recreation Center, 6147 South Holland Way, Littleton. November 2: Parker Fieldhouse, 18700 East Plaza Drive, Parker. November 14: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex. All shows at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m., $12.50-$15, insidetheorchestra.org.
October 26: BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade: Free family-friendly celebration will feature trick-or-treating, mini-train rides, balloon artists, face painting, and more. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. (parade at 4 p.m.), free. October 28: Hocus Pocus Halloween Opus: Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight, call for ticket information, Union Station, 1801 Wynkoop Street, 303-592-6712, unionstationindenver.com.
October 29: JAAMM Festival speaker Ari Melber: 7:30 p.m., $54, Elaine Wolf Theatre, or virtually, Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m., through Sunday, October 30, at midnight, $25. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm22-23.eventive.org.
November 10: Holiday Fashion Show: Models will sashay the runway wearing the latest winter and holiday fashion trends from Stanley Marketplace’s independent, locally owned fashion boutiques and retailers. 6:30 p.m., free, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, stanleymarketplace.org.
GALLERIES/ART MUSEUMS
A Friend of a Friend Gallery: A temporary curatorial project space, open to the public for openings or by appointment. Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 321. Show information: foafgallery.com or IG @friendofafrienddenver; email [email protected] for appointments.
Abend Gallery: Michelle Jader solo exhibition, through September 24. Susan McDonnell, Chorus of Birds, September 10 through September 24. Animalia, September 14 through October 14. Mary Carroll: The Fables, September 17 through October 1. Ifeoluwa Alade: Wings and Petals, September 24 through October 8. Dana Hawk: Storied, October 1 through October 15. Robin Hextrum: Dreams From the Anthropocene, October 7 through October 28. Christy Stallop solo exhibition, October 22 through November 5. Synesthesia: Yana Beylinson, October 29 through November 12. Golden Triangle: 1261 Delaware Street, Suite 2, 303-355-0950, and Cherry Creek North, 303 Detroit Street, 720-551-4044, abendgallery.com.
Access Gallery: 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall, an exciting benefit evening with small works by 99 artists from the community priced at $99 each: Friday, September 16, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets, $9.99, eventbrite.com. 909 Santa Fe Drive, 303-777-0797, accessgallery.org.
Art Gym Denver: Eugene Stewart: Color Fields, and Emma Krantz: Reactive Self-Portraits: September 22 through October 23. Shawn Polmo and Derik Penny: October 27 through November 27. Holiday Fine Arts Festival: December 10 through December 24. 1460 Leyden Street, 303-320-8347, artgymdenver.com.
Artworks Loveland: Square Foot Auction: Opening Gala: Friday, September 23, 6 to 8 p.m.; tickets: $15 to $35; Online Silent Auction: Saturday, September 24 through September 30; Closing Party: Friday, September 30, 6 to 8 p.m., free. Anna Maria Botero: Absence & Presence, pop-up exhibition: September 23 through September 30. Transcending the West, juried exhibition: October 14 through December 23. 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, 970-663-5555, artworksloveland.org.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: One Sheet: Wood + Paper + Music: September 15 through November 13. Fine Art Market 2022: December 1 through December 18. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Bell Projects: Stow Miller: Bricks and Mortars: Through September 25; Michael Ash Smith: shrouded: October 7 through October 30. Vote NO Vote: November 5 through November 27. 2022 Residency Exhibition: December 2 through December 18. 2822 East 17th Avenue, 720- 663-9099, bell-projects.com.
Biome: A Queen City Biennial: A celebration of juried fine art through community, inclusivity and a biennial exhibition, hosted by Grasslands. Biennial Grand Opening and Dance Party: Friday, September 16, 7 p.m. Community Celebration: Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m. Grasslands, 100 Santa Fe Drive, artbiome.com, mygrasslands.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: Exhibitions: Marcella Marsella: Aqueous Bodies, through November 13, BMoCA at Andrew J. Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, CU Boulder campus. Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between, and Kristopher Wright: Just As I Am, September 29-January 22. Events: ARTMIX, benefit art auction and BMoCA’s biggest party of the year, Friday, September 16, 6 to 9 p.m., $100 to $300; 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.
Canyon Gallery, Boulder Public Library: Ikenobo Ikebana Society of America Colorado hosts Chapter Kachou fuugetsu Japanese Flower Exhibition: September 23 to September 25, ikebanaikenobokado.com. Quantity of Life: Nature/Supernature: October 6 to November 27. Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org.
Center for the Arts Evergreen: Rocky Mountain National Watermedia: September 23 through October 29. Landscapes of a Lifetime: Pem Dunn and Joe Glasmire Retrospective: November 4 through November 26. CAE Member Show: December 1 through January 3. 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.
Center for Visual Art MSUD: Banana Craze and Cultivate: Through October 22. Fall 2022 MSU Denver BFA Thesis Exhibition: November 11 through December 9. 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-615-0282, msudenver.edu/cva.
CHAC Gallery: Member Show: Rising: Through October 7. Safe Zone: Through September 24, off-site location: Art Contained Del Sol Studios, 3058 West 55th Avenue. 560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 720-662-4822, chacgallery.org.
Clyfford Still Museum: You Select: A Community-Curated Exhibition: Through February 12. Awful Bigness: February 17 through September 10. Artists Select: Katherine Simóne Reynolds–Held Impermanence: September 15, 2023, through March 17, 2024. 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center: Lora Webb Nichols: Photographs Made, Photographs Collected: September 30 through November 19. Emerging Vision Biennial Student Exhibition: November 25 through January 7. 1070 Bannock Street, 303-837-1341, cpacphoto.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Action/Abstraction Redefined: Through January 7. Chicanx Landscapes: Through February 12. Breathe Into the Past: Crosscurrents in the Caribbean: September 9 through January 29. Breathe Into the Past Opening Performance: Friday, September 9, 5 to 7 p.m., free. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Core New Art Space: Susie Biehl, Material World, and Danid Karim, Third Time's a Charm: September 16 through October 2. Earl Chuvarsky and Sam Smith: October 7 through October 23. Kathy Mitchell-Garton and Gina Smith Caswell: October 28 through November 13. Christine O’dea, Michelle Lamb and Chris Hudson: November 18 through December 4. Holiday Show: December 9 through December 25. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.
CU Art Museum: Lasting Impressions and Onward and Upward: Shark's Ink: Through June 2023. 1085 18th Street, CU Boulder campus, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu/cuartmuseum.
Curtis Center for the Arts: Recombobulation: Through October 29. Instructor Showcase: November 5- December 22. 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, greenwoodvillage.com/1247/Curtis-Center-for-the-Arts.
Dairy Arts Center: Creative Nations Sacred Space and Native Artists: A new permanent, dedicated space for Indigenous artists opens Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. with Homeland, an exhibition curated by Robert Martinez and Bruce Cook, September 16 through November 26. Indigenous People’s Day Weekend Art Market: Including traditional native dance groups, native music, a reading of a new native play, a native fashion show and screenings of native films throughout the weekend, October 7-10. The Found Collective Market: Saturday, September 24, 2 to 6 p.m., $5, in the Dairy parking lot. Water Is Life: September 23 through November 19. Vessel, December 2 through January 28. 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
D’art Gallery: Spot On #3, juried exhibition juried by Doug Kacena, and Betsy Cole, Life’s Journey From the Heart: Through September 25. Carrie MaKenna and Barbara DeMarlie, Realms of Solace, and James Allan Holmes, Origins: September 19-October 23. D’art & Friends! Members Invitational Exhibition and Simply Small 4: D’art Gallery Member Exhibition: November 24 through December 24. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-486-7735, dartgallery.org.
Dateline Gallery: Kaitlyn Tucek: We Were All So Very Beautiful: Through September 24. 3004 Larimer Street, ddaatteelliinnee.com.
Denver Art Museum: Carla Fernández Casa de Moda, through October 16; Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer, through November 6; Gio Ponti: Designer of a Thousand Talents, through January 1; Disruption: Works From the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection, through January 29; Other People’s Pictures: Selections From the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Through February 26, 2023; Who tells a tale adds a tail: Latin America and contemporary art, through March 5, 2023; Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks, October 16-January 22; Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists From the Fong-Johnstone Collection, November 13-May 13. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Seeing Red: Botanical Art & Illustration, October 1 through January 16. Sammy Seung-min Lee: Taking Root: October 1 through February 5. Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden, Farm and Field: October 8 through January 16. Freyer-Newman Center, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/art-exhibits.
Edge Gallery: On Edge 2022 Annual Juried Exhibition: September 16 through October 2. Katherine Johnson, Nolan Tredway, Kay Galvan and Heather Hauptmann: October 7 through October 23. Faith Williams and Wynne Reynolds: October 28 through November 13. Gayla Lemke and Alane Holsteen: November 18 through December 4. Members' Small Works Show: December 9 through 18. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-477-7173, edgeart.org.
Emmanuel Gallery: Rat Fink Revolution: Started With a T-Shirt, Now We're Here: Through November 17; Saturday, September 4: car show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Auraria Campus Holly Lot, 7th and Curtis streets, and opening celebration, at the gallery, 3 to 6 p.m. 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus, 303-315-7431, emmanuelgallery.org.
Firehouse Art Center: Jono Wright: Memento Vivere and Risky Business: Through October 2. 667 4th Avenue, Longmont, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org.
Galleri Gallery: Amber Cobb, A Wink Is Just a Wink: Through November 30. Meow Wolf / Convergence Station: 1338 1st Street, 1-866-MEOW-WOW, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
Green Mountain Falls Skyspace: Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind experiential art experience, which begins and concludes with an exhilarating hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations through October 30: tickets $5; Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, unless the trail system is closed due to weather or maintenance. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org/skyspace.
K Contemporary: Viktor Frešo, Post Vintage, and Melissa Furness, In-Habit: Through October 15. 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Frank Lloyd Wright: Inside the Walls: through January 8. Speaker Julie Sloan, New York-based expert on Frank Lloyd Wright’s stained and architectural glass: "Iridescent Light: Lampshades by Frank Lloyd Wright,” Thursday, October 13, 6 to 8 p.m., Sharp Auditorium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, or online; tickets: $25 to $35. 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org.
Lane Meyer Projects: Marina Kassianidou and Maia Ruth Lee, Volumes: Through September 25. Á le Campos, a multidisciplinary, nonbinary performance artist, solo exhibition: September 30 through November 13, lanemeyerprojects.com.
Littleton Fine Arts Guild: Side by Side: Through October 9. Americana: October 11 through November 6. Pop Up Shows: November 7 through November 13, and November 14 through November 20. Holiday Art & Gift Market: November 22 through December 31. Depot Art Gallery, 2069 West Powers Avenue, Littleton. Far Away Places: Through November 11. Stanton Art Gallery, Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, depotartgallery.org.
Lone Tree Arts Center: Commissioners' Choice: Julia Rymer, Between Dual Realms: through October 2. 21st Annual Lone Tree Art Expo: October 6 through January 3. 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Longmont Museum and Cultural Center: Día de los Muertos Exhibition: October 8 through November 6. Día de los Muertos Family Celebration: Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, Downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street. Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead: Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m.; $10 general admission, $8 students/seniors, $5 members. Contemporary Indigenous American Art Exhibition: January 28 through May 14. 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374, longmontcolorado.gov.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery: Lumonics Immersed, September 17-24, November 5-April 29, Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m., $15-$25, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11, 303-568-9406, lumonics.net/immersed.
MCA Denver: The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture and the Sonic Impulse, exploring the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black Culture in the African American South as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression: Friday, September 16, to February 5. MCA at Holiday Theater: Curator Conversation with Valerie Cassel Oliver: Saturday, September 17, 3 p.m., $10. The Dirty South Showcase, hosted by award-winning author, poet, writer and actor Dominique Christina with special guests: Saturday, September 24, 7 p.m., $5 to $20. Lowrider Show and Shine: Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School Parking Lot, free. Potlikker Pop-Up: Short Films and Small Bites: With filmmaker Joe York and author Adrian Miller, Tuesday, October 18, 7 p.m., $5 to $20. Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio feat. Gerald Clayton & Anthony Wilson: Tuesday, November 8, 7 p.m., $60 to $75. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. MCA at Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, store.mcadenver.org/collections/dirty-south-exhibition-programs.
McNichols Building: Margaret Kasahara: Notable; The Red Road Project; and Nizhóní Way: New Works by Melanie Yazzie: Through December 18. 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.
Michael Warren Contemporary: Jeffrey Horton, Chaotic Union, and Elizabeth Ferrill, Left on Red: Through September 21. 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Next Gallery: Contemplation: September 16 through October 23. Natalie Marie Smith, Lilia Todd and Tuesday Thompson, In Her Image; and Josh Davy, The Crossing Place: September 16 through October 2. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextgallery.org.
Pirate: Contemporary Art: Bug and Judith Grey: September 23 through October 2. Louis Recchia and Leo Franco: October 7 through October 23. Day of the Dead: October 28 through November 13. Outsider Show and Manda Remmen: November 18 through December 1. Pirate Group Show: December 16 through January 1. 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 303-909-5748, pirateartonline.org.
Robischon Gallery: Halim Al Karim, Procession, and group show: John Buck, Luo Brothers, Scott Chamberlin, Fang Lijun, Barbara Takenaga, Judy Pfaff, Linda Fleming, Katy Stone and Mary Ehrin, Mining Form + Meaning: Through October 29. 45 +: Robischon Gallery’s 45th Anniversary Celebration Exhibition: November 17 through December 31. Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center: End of Silence: A Punk Survey of Gregg Deal: Through October 9. Studded Sash Belt, collaborative exhibition highlighting emerging fashion designers and artists from Phoenix, Arizona, and Denver: January/February. Indigenous Mural Exhibition: Summer 2023. 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-246-4448, redlineart.org.
Rising Gallery: Warholics, group homage to Andy Warhol, the evolution of pop art and the merging of street art and ionization: Through October 8. 4885 South Broadway, IG @risingallery.
Rule Gallery: Joseph Coniff: New Work: September 24 through November 5. 808 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com.
Space Gallery: David Marshall, Recreate, Regenerate, Recycle, and Michael Burnett, Looking for Answers With Joan: Through October 1. Patricia Aaron and John Wood: October 7 through November 12. 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org.
Spark Gallery: Mike Herburger, Moving Color; Rhiannon Alpers, Further Afield; Gail Watson, BOOM, in the North Gallery: Through September 25. Barbara Carpenter and Sue Simon; Judith Cohn in the North Gallery: September 29 through October 23. Susan Rubin and Phillip Potter, Susan DiMarchi in the North Gallery: October 27 through November 20. Beyond Spark: December 1 through December 18. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.
Sync Gallery: Pamela Hake and Ulla Meyer: Through October 16. Phyllis Rider: October 20 Through November 13. Lisa Calzavara and Joy Redstone: November 16 through December 11. Annual Members’ Group Show, December 15 through January 15. 931 Santa Fe Drive, syncgallery.com.
Union Hall Gallery: One Foot in the Grave, group show: September 29 through October 29. The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144, 720-927-4033, unionhalldenver.org.
Valkarie Gallery: Adrienne DeLoe, guest artist: Through October 2. Valerie Savarie, Nicole Grosjean and Miki Harder: September 17 through October 9. Emily Lamb, guest artist: Through October 30. Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg: October 12 through November 6. Maria Valentina Sheets: November 9 through December 4. Chris Hoelhe: December 7 through January 8. 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood, 720-220-7587, valkariefineart.com.
Visions West Contemporary Art: The Nature Mystics: Reenchanting the World: Through October 8. Sarah Winkler, Chasing Starlight, Eclipses, and Rainbows: October 15 through November 26. 2605 Walnut Street, 303-292-0909, visionswestcontemporary.com.
Walker Fine Art: Environmental Reflections: September 16 through November 12. New Show: November 18 through January 14. 300 West 11th Ave #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.
William Havu Gallery: Sam Scott, Mind / Mirror, and Jim Waid, Lucent Dreaming: Through October 8. Jeanette Pasin Sloan, New Paintings, and Cheryl Ann Thomas, Confections: October 14 through December 3. 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com.
THEATER
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 2022-23 Season: Mainstage Theatre: September 9 through October 9: Into the Woods; November 25 through December 31: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; April 7 through May 7: Damn Yankees. Black Box Theatre: September 30 through November 6: The River Bride; February 24 through May 20: Our Town; March 17 through May 18: Damn Yankees. Tickets start at $45 (Black Box Theatre) and $53 (Mainstage); Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Audacious Theatre 2022: Project 7 Sins: October 14 through October 29, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; tickets TBA. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, Unit 11, 720-445-5242,
audacioustheatre.com.
Aurora Fox Arts Center 2023-23 Season: October 7 through October 30: Futurity, Colorado premiere of a folk-rock musical by César Alvarez and The Lisps; November 25 through December 18: The Jedi Handbook, Colorado premiere; January 20 through February 5: acts of faith, U.S. premiere; February 9 through February 26: The Year of Magical Thinking; March 10 through April 2: Toni Stone, Colorado premiere. Tickets: $15 to $45; Flex Pass, $60 to $90. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org.
Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 2022-23 30th Anniversary Season: Through September 18: Blithe Spirit; December 2 through December 18: Beyond Therapy; February 17 through March 5: Lost in Yonkers; April 7 through April 23: Buried Child; June 10 through June 25: Grace. Tickets: $25 to $30; season tickets, $115 to $140; Bas Bleu Theatre, 970-498-8949, basbleu.org.
Benchmark Theatre 2021-22 Season: September 16 through October 8: Dry Land, regional premiere. Tickets: $15 to $30. The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-519-9059, benchmarktheatre.com.
Buntport Theater 2022-23 Season: September 30 through October 15: Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake. Tickets: Name-Your-Price. Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC) 2022-23 Season: September 15 through October 8: The Children; October 27-November 19: The Royale; February 2 through February 25: Ms Holmes and Ms Watson; April 6 through April 29: Eden Prairie, 1971, a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. Tickets: $15 to $52. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder; 303-351-2382, betc.org.
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2022-23 Season: September 15 through November 6: The Scarlet Pimpernel; November 7 through January 8: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas; February 9 through April 2: Brigadoon; April 13 through June 25: CATS; July 6 through September 10: The Little Mermaid. Tickets: $35 to $72.50. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.
The Catamounts: Small Ball: October 29 to November 30; tickets and full season announcement TBA. Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street. 720-468-0487, thecatamounts.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company 2022-23 Season: November 3 through November 6: Songs From the Border; December 1 through December 23: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play; March 2 through April 2: In the Heights; April 13 to April 23: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Where We Belong. Tickets start at $20; subscriptions, $100 to $175; flex passes, $159 to $280.50. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
CU Presents 2022-23 Season: ShakesFear: An Autumn’s Tale, an immersive Shakespearean experience: Fridays through Sundays, October 7-9 and October 14-16; Wednesday and Thursday, October 12-13; 7 to 9 p.m. nightly, by timed entry, tickets: $16; Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, Hellems Arts & Sciences, University of Colorado, Boulder. The Importance of Being Earnest: Fridays through Sundays, November 11-13 and November 14-16; Wednesday and Thursday, November 16-17; 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. Sundays only), tickets: $19; Old Main Chapel, CU Heritage Center, Boulder. Antigone, Presented by the Girls of St. Catherine’s: Fridays through Sundays, February 24-26 and March 3-5; Wednesday and Thursday, March 1-2; 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. Sundays only), tickets: $19; Old Main Chapel. Company: Fridays through Sundays, March 10-12 and March 15-16; Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14; 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. Sundays only), tickets: $26. University Theatre Building 261, University of Colorado, Boulder (unless noted), 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Curious Theatre Company 25th Anniversary, 2022-23 Season: Heroes of the Fourth Turning: Thursdays through Saturdays, September 10-October 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, September 18 through October 9, 2 p.m.; Franklinland: Thursdays through Saturdays, November 3-December 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, November 13 through December 9, 2 p.m. Alma: Thursdays through Saturdays, January 12-February 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, January 22 through February 12, 2 p.m. Amerikin: Thursdays through Saturdays, March 11 through April 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 19 through April 13, 2 p.m. On the Exhale: Thursdays through Saturdays, May 6 through June 10; Sundays, May 14 through June 4, 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $53; Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Broadway 2022-23 Season, Buell Theatre: Come From Away, October 4 through October 9; Ain’t Too Proud – the Life and Times of the Temptations: October 25 through November 6. My Fair Lady, November 15 through November 27. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical: December 16 through December 18, times vary, tickets: $20 to $75. Mean Girls: December 20 through January 1, times vary (no shows December 25-26). To Kill a Mockingbird, January 25 through February 5. STOMP, February 21 through February 26. Fiddler on the Roof: March 14 through March 19. 1776, March 21 through April 2. Les Misérables, May 10 through May 21. Disney’s Aladdin, June 13 through June 18. Tuesdays through Sundays, 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m., unless noted. Tickets: $35 to $125, unless noted. DCPA Theatre Company 2022-23, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex: The Chinese Lady: Through October 16; tickets: $35 to $66. Much Ado About Nothing, September 30 through November 6; tickets: $35 to $90. Laughs in Spanish, world premiere: January 27 through March 12; tickets: $35 to $66. Hotter Than Egypt: February 10 through March 12; tickets: $35 to $76. The Color Purple: March 31 through May 7; tickets: $35 to $96. The 39 Steps: April 14 through June 18; tickets: $35 to $70. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 7 p.m., and Sundays, 1:30 p.m. DCPA Off-Center 2022-23: Theater of the Mind: Through December 18, daily except Mondays; reserve tickets, $55-$90, by timed entry; York Street Yards, 3887 Steele Street. Camp Christmas: Denver’s campiest, quirkiest holiday adventure, November 7 through December 18, Tuesdays through Sundays, and December 19 through December 24: Mondays through Saturdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $64. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood. DCPA Cabaret 2022-23, Garner Galleria: NEWSical The Musical: Through September 27; tickets: $48 to $52. The Crown – Live!: November 2 through November 20; tickets: $42 to $46. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation: December 7 through January 1 (no shows December 25-26); tickets: $52. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
DU Department of Theatre: These Shining Lives: Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.; admission is free, RSVP to [email protected] by September 21; Hamilton Hall. Last Train to Nibroc: October 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; October 15, 2 p.m.; tickets: $10; Byron Theatre. Antigone: November 3-5, 7:30 p.m.; November 6, 2 p.m.; tickets: $10; Byron Theatre. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Firehouse Theater Company 2022-23 Season: Blithe Spirit: October 1 through October 29, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $25. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly: November 19 through December 18. Tiny Beautiful Things: February 25 through March 25. A Shayna Maidel: April 8 through May 6. Season tickets: $100; single tickets TBA. John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com.
Japanese Arts Network: Zotto, an immersive and multi-sensory supernatural Japanese folktale and theatrical journey: November 11 through December 4, Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street, details TBA. ja-ne.org/zotto.
King Center: MSU Denver Theater 2022-23: Pippin: September 29-30 and October 1, 6-8, 7:30 p.m.; October 9, 2:30 p.m.; tickets: $11 to $21. The Day the Internet Died: November 10-12 and 17-19, 7:30 p.m., and November 20, 2:30 p.m. Xanadu: February 23-25, and March 2-4, 7:30 p.m. and March 5, 2:30 p.m. Tickets TBA for shows other than Pippin. MSU Denver Studio Theater and Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theater, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus, 303-556-2296, ahec.universitytickets.com.
Lake Dillon Theatre Company 2022 Season: The Revolutionists: Through September 25, $25 to $48, Henry Studio Theatre. Holiday Follies: December 9 through December 30, $20 to $55, CVA Flex Theatre. Lake Dillon Theatre, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-513-9386, lakedillontheatre.org.
Local Theater Company 2022-23 Season: Raised on Ronstadt, with GerRee Henshaw: October 20 through November 6, selected dates, e-Town Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Pop the Holidays, with NYC sensation Shells Hoffman: November 30 through December 17, Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street. The Lady M Project, Shakespeare’s Macbeth from Lady Macbeth’s point of view: March dates and location TBA. Local Lab 12: Engage with the cutting-edge of theater during three days of plays, parties and workshops, April 24 through April 30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. 720-600-7082, localtheaterco.org.
Lone Tree Arts Center 2022-23 Season: Sensory-Friendly Passport to Culture: Yokoso! A Japanese Culture Mix-Tape: Sunday, September 18, 1:30 and 4 p.m.; tickets: $7. Katie Deal, Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music: Saturday, October 1, 8 p.m.; tickets: $35 to $45. Forever Young: Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m.; tickets: $40 to $50. Home for the Holidays 2022: Thursday, December 15, through Friday, December 23 (sensory-friendly: Sunday, December 18, 7 p.m.), dates and times vary; tickets: $36 to $63. Arts in the Afternoon: 12 O'Clock Tales With Kenny Moten: April 12, 1:30 p.m.; tickets: $22. Reduced Shakespeare Company: The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged): Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m.; tickets: $35 to $55. Peter Davison: Sunday, April 23, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (sensory-friendly); tickets: $7. Opera Colorado, Romeo and Juliet: Wednesday, May 10, 1:30 p.m.; tickets: $22.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Miners Alley Playhouse 2022 Season: Hair: Through October 2, Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $25 to $51. Miners Alley Children’s Theatre, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: October 1 through October 29, Saturdays, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; tickets: $12. The Story of the Nutcracker: November 26 through December 17, Saturdays, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; tickets: TBA. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
PACE Center 2022-23: The Addams Family: October 28 through November 20, Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $29. The Sound of Music: January 13 through February 4, Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $34 to $39. Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville: June 23 through July 16, Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $29 to $34. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Performance Now Theatre Company 2022-23 Season: A Grand Night for Singing: Through September 25. Little Women: January 6 through January 22. Carousel: March 17 through April 2. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: June 9 through June 25. All shows: Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $36. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Phamaly Theatre Company: Vox Vergere: October 13 through October 23, The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora; Opening night: Thursday, October 13, 8 p.m.; afterward, Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.; tickets: $20 to $30. 303-365-0005, ext. 2, phamaly.org.
StageDoor Theatre 2022-23 Season: The Importance of Being Earnest, September 16 through October 9. Clue: January 27 through February 19. Once: June 2 through June 25. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. tickets: $15 to $24 StageDoor Theatre, 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, 303-838-0809, stagedoortheatre.org.
Stories on Stage 2022-23 Season: Stone Animals: Saturday, October 15, 7 p.m., Nomad; Sunday, October 16, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Modern Times, with Buntport Theater: Sunday, November 6, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Making Merry: Saturday, December 17, 2 p.m., Nomad; Sunday, December 18, 2 p.m., King Center. A Hall Pass to the Galaxy: Sunday, January 15, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. The Word Painter, with Colorado author Peter Heller: Sunday, February 19, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. The White Chip: Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Denver Noir: Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Confessions of a Wedding Singer: Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Su Teatro. Tickets: $24. Performances at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive; King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way; or Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quincy Avenue, Boulder; and via online platforms; 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org.
Su Teatro: Promise on the Hill: A West Colfax Memory: September 22 through September 24, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years: a multimedia collaborative performance by Daniel Salazar: Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17 to $20. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org.
Theatre Or: Sisters In Law, the story of the relationship between Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg: November 22 through December 11, dates and times vary; tickets: $10 to $41 (early-bird; prices go up September 23); Byron Theatre, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Theatreworks 2022-23 Season: Lumberjacks in Love: September 15 through October 9. Little Women: November 25 through December 18. Aubergine: February 2 through February 19. The Half Life of Marie Curie: March 16 through April 2. Taming of the Shrew: July 6 through July 30. All shows on Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 4 and 7:30 p.m. tickets: $10 to $43.75. Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks.
Town Hall Arts Center 2021-22 Season: Xanadu: September 16 through October 16; Denver Actors Fund Performance of Xanadu: Monday, October 3, 7:30 p.m., $27. Putting It Together: Thursday, October 27, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 30, 2 p.m.; tickets: $30 to $40. Disney’s NEWSIES: The Musical: November 18 through December 30. Show Stoppers at Midnight!, New Year’s musical revue: Saturday, December 31, 10 p.m.; tickets: $40. Master Class: January 12 through January 15, Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; tickets: $29 to $42. In the Trenches: Thursdays through Saturdays, January 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, January 22, 29, 2 p.m.; tickets: $30 to $40. I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change: February 17 through March 19. La Cage Aux Folles: April 7 through April 30. Memphis: May 19 through June 17. Shows on Thursdays through Sundays, times vary, unless noted; tickets: $35 to $50, unless noted. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org.
Upstart Crow Theatre Company 2022-23 Season: Bury the Dead: November 25 through December 4. Love Letters: February 2 through February 12. Love's Labor's Won: May 4 through May 21; tickets: $21 to $25 (name-your-price on Thursdays); Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, theupstartcrow.org.
Vintage Theatre 2022-23 Season: The Drowsy Chaperone: Through October 9; The Piano Teacher, regional premiere: September 16 through October 16. Monty Python’s Spamalot: November 4 through December 11. Coming soon, details TBA: Dot, The Roommate, Sophisticated Ladies, The Inheritance, Tick, Tick…Boom!, Driving Miss Daisy, In the Heights. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2:30 p.m.; tickets: $20 to $38; five-pack flex pass: @139; season subscription: $199. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.com.
DANCE
Boulder Ballet 2022-23 Season: Fall Passages: September 24, 7:30 p.m., $22-$65, Chautauqua Auditorium, 303-440-7666, chautauqua.com. The Nutcracker: November 25-27. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street#104 / 285 UCB, Boulder; December 3-4, Vance Brand Auditorium, 600 East Mountain View Avenue, Longmont; December 10-11: Stanley Hotel, 333 East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park; 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org. New Moves: February 23-26, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. A Midsummer Night’s Dream: May 18-21, Dairy Arts Center, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org. Ballet in the Park: June 2-3, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, and June 4, Civic Green Park, 9370 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Highlands Ranch. After September, all times and tickets TBA, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org. Boulder Ballet, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Sacred Spaces?: Saturday, September 17, 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m., $25 to $125, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum: December 10 through December 18, details and tickets TBA. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Avenue West, 303-295-1759, cleoparkerdance.org.
Colorado Ballet 2022-23 Season: Dracula: October 7 through October 16, The Nutcracker: November 26 through December 24, times vary; additional shows, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 20-21, 6:30 p.m.; tickets: $40 to $175. Lady of the Camellias: February 3 through February 12; Cinderella: March 10 through March 19. Ballet Masterworks: April 14 through April 23, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Shows on Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m., unless noted; tickets: $40 to $160, unless noted. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.
CU Artist Series 2022-23 Season: Cirque Mechanics, Zephyr: Friday, October 28, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $18 to $94. Ephrat Asherie Dance, Odeon: Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $18-$78. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
CU Presents 2022-23 Season: [un]WRAP: Radical Reimagining, with Rennie Harris Puremovement: Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 25, 2 p.m., tickets: $23. Fresh, a potential mix of hip-hop, aerial, fusion forms and improvised offerings crafted by undergraduate and graduate dance students, Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.; free. Catapult: A BFA Dance Concert: Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m., tickets: $19. Open Space, curated by CU Dance Connection: Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 26, 2 p.m., tickets: $19. The Current, dance works by faculty and guest artists, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20-22, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m., tickets: $23. Charlotte York Irey Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder (unless noted), 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Dairy Center for the Arts 2022-23 season: Moyo Nguvu & Luciana Da Silva Present: Viva Brazil Festival: Saturday, September 17, 7 p.m.; tickets: $20 to $30. Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema: Dancing on the Planet: A curated dance film screening featuring shorts from the U.K., Belgium, Italy, Netherlands and China; Sunday, September 18, 1 p.m., and Tuesday, September 20, 7 p.m.; tickets: $9 to $12. FreeForm Dance Festival: Friday, September 30, 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 1; tickets: $10 to $25. T2 Dance Company: in/Visible: Sunday, October 2, 6 p.m.; tickets: $15 to $25. Zikr Dance Ensemble: Portals: Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: TBA SEPT. 6. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
DanceAspen 2022-23 Season: New Horizons, an evening of contemporary dance: Saturday, September 17, 8 p.m.; Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org . Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 8:50 p.m.; Wheeler Opera House, 320 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, 970-920-5770, danceaspen.org.
Lakewood Cultural Center 2022-23 Season: Fiesta Colorado, Feliz Cumpleaños...Jeanette "La Muñeca”: Thursday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $27 to $30. Colorado Dance Machine, Disney: Sunday, October 16, 3 p.m.; tickets start at $22. Zikr Dance Ensemble: Portals: Choreographer's Cut, Thursday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.; and Portals, Friday, October 28, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $30 to $40. SALT Contemporary Dance: Saturday, October 29, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $25 to $39. Ballet Melange, The Nutcracker: November 18-20: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; tickets: $35. Dance Conservatory of Denver: The Children's Nutcracker: Saturday, November 26, 4 p.m.; Sunday, November 27, noon; tickets: $30. Ballet Ariel, The Nutcracker: December 10 through December 23; dates and times vary; tickets: $35 to $40. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Lone Tree Arts Center 2022-23 Season: Cirque Mechanics, Zephyr: Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m.; tickets: $45 to $65. Passport to Culture: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Sunday, November 13, 1:30 p.m. (sensory-friendly show at 4 p.m.); tickets: $7. Chicago Tap Theatre: Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.; tickets: $35 to $55. Gibney Dance: Friday, January 27, 8 p.m.; tickets: $40 to $60. Peking Acrobats, featuring the Shanghai Circus: Friday, February 10, 8 p.m.; tickets: $38 to $48. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Newman Center Dance Series: Pilobolus: October 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; single tickets: $36 to $69. A.I.M by Kyle Abraham: An Untitled Love: January 27, 7:30 p.m.; single tickets: $24 to $52. Paul Taylor Dance Company: March 27, 7:30 p.m.; single tickets: $29 to $57. Series pass: $78 to $151. World Ballet Series: Swan Lake, performed by a multi-national cast of fifty professional ballet dancers: October 2, 6 p.m.; tickets: $49 to $119. Flamenco Denver: Raíces: Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $30 to $65. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net. Bandaloop: Bandaloop brings a live vertical performance, LOOM:FIELD, to the University of Denver campus, Thursday, September 29, 4:30 p.m., free. Ritchie School of Engineering and Science, 2155 East Wesley Avenue, and Sie Complex, 2201 South Gaylord Street, University of Denver, newmancenterpresents.com/event/bandaloop.
FILM FESTIVALS/EVENTS
Breckenridge Film Festival: 42nd annual fest, with 100 films across local venues, free kids' events and parties every night. September 15 through September 18, at the Eclipse Theater, 103 South Harris Street, Breckenridge; Breck Backstage Theater, 121 South Ridge Street, Breckenridge; and Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge. Virtual option available, September 18 through September 25. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes and packs, $60 to $250, and individual tickets, $18, at breckfilm22.eventive.org.
Crested Butte Film Festival: Over 75 films spanning the genres of narrative, documentary, outdoor adventure, children’s and short films are screening over the five-day festival: September 21 through September 25. Virtual option available, September 21 through October 9. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes, $150 to $500, and individual tickets, TBA, online. Crested Butte Center for the Arts, 606 6th Street, Crested Butte, and Majestic Theatre, 507 Red Lady Avenue, Crested Butte, 303-204-9080, cbfilmfest.org.
45th Denver Film Festival: The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region returns this November with new premieres, red carpets, filmmaker insights and special guests. Wednesday, November 2, through Thursday, November 13. See screenings, events and entertainment at venues throughout the city, including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens and the AMC 9 + CO 10. Festival passes and ticket packs, $55 to $2,000, on sale now; single tickets go on sale for members on October 4, and for the general public on October 7. 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/denverfilmfestival/dff45.
Dickens Horror Film Festival: This festival will scare the Dickens out of you! Saturday, October 8, schedule and lineup coming soon. The Dickens Opera House and Tavern, 300 Main Street, Longmont, coloradofests.com/festivals/dickens-horror-film-festival.
Flatirons Food Film Festival: Films celebrating food culture and community: October 21-22; lineup and tickets TBA. Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, flatironsfoodfilmfest.org.
Museum of Outdoor Arts: Mystery and Murder Movie Nights: Serial Mom: Tuesday, October 20. Clue: Wednesday, October 21. Knives Out: Thursday, October 22. Doors at 5 p.m., film at dusk; general admission, free to $15; fireside table (seats 6), $150. Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.
Nederland International Film Festival: Off-kilter, out-of-the-ordinary and wildly inventive films, along with a focus on music film that draws from Nederland’s rich history centered around the Caribou Ranch: Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Backdoor Theatre, 750 Highway 72 North, Nederland, coloradofests.com/festivals/nederland-film-festival.
Neustadt JAAMM Festival: 20th Annual Fred & Audrey F. Marcus Lecture: Where Is Anne Frank?, film screening and talkback with Academy Award-nominated director Ari Folman: Wednesday, November 9, 7 p.m., $18, Elaine Wolf Theatre. Streaming: Wednesday, November 9, 7 p.m., through Thursday, November 17, 11:45 p.m., $18. The New Jew: Join Israeli comedian and media personality Guri Alfi as he travels the USA to explore American Jewry: Thursday, November 10, 7 p.m., $18, Elaine Wolf Theatre. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm22-23.eventive.org.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival: The longest-running womens’ film festival in North America honors films and filmmakers that present the world as women experience it: November 11 through November 13. Lineup and tickets TBA. Colorado College, rmwfilm.org.
Telluride Horror Show: Colorado's first and largest horror film festival returns for three packed days, with an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy in Telluride's unique theaters. Festival lineup TBA; passes and packs, $105 and $195; single tickets $20 at the door only. Nugget Theatre, 207 West Colorado Avenue, Telluride; Palm Theatre, 721 West Colorado Avenue, Telluride; and the Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, Telluride, telluridehorrorshow.com.
Vail Film Festival: In 2022, the fest celebrates female filmmakers and includes film screenings, filmmaker panels, master classes and filmmaker Q&As. Hosted by the Colorado Film Institute, December 1 through December 4, details TBA. 970-306-6843, vailfilmfestival.com.
LITERARY FESTIVALS/EVENTS
JAAMM Fest Literary Events 2022-23: The beloved Jewish Bookstore, with a series of in-person and virtual author visits focusing on books with Judaic themes, returns. Live Events: Andrew Lawler, Under Jerusalem: Monday, October 17, 6:30 p.m., Phillips Social Hall. Tom Dugan, Wiesenthal: Wednesday, October 19, 6:30 p.m., Elaine Wolf Theatre. Greg Dinner, A Requiem for Hania, Elaine Wolf Theatre. Israel B. Bitton, A Brief and Visual History of Antisemitism, Mizel Arts & Culture Reception Room. Martin Indyk, Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy: Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m., Mizel Arts & Culture Reception Room. Virtual Events: Jai Chakrabarti, A Play for the End of the World, available October 18 through October 25. David De Jong, Nazi Billionaires, October 20 through October 27. Mark Arsenault, The Imposter’s War: October 21 through October 28. Samantha Greene Woodruff, The Lobotomist's Wife: October 23 through October 30. Meira Cook, The Full Catastrophe: October 25 through November 1. Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Latecomer: November 3 through November 10. JAAMM Author Pass: $129/twelve events. Individual tickets: $12 to $15. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jaamm22-23.eventive.org.
Pen & Podium Literary Series 2022-23: Colm Toibin: Monday, September 19; Barbara Kingsolver, October 24; Elizabeth Kolver, February 13; Embolo Mbue, March 13; Dave Eggars, May 8. Full series: $245; single tickets: TBA September 5; Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Tattered Cover Book Store Author Events: Aspen Grove: Mathew Klickstein, See You At San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture, Tuesday, September 20, 6 p.m., free. Alison Ames, It Looks Like Us!: Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m., free. 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-470-7050. Colfax Avenue: Ransom Riggs, Miss Peregrine's Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals: Saturday, October 2, 4 p.m., tickets: $30 (includes book). Andrew Nagorski, Saving Freud!: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom: Monday, October 3, 6 p.m., free. Comics creator Catana Chetwynd, You Are Home: Saturday, October 8, 6 p.m., tickets: $22, tatteredcover.com/event/catana-chetwynd-live-colfax. Qian Julie Wang, Beautiful Country: Wednesday, October 12, 6 p.m., free. Ted Conover, Cheap Land Colorado, in conversation with Senator John Hickenlooper: Tuesday, November 1, 6 p.m. 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727. McGregor Square: Danae Shanti, Wise Inside: Thursday, September 22, 6 p.m., free. Nate Schweber, This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild: Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m., free. Leaders as Readers: Simone D. Ross on books that shaped her career, Wednesday, September 28, 6 p.m., free. Ruth Glenn, Everything I Never Dreamed!: Tuesday, October 4, 6 p.m., free. Rebecca Stirling, The Shell and the Octopus: Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m. Sean Murray, If Gold Is Our Destiny: How a Team of Mavericks Came Together for Olympic Glory: Saturday, October 8, 6 p.m., free. 1991 Wazee Street, Suite 100, 303-436-1070. Westminster: Ronald T. Kneusel, Strong Code: Esoteric Languages That Make Programming Fun Again: Thursday, September 15, 6 p.m., free. Jacqueline St. Joan, The Shawl at Midnight: Thursday, September 22, 6 p.m., free. Morag Barrett, You, Me, We: Why We All Need a Friend at Work (and How to Show Up As One!): Tuesday, October 25, 6 p.m., free. 8895 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, 303-280-2841. Virtual: R.R. Virdi, The First Binding: Monday, September 19, 6 p.m., free, RSVP required, tatteredcover.com/event/virtual-event-rr-virdi-presents-first-binding. A Virtual Evening with Amber Tamblyn (Listening in the Dark) and Special Guests: Tuesday, October 18, 6 p.m., $31 (includes book and link), tatteredcover.com/event/virtual-evening-amber-tamblyn-and-special-guests. Off-Site: Douglas County Libraries Presents: An Evening With NYT Bestselling Author Craig Johnson: Friday, September 16, 7 p.m., tickets: $32 (includes a hardcover copy of Hell and Back, dessert bites, and a place in the signing line), Douglas County Libraries, 9292 South Ridgeline Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, eventbrite.com/e/dcl-presents-an-evening-with-nyt-bestselling-author-craig-johnson-tickets-394446258377. Regina Jackson and Saira Rao (White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better) in conversation with Alexandra Lewis: Tuesday, November 1, 6 p.m., Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, $18, tatteredcover.com/event/tattered-cover-and-tarra-present-regina-jackson-and-saira-rao-sie-filmcenter. General info for all events at tatteredcover.com.
LECTURES
History Colorado Center: Rosenberry Lecture Series: "Building the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino," with founding director Jorge Zamanillo: September 21. "Colorado’s Unlikely Gender Crossroads: The Remarkable Story Behind the Book Going to Trinidad," with author Martin J. Smith: October 19. "Local Plots for Invasive People," with Sarah Aziz, assistant professor of architecture at the University of New Mexico: November 16. "The Life and Times of Colorado Barbecue," with James Beard Award-winning author Adrian Miller: January 18. "Come On In Dearie: Reclaiming the Stories of Sex Workers in 19th-Century Denver": February 15. "The Once and Future Hope of Dearfield: Colorado’s African-American Community in the Early 20th Century": March 15. "The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site: From Its Establishment to Its Essential Role Today": April 19. "Legacies of Colonialism, Possibilities for Democracy: Colorado’s Public Lands": May 17. All lectures on Wednesdays, 1 to 2 p.m. Admission: $5 to $15; season tickets, $70 to $100. Live or virtual options available. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
National Geographic Live Series 2022-23: "Greenwood: A Century of Resilience," with Alicia Odewale: March 20, 7:30 p.m.; "The Secret Life of Bears," with Rae Wynn-Grant: April 27, 7:30 p.m.; "Life on the Vertical," with Mark Synnott, May 15, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $18 to $34. Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Southwest Colorado Humanities Roundtable Presents History Live! History lectures and Chautauqua performances in "Sunsets, Suburbs, or the Sublime: Which West is Yours?," with art historian Judith Reynolds on photographers of the West: Thursday, September 15, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Senator Henry Teller’s Whistlestop Tour: Saturday, September 17, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. "A Brief History of Ragtime and Jazz," with pianist and historian Adam Swanson: Sunday, September 18, 3 to 5 p.m. Marie Curie Chautauqua Portrayal by Susan Marie Frontczak: Thursday, September 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Erma Bombeck Chautauqua Portrayal by Susan Marie Frontczak: Friday, September 23, 7 to 8:30 p.m. "Historic Use of Horses, Mules, and Burros in the San Juan National Forest," with Liz Francisco, San Juan National Forest and Columbine Ranger District Archaeologist: Wednesday, September 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m. "Bonanza! Music of the American West," with Linda Mack Berven, artistic director and conductor of the Durango Choral Society: Thursday, September 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Fort Lewis College and other Durango-area locations, details at swcohumanities.org/events.
Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Dinner/Lecture Series 2022-23: "Remembering the Sand Creek Massacre": Sunday, October 23. "The Night The Stars Fell": Sunday November 13. "Pandemics on the Santa Fe Trail": Sunday, January 8. "Colorado: A Liquid History and Tavern Guide": Saturday, January 21. "The Earth Is All That Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation": Sunday, February 26. "Writing Kit Carson: Fallen Heroes in the Changing West": Sunday, March 12. "Saving Yellowstone: The Creation of a National Icon": Sunday, March 19. "The Buffalo Soldiers: A Colorado Connection and More": Sunday, April 16. "How Denver Became a Port": Sunday, April 30. All dinner/lectures at 6 p.m. Tickets: $70 to $80 Early Bird Series Pass: Buy all nine lectures and pay for eight. The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-839-1671, tesoroculturalcenter.org. South Suburban Parks & Recreation repeats most of the series at no charge at Goodson Recreation Center, 6315 South University Boulevard, Centennial, and Lone Tree Hub, 8827 Lone Tree Parkway, Lone Tree; details at register.ssprd.org/CO/south-suburban-parks-rec/catalog.
MUSEUMS/ATTRACTIONS
Chatfield Farms: Corn Maze: September 16 through October 30; $9 to $15. Pumpkin Festival: October 7 through October 9; $9 to $15. Trail of Lights: November 25 through January 1; $10 to $16. Gate admission: Free to $10. Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms.
Colorado Railroad Museum: Saturday Train Rides: October 8, October 15, October 29, rides depart every 30 minutes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free to $4. Special Events: Harvest Haunt, a Halloween-themed steam-up, October 22-23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free to $14. POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: November 11 through December 23; performances at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; standard seating: $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free), first class: $475/table of four (plus up to two lap riders under age 2 free). Museum admission: Free to $10, Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
Convergence Station @ Meow Wolf: Meow Wolf’s permanent installation in Denver, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists, 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Special Events: Fall Plant & Bulb Sale: September 30 and October 1, free, RSVP required, botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/fall-plant-bulb-sale. Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare: October 13-15 and October 28-30, $29 to $30. Glow at the Gardens: October 18 through October 23, 6 to 9 p.m., $29-$34. Día de los Muertos Festival: Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 to $15 (children 15 and under free). Blossoms of Light: November 18 through January 7 (closed November 24 and December 25), 4:30 to 9 p.m., $17 to $24. Plant Society Shows: North American Rock Garden Society Symposium, Saturday, October 8. Denver Orchid Society Show and Sale, October 15-16. Ikebana International Denver Chapter 66 Show: November 11-12. Gate admission: Free to $15. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys: A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintage Star Wars toys to artisan dollhouses and from exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers. Special Events: Dark Victorian Tales (Night at the Museum): Friday, October 28, 7 to 9 p.m., $5 to $10. Spooky Board Game Night: Saturday, October 29, 6 to 9 p.m., free. Festival of Mini Trees Auction: Online, Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m., through Sunday, December 4, 6 p.m. Trees will be on display at the museum through November. Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Exhibits: Apollo: When We Went to the Moon: Opens October 12. Unseen Oceans: Opens November 18. Mazes & Brain Games: Through September 25. Planetarium Shows: Dark Universe; Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity; Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure; One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Big Adventure; Destination Solar System. All shows available through December 14. Lectures/Classes: Spider Biology: Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 20 through September 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, and a day trip to Bluff Lake, Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $110 to $140. 60 Minutes in Space: Wednesday, September 28, 7 p.m., Ricketson Auditorium, free. After the Asteroid: Earth's Comeback Story: Ongoing. 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.
Downtown Aquarium: Halloween Kids Fest: October 28 through October 31. Mystic Mermaid Breakfast: Sunday, November 5, 8:30 and 9:45 a.m., free to $19.99, by reservation. Thanksgiving Buffet: November 24, by reservation. Breakfast With Santa: December 10 through December 24, Saturdays and Sundays, by reservation. Sharkey’s New Year Bash: December 31, by reservation. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumdenver.
Four Mile Historic Park: A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm with horses, goats, chickens and pigs, and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. Pumpkin Harvest Festival: October 8-9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10-$18. Spirits and Spirits: October 22, 6 to 10 p.m., $35 to $75. A Halloween Haunt: October 29, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. December Delights: December 10 through December 18, Saturdays and Sundays, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., tickets TBA. Four Mile House, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Georgetown Loop Railroad: Fall Colors Train: September 16-18 and September 23-25. Pumpkin Fest: September 30-October 2 and October 7-9. Autumnfest: October 14-16 and October 21-23. Trick-or-Treat Train: October 30-November 1. Santa’s Rocky Mountain Adventure: November 11 through December 24, $29.95 per person, to $189.95, table for four. Santa’s Lighted Forest: November 11 through December 24. Tickets: Starting at $24.95. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot: 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown; Silver Plume Depot: 825 Railroad Avenue, Silver Plume; 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com.
History Colorado Center: A museum designed for multi-generational audiences, with more than fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, all capturing the spirit of Colorado. Exhibits: Return of the Corn Mothers: Opening Reception: Friday, October 21, 5:30 to 9 p.m., free. Bruce Randolph School: Museum of Memory Exhibit: Through January 15; Colorado’s Asian Food Culture: Rice & Resilience, through April 30. Core Exhibits: Borderlands of Southern Colorado; Colorado Stories; Denver A to Z; Living West; Destination Colorado; Written on the Land: Ute Voices, Ute History. Continuing Exhibits: Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926–1966; Liberated: America Fights for Democracy in World War II; Queer Capitol Hill; Rainbows & Revolutions. Admission: Members and kids 18 and under free, $15 adults. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more. Special Exhibits: Planet Pioneers: September 18 through December 31. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight Museum: Fifteen-acre campus of future-focused, hands-on aviation and space experiences. Events: B-17 Showcase: September 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; September 18-22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; September 22: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free to $25, $65 family of five. Girls in Aviation Day: Saturday, September 24,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free to girls ages 8 to 18 (family and friends of participants are required to purchase admission). Breakfast Fly-ins: On the first Saturday of every month, enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators: 8 to 11 a.m. monthly; admission: free to $12. Museum admission: Free to $18.95. 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, 303-360-5360, ext. 160, explorationofflight.org.
Free the Impossible Zoo: An immersive petting-zoo experience filled with legendary creatures. Wednesdays through Sundays through November 8, noon to 8 p.m. (last entry at 7:30 p.m.); $13.99 to $44.99; Denver Pavilions, 500 16th street, Suite 261, second floor, feverup.com/m/118130.
These listings were published in our Fall Arts Guide, inserted in the September 15 issue of Westword. Watch for our weekly lists of things to do on westword.com, and send more event information to [email protected]