Colorado Drag, Initiatives and Variety Awards Return to Denver

Jessica L'Whor tells us why she created the award show, which happens at Meow Wolf on February 26, followed by a party at X Bar.

A shot from the 2023 DIVAs afterparty. From left to right: Co-hosts Felony Misdemeanor and Jessica L'Whor, with guest performers Blackberri, Solo Jackson, Khloe Coulee, Nina Montaldo, Throb Zombie and Jayla Rose. Cleo Mirza