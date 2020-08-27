 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Earth Wear art installation in Boulder.EXPAND
The Earth Wear art installation in Boulder.
Christopher M. Carruth

It's a Wrap: Creative Catalyzers Makes Art out of Waste in Earth Wear

Katrina Leibee | August 27, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

How do cultural organizations help people stay creative during a pandemic? They recycle ideas, getting creative themselves in order to create accessible art.

“If people are gonna live like this for the next year, you have to give them an outlet,” says Angie Eng, founder and director of Creative Catalyzers, a Boulder group that produces creative activities for marginalized communities, including people experiencing homelessness. From art exhibitions to concerts, Creative Catalyzers gives people an outlet to express themselves.

One of those outlets was Earth Wear, a project on display through August 30 in a Boulder park that was designed to raise awareness about how much we consume and how much waste is produced. To address the issue, Eng and participants assembled reused materials — including household items, discarded electronics and plastic bottle caps — and wrapped them around trees, an environmentalist take on yarn bombing.

Related Stories

The project demonstrates how much electronic waste people produce.EXPAND
The project demonstrates how much electronic waste people produce.
Angie Eng

The process, which started with Creative Catalyzers bringing people experiencing homelessness into a studio to collaborate, was far from easy after the pandemic hit.

Marijuana Deals Near You

“Originally, we would all be huddled over a long table sewing and gluing and working together for like four hours at a time,” Eng explains. “These people really wanted to work all day in a studio. I would provide meals, bus tickets and a warm space, and they would also work on this art project.”

After the state shut down, Eng had to change many of her plans. Instead of gathering participants together, she used video tutorials to explain how to make the pieces.

She also had a hard time finding materials. Originally, the plan was to collect reused items from thrift stores, but many of the shops were closed during the first few months of the pandemic. Eng relied on donations from individuals to get materials for the project.

“People would drop off materials at the Arts Parts Creative Reuse Center, or they’d drop it off at my door,” Eng says. “In the very beginning, there were a lot of people cleaning out their garages, and we’d scan NextDoor and Craigslist every few days.”

Even though conditions for the project weren't ideal, she still felt it was important to offer the opportunity to participants and viewers alike. So after the pieces were finished, Creative Catalyzers displayed them in a place easy for people to reach, wrapping trees in art made from recycled material.

The art installation in the works.EXPAND
The art installation in the works.
Christopher M. Carruth

“The idea with socially engaged art is to really involve the community," Eng says. "To get people engaged in the arts and activism.”

Doing so can be transformative, she notes: “Just a little touch of creativity in the community really sparks some positivity."

Earth Wear will be up until August 30 at the northwest corner of Iris and 26th streets in Boulder. Plans are in the works to create a more elaborate version of the project in May 2021; Creative Catalyzers has already launched a GoFundMe account.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.