 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Claude Monet's "The Water-Lily Pond," 1918, in Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature.EXPAND
Claude Monet's "The Water-Lily Pond," 1918, in Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature.
Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

Monet Will Have to Wait: Denver Art Museum Closed Today

Ana Campbell | November 26, 2019 | 8:10am
AA

As snow continues to accumulate in Denver today, November 26, various cultural institutions have decided to close, including the Denver Public Library and the Denver Art Museum.

Ticket-holders to the popular Monet exhibit received word around 7 a.m. that the museum decided to close "due to the severity of the weather." But all is not lost: Anyone scheduled to visit Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature on November 26 will receive emailed vouchers to reschedule their visit within 24 hours.

"If you are unable to reschedule, please contact us at a later date, and we will deactivate your vouchers and issue you a refund," the email reads. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Please stay warm and drive safe!"

The exhibit will be around until February 2, so chances are good you'll still get to see it while it's in Denver. 

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >