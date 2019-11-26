Monet Will Have to Wait: Denver Art Museum Closed Today

As snow continues to accumulate in Denver today, November 26, various cultural institutions have decided to close, including the Denver Public Library and the Denver Art Museum.

Ticket-holders to the popular Monet exhibit received word around 7 a.m. that the museum decided to close "due to the severity of the weather." But all is not lost: Anyone scheduled to visit Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature on November 26 will receive emailed vouchers to reschedule their visit within 24 hours.

"If you are unable to reschedule, please contact us at a later date, and we will deactivate your vouchers and issue you a refund," the email reads. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Please stay warm and drive safe!"

The exhibit will be around until February 2, so chances are good you'll still get to see it while it's in Denver.