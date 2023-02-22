Art Attack: Month of Photography, Robischon Gallery Continues 45-Year Retrospective and More

Month of Photography openings are hot and heavy in every sort of gallery Denver has to offer; last time we checked, MoP’s full schedule is up to 130 exhibitions in 68 venues…and counting.
We’ll have weekly roundups of smaller MoP shows in Art Attack through the end of March, and keep your eye out for our MoP 2023 Picks. Here’s what’s happening with MoP this week, as well as a battery of new shows focusing on other art mediums:
Month of Photography 2023, Thursday, February 23 through March 1
Any photography aficionado will want to own a copy of Month of Photography’s 2023 Printed Guide, which is now available to pick up at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street. For more insights, come to CPAC’s Guide Pickup and Happy Hour at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, and enjoy some photo-shmoozing with artists, experts and people like you.
Shows of interest opening this week include The Eyes of Photographers at CHAC Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, with work by CHAC members curated by Judy Miranda, opening Monday, February 27.
And throughout March, Night Lights Denver will project imagery onto the Daniels & Fisher Clocktower by an army of shutterbugs organized by CPAC executive director and curator Samantha Johnston; the nightly shows at 1601 Arapahoe Street begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. nightly, from Wednesday, March 1, through March 31.
Erase the Word Lock That Is You, a display of photos by three artists — Chloe Jakiela, Emma Hay and Paul Storm — who were given free rein to shoot whatever they pleased and then dip their toes in their first gallery show. The show opens Wednesday, March 1, at the Bardo Coffee House, 238 South Broadway, and runs through March 30.
Another java joint, Lekker Coffee & Watering Hole in RiNo, hosts Nowhere Lands: Joshua Palmeri, a one-man show of mixed-media photographic work questioning how development erases the landscape, also opening on Wednesday, March 1, and running through March 31.
Joysome, an unusual exhibition staged at the Dairy Arts Center, 3590 Walnut Street, Boulder, is an anything-goes, happy-go-lucky collaboration between the DAC and East Window. Comprising printed flags of artwork expressing joy, Joysome includes art by fifty artists and non-artists spread throughout Boulder and at several satellite venues. The show runs from Wednesday, March 1, through March 31.
45 + Part II
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Thursday, February 23, through April 29
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery debuts the second half of its 45-year retrospective, 45+, this weekend, and in case you thought they’d used up all the good stuff in part one, this one will be a delightful surprise. From archived work by Judy Pfaff, Richard Serra, Louise Bourgeois, Bernar Venet and Robert Motherwell to Robischon favorites like Barbara Takenaga, Jae Ko, Ana María Hernando and Amy Ellingson, there will be plenty of art, old and new, to peruse.
Viera Smith Artist Talk
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Thursday, February 23, 7 to 9 p.m.
Viera Smith’s exhibition Puberty, a photographic diary of her gender transition through hormone replacement therapy presented on articles of clothing, not only empowers Smith, but gifts visibility to friends from the gender non-conforming community. Smith will discuss her intentions and process during this artist talk about Puberty at Bell Projects on Thursday, February 23; the show ends on February 26.
Artburst Studios Online Art Show Experience
Thursday, February 23, 2:32 p.m., through Saturday, February 25, 11:43 p.m.
Artburst lined up nearly 25 local artists working in a variety of styles and mediums for a virtual art sale that starts this Thursday and runs 24/7 online, through Saturday. It’s free to sign up and participate, but Artburst also offers a Collector+ membership that comes with special perks and previews for $49 annually. Whichever way you go, the 256 artworks in this inaugural sale will give you a lot to look at.
Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15
Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Friday, February 24, through May 28
Exhibition Opening Celebration: Friday, February 24, 7 to 10 p.m.; admission $20 to $25 online
MCA Denver’s spring exhibition Breakthroughs is an outreached hand to local artists and the spirit and goals of RedLine Contemporary Art Center, which offers community outreach programs and two-year artist residencies that come with moral support, studio space and exhibition opportunities. It also marks RedLine’s remarkable fifteenth anniversary of making creative dreams come true with an impressive museum exhibition recognizing eighteen of the 120 artists who’ve passed through the nonprofit’s doors. The opening celebration is a ticketed event with music, curated cocktails and people you'll want to know, but another option is to wait until Saturday, March 4, when admission is free.
WilsonAxpe Photography, The Wild Ones
Gallery 6, 918 West Eighth Avenue
Friday, February 24, through Sunday, February 26
The newer photography venue Gallery 6 has a gritty, energizing show of wild horse images by 2022 World Photography Award winner Scott Wilson opening for a three-day weekend run. Gallop right over before it’s gone.
New York/New York: The Avant-Garde From Mid-Century
Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland
Saturday, February 25, through April 23
Opening Reception: Friday, March 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Free Days: Thursday, March 23, and Friday, April 14
The Loveland Museum hangs up all things mid-century for New York/New York: The Avant-Garde From Mid-Century, a visual compendium of artists of the era. See works from color-field artist Helen Frankenthaler, minimalist Sol LeWitt, sculptor Louise Nevelson, shaped-canvas painter Frank Stella and many more. While the exhibition borrows pieces from more than one collection, it focuses on works on loan from Loveland artist and collector Doug Erion. The museum will host some interesting events during the show’s run, beginning with its Night of Music, Poetry, Art & Wine: New York/New York on March 16, and continuing with a poetry night on April 14.
