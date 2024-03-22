Three Reasons to Love the Denver Botanic Gardens

We're not surprised the Denver Botanic Gardens made the list; we're just surprised it didn't top the list.
The Denver Botanic Gardens is one of the city's crown jewels. Located at 1007 York Street near Cheesman Park, it's a charming urban oasis. As Vogue wrote: "Situated in the city’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, the Denver Botanic Gardens opened in 1951 and connects visitors with fascinating plants, particularly those from the Rocky Mountain region and similar climates found around the world. Take the Gardens of the West, for example, which houses 18 arid gardens filled with plants that thrive in Colorado’s unique landscapes. Or there’s the Water Gardens, peppered with Victorian water lilies and pickerel plants. They’ve even got a summer concert series as well as educational events, like classes on how to create your own hobby greenhouse."
That's all true, albeit a bit vague. Aside from the lush variety of plants and its romantic atmosphere, here are three specific reasons why we love the Denver Botanic Gardens:
Summer Concert SeriesThe Botanic Gardens' Summer Concert Series began in 1980 and has drawn crowds to the Gardens ever since with well-curated lineups and a beautiful setting. The series, which includes ten concerts from June through August, is produced by the nonprofit Swallow Hill Music, which offers music lessons, concerts and community outreach across Denver. In the summer, the DBG also hosts its Evenings Al Fresco events, intimate music experiences that happen throughout the 24-acre grounds.
Art ExhibitionsYou're always sure to find beautiful and compelling artworks in the rotating shows at the new Freyer-Newman Center. From weavings and sculptures by Tali Weinberg (up through June 9) to earthy textile wall hangings by Alexandra Kehayoglou that evoke forest floors, which will go up on April 14, there's always art to be found here. Guests can even book a tour of the works with a curator on the Botanic Gardens website. The Gardens also has an artist residency program, Land Line, that encourages its artists to create works that speak to the environment and conservation.
Classes at the Botanic GardensAside from its art exhibits, the Gardens also provides opportunities for people to tap into their own creativity through a variety of classes. Artists will be interested in its School of Botanical Art Illustration, which offers instruction in illustration by renowned professionals. For more of a family affair, the Gardens also has lessons on building a fairy garden or a pollinator, and there are also excursions to be had with guided nature hikes and wagon rides.
Find more education programs on the Botanic Gardens website.