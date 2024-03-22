 Denver Botanic Gardens Named One of the Best in U.S. by Vogue | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Three Reasons to Love the Denver Botanic Gardens

Here are three reasons why the Denver Botanic Gardens is one of our favorite city gems.
March 22, 2024
Lush greenery at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Lush greenery at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Abigail Bliss
Share this:
Vogue recently published an article listing the best botanic gardens in the U.S., and the Denver Botanic Gardens rated third place. Unlike the fashion bible's travel guide for the Mile High City, this piece didn't list anything that was closed.

We're not surprised the Denver Botanic Gardens made the list; we're just surprised it didn't top the list.

The Denver Botanic Gardens is one of the city's crown jewels. Located at 1007 York Street near Cheesman Park, it's a charming urban oasis. As Vogue wrote: "Situated in the city’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, the Denver Botanic Gardens opened in 1951 and connects visitors with fascinating plants, particularly those from the Rocky Mountain region and similar climates found around the world. Take the Gardens of the West, for example, which houses 18 arid gardens filled with plants that thrive in Colorado’s unique landscapes. Or there’s the Water Gardens, peppered with Victorian water lilies and pickerel plants. They’ve even got a summer concert series as well as educational events, like classes on how to create your own hobby greenhouse."

That's all true, albeit a bit vague. Aside from the lush variety of plants and its romantic atmosphere, here are three specific reasons why we love the Denver Botanic Gardens:
click to enlarge
Denver Botanic Gardens has announced its 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup.
Brandon Marshall

Summer Concert Series

The Botanic Gardens' Summer Concert Series began in 1980 and has drawn crowds to the Gardens ever since with well-curated lineups and a beautiful setting. The series, which includes ten concerts from June through August, is produced by the nonprofit Swallow Hill Music, which offers music lessons, concerts and community outreach across Denver. In the summer, the DBG also hosts its Evenings Al Fresco events, intimate music experiences that happen throughout the 24-acre grounds. 
click to enlarge an indoor mural of southwestern landscape
Justin Favela's Denver Botanic Gardens installation last year.
Erin Bird

Art Exhibitions

You're always sure to find beautiful and compelling artworks in the rotating shows at the new Freyer-Newman Center. From weavings and sculptures by Tali Weinberg (up through June 9) to earthy textile wall hangings by Alexandra Kehayoglou that evoke forest floors, which will go up on April 14, there's always art to be found here. Guests can even book a tour of the works with a curator on the Botanic Gardens website. The Gardens also has an artist residency program, Land Line, that encourages its artists to create works that speak to the environment and conservation.
click to enlarge a building with a sign that reads "Freyer-Newman Center"
The Freyer-Newman Center at Denver Botanic Gardens.
© Denver Botanic Gardens. Photo by Scott Dressel-Martin

Classes at the Botanic Gardens

Aside from its art exhibits, the Gardens also provides opportunities for people to tap into their own creativity through a variety of classes. Artists will be interested in its School of Botanical Art Illustration, which offers instruction in illustration by renowned professionals. For more of a family affair, the Gardens also has lessons on building a fairy garden or a pollinator, and there are also excursions to be had with guided nature hikes and wagon rides.

Find more education programs on the Botanic Gardens website.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision Day

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision Day

By Hannah Metzger
New Art in Denver Lights Up the Weekend With Mo’Print’s Studio Tour and More

Art Attack

New Art in Denver Lights Up the Weekend With Mo’Print’s Studio Tour and More

By Susan Froyd
SNL Alum Darrell Hammond Calls Denver "the Ultimate American City"

Comedy

SNL Alum Darrell Hammond Calls Denver "the Ultimate American City"

By Toni Tresca
Travel Westword: How to Spend 24 Hours at Gravity Haus Vail

Sponsored

Travel Westword: How to Spend 24 Hours at Gravity Haus Vail

By Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation