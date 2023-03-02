Denver Botanic Gardens Announces 2023 Summer Concert Series

Warm summer nights filled with music are just around the corner, and the Denver Botanic Gardens is giving us a lot to look forward to with the announcement of its 2023 Summer Concert Series. The annual outdoor series began in 1980 and has drawn crowds to the Gardens ever since with its stellar lineups and beautiful location. The series, which includes ten concerts from June through August, is produced by the nonprofit Swallow Hill Music, which offers music lessons, concerts and community outreach across the Mile High City. The DBG also announced the return of its Evenings Al Fresco events, intimate music experiences that take place throughout the 24-acre grounds.
Take a look at this year's lineup below, then get ready to buy your tickets for the Summer Concert Series and Evenings Al Fresco when they go on sale Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m.; Denver Botanic Gardens members and Swallow Hill members get early access to tickets starting Wednesday, March 15. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.) at the UMB Amphitheater at the Gardens, 1007 York Street.
Neko Case and Nora O'Connor
Tuesday, June 20
Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin
Wednesday, June 21
Rising Appalachia
Monday, June 26
Santigold
Thursday, July 6
Esperanza Spalding
Tuesday, July 11
Fitz and the Tantrums
Monday, July 17
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Monday, July 24
Andy Grammer
Tuesday, August 1
Steep Canyon Rangers and Amythyst Kiah
Wednesday, August 2
Ozomatli
Wednesday, August 9